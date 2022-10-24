Latvala questions need to change Toyota driver line-up

As it stands, Kalle Rovanpera and Elfyn Evans tackle full campaigns, with the third car shared between Sebastien Ogier and Esapekka Lappi. On last weekend’s Rally Spain, two of the team’s three GR Yaris Rally1 cars finished inside the top three positions to secure a sixth manufacturers’ title with one round remaining.

Ogier made it win number four at the event to take his total career victory count to 55 and also hand Benjamin Veillas – his replacement co-driver for 2022 following the retirement of Julien Ingrassia at the end of last season – his first taste of success in the sport’s top-flight.

Latvala confirmed prior to the Salou-based meeting that he expects news on who will be fronting Toyota’s quest for more silverware in the World Rally Championship in 2023 to be made public at next month’s Rally Japan.

Asked during the post-Rally Spain press conference if he had any up-date on how contract negotiations were going, he said: “I cannot give you anything official but I guess the question is, ‘If you win all the championships, is there a point to change something?’ But it’s not my decision.”

Third-placed Rovanpera – who clinched the drivers’ crown on Rally New Zealand earlier this month and team-mate Jonne Halttunen the co-drivers’ trophy – heaped fresh praise on the team at the end of Rally Spain, with these views echoed by Latvala.

“I am really proud of this team and what we have achieved this season, winning these three championships,” said Latvala. “I think it’s the combination of people working hard and they have shared the passion and desire for success.

“At the end of the day, the most important is everybody works together. If you have great individuals it doesn’t help. You have to get everybody working together.

“That’s also not only the team: the drivers are working together,” he added. “That’s why we are able to build a car that’s so fast and reliable and that is why we have people who are prepared to make the car as fast and reliable as possible.”

Toyota’s celebrations were tempered somewhat on Sunday evening when Sebastien Ogier was handed a 1,500 Euro fine for performing exhibition donuts prior to the podium celebrations.

It is the latest in a series of penalties that have been meted out to the 8-time champion, with the most recent following a breach of the speed limit on a road section on Rally New Zealand.