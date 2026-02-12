Davey Todd makes major Isle of Man TT bike announcement for 2026

Davey Todd will strengthen his ties with Peter Hickman as he announces he will race a Triumph 765 in the Supersport class for PHR Performance at the Isle of Man TT.

Isle of Man TT legend Hickman and three-time winner Todd joined forces last year when they founded 8TEN Racing to compete on the roads.

The project came after FHO Racing, who they were both due to race for, pulled out of its racing activities for the 2025 campaign.

Hickman was injured during practice week for the TT and missed the races, though Todd scored a maiden victory for 8TEN Racing in the Superbike contest.

Riding Honda machinery last year and scoring a brace of podiums, Todd will switch to Triumph power in the class after partnering with Hickman’s PHR Performance outfit.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

It will mark Todd’s third different bike in the Supersport class in as many years, having used Ducati bikes in 2024.

Todd will also contest the Daytona 200 for the first time with PHR.

Read More

“I’m super excited to be joining the PHR Performance Triumph team for the Daytona 200 and also on the roads,” Todd said.

“It’ll be my first time at Daytona, not only to watch but also to compete in the event itself; it’s something that I’ve wanted to do for years and to be on the Triumph, a winning bike, alongside my good friend Pete is going to be really fun.

“I know we can go there, be super competitive and do a good job for Triumph.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Read More

“I’ve already had a few laps on the Street Triple 765 and my initial feeling is that it is a really good Supersport package, it’s different to what I have ridden in the past, but in a good way, and I’m already feeling comfortable.

“I’ll also be with PHR on the roads, and excited to be continuing with the 765 in the Supersport classes at the NW200 and the Isle of Man TT.

“We already know that the Street Triple is competitive on the roads from what ‘Hicky’ has done; I have also battled against him, so I know firsthand how strong the bike is.

“I’m super excited to get going with this project with Daytona first, a huge thanks to the guys at Triumph Racing and also to PHR and Pete for putting this together for me.”