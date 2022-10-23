Tanak is to leave Hyundai at the end of current campaign

In an official communication, the Alzenau-based squad said it “respects the drivers’ request” to exercise the option that allows him to conclude his contract prematurely.

Last May, Tanak put pen to paper on a new “multi-year” deal but, in recent months, the Estonian has appeared at odds with team-mate Thierry Neuville and Deputy Team Director Julien Moncet who labelled the decision “disappointing”.

Since joining Hyundai from Toyota Gazoo Racing at the end of 2019, Tanak has chalked up five wins, 15 podiums and 101 stage wins.

Speaking earlier this afternoon at the Rally Spain post-event press conference, Neuville said he would prefer Tanak to stay because he brings out the best in him. However, the Belgian is not going to get his wish.

“I would like to announce that I have decided to end our contractual agreement with Hyundai Motorsport and leave the team at the end of the current WRC season,” said Tanak, whose final appearance in an I20 N Rally1 car will come on next month’s Rally Japan.

“This is a personal decision and one that I have taken with careful consideration and respect for the team. However, I feel that I am at a stage of my career where I need to embark on a new challenge.

“We have had a good partnership over the past three seasons, and I am proud of what we have achieved. We have worked hard together to overcome some difficult moments, and as we’ve shown this year we have moved in the right direction.

“The second part of this season has shown the performance level we can achieve when things click, but for me the time has come for something new. I thank the team for its understanding and wish them all well,” he added.

Tanak is the second driver to leave Hyundai following the team’s recent decision not to extend the contract of Oliver Solberg. Question marks also surround the future of World Rally Championship veteran Dani Sordo who has played even less of a role this year compared to previous seasons.

Moncet said Tanak’s decision was one “we must accept and respect”, adding: “He is without doubt one of world rally’s finest drivers, as we have been fortunate to experience first-hand through the victories that we have achieved together over three seasons.

“It’s been a bit of a rollercoaster. Our first year working together was affected by the pandemic; this year we have faced a new raft of hybrid regulations which have certainly been challenging.

“Ott has shown real leadership to push himself and the team to find improvements and to return to winning ways. Recently, we have built some positive momentum with our Hyundai i20 N Rally1.”

With one full-time seat now up for grabs, Moncet said attention now switches to finding a suitable candidate to fill it. “We will miss him but it’s also an opportunity for us to regroup and rebuild,” said the Frenchman.

“We were already giving serious thought to our crew composition for 2023 so this decision, while not being one that we wanted, opens different possibilities for us as we prepare for next season. We wish Ott and Martin the very best for their future.”



