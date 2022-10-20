Breen is hoping to turn "back luck around" at Rally Spain

Except for Acropolis Rally Greece where he equalled his best WRC result with a second-place finish, mistakes and crashes have prematurely ended the M-Sport Ford driver’s involvement in four of the last five rallies.

Breen’s penultimate outing takes him to Rally Spain – a firm favourite with Irish supporters and one that entices thousands to it each year because of the warm climate and track-like roads in the Costa Daurada area.

Based out of Salou, Rally Spain began with shakedown this morning ahead of the real action getting underway tomorrow. Between then and Sunday, crews will tackle 19 special stages totalling 183-miles.

Many know that a top-three result on asphalt is within his grasp given how he is a former winner of the Irish Tarmac Championship, a double Rallye Sanremo victor and a winner of Ypres Rally Belgium.

“Spain should be nice. It’s an event that I haven’t done for a couple of years – 2018 was my last time – but it’s an event that I like and the closest we ever really get to circuit racing on a rally stage with nice smooth Tarmac,” said Breen, whose only other podium this season was at the Monte Carlo Rally back in January.

“Hopefully the weather will be nice and dry so that we can enjoy the high grip and speeds there. We had our test before we headed over to Rally New Zealand and it went really well – the feeling was good, so hopefully we can find a good feeling in shakedown and try to get the best result possible.

“There are two events left on Tarmac to finish off the season, so we want to try and finish on a high if we can and see if we can turn this bad luck around,” he added.

Spain promises to place added pressure on the 32-year-old’s shoulders because, for one last time, he will share a car with team-mate Paul Nagle who is bringing the curtain down on a top flight career that has spanned nearly two decades.

M-Sport Ford’s Team Principal Richard Millener says everyone in the squad will do everything in their power to make sure he receives a proper send-off, and thank you, for his hard work and commitment.

“Paul and I had been talking about this for a while now – and I can completely understand his thinking,” explained Breen. “He has been competing at the highest level for a long while and he wants more time with his family.

“But I have to say, even though it has been something I have known for a while now, it still feels strange thinking that this next event will be our last together at this level.”

Toyota dominated a wet shakedown this morning, with three GR Yaris Rally1 cars in the top four spots. Only M-Sport Ford driver Pierre-Louise Loubet denied a complete lockout for the Japanese squad as his best time placed him third overall.