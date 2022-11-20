Australian WorldSBK, Phillip Island - Race Results (2)
AS IT HAPPENED Bautista wins red-flagged race 2 at the Phillip Island finale
This is it! The season finale for the 2022 World Superbike championship starts at 4pm local time (5am UK) at Phillip Island in Australia.
Jonathan Rea ended a 24-race drought with victory in Saturday's wet-dry opening race, before a dramatic damp Superpole sprint was won by Alvaro Bautista after a brave slick tyre gamble this morning.
That means Bautista goes into race 2 - where rain showers could again be a factor - with 15 wins for the season, one ahead of outgoing champion Razgatlioglu.
But who will claim glory during the final Bautista-Rea-Razgatlioglu battle of the year?
Alvaro Bautista - 1st: "I'm so happy because this morning we took a big gamble [with slick tyres]. Then in race 2 I was confident in my pace and took the lead after a few laps. Jonathan was very strong and we were close every lap.
"I expected a big battle in the last laps but unfortunately the red flags came and I hope the riders are okay. Thanks to everybody, it's been an amazing season for me and Ducati. See you all here again in a few months, with better weather than today I hope!"
Rain was falling as Bautista spoke, which would have added a further twist to the end of race battle with Rea had it gone the full distance.
Jonathan Rea - 2nd: "I've really enjoyed this year, trying to get the best out of myself and my bike. Huge thanks to my team, both team 65 and 22 inside Kawasaki. I wanted to go out with a good race, my bike was so good, better than Alvaro for traction but he took so much time on the straight. Congratulations to Alvaro and Toprak and thanks to the fans."
Alex Lowes - 3rd: "The pace was good, Johnny and Alvaro got away in the middle when I was battling Toprak and then I was saving a bit tyre to hold off Toprak at the end. Thanks to Kawasaki, well done to Alvaro this season, and respect for him on the slicks this morning!"
Alvaro Bautista finishes his title-winning season with 16 wins. Razgatlioglu took 14 and Rea 6 victories.
Eugene Laverty has been 'taken to the Medical Centre for a check up'.
5 to go: RED FLAG.
An accident for Eugene Laverty in his final race before retirement and Xavi Fores at Turn 1 halts the race.
With over 2/3rd distance complete there will not be a restart. Bautista wins from Rea and Lowes
No further information on the turn 1 accident yet, which has not yet been shown.
6 to go: It looks like a straight Bautista-Rea duel with Lowes and Razgatlioglu now 2.8s from the lead.
7 to go: Bautista hasn't been able to shake off Rea, the Ducati pulls ground on the straight but Rea closes in again through Turns 1 and 2.
8 to go: It's make or break time for Lowes who needs to clear Razgatlioglu if he wants to join the victory fight.
The Englishman overtakes the Yamaha into Turn 1 but has a 1.8s gap to close to Bautista and Rea.
9 to go: Bautista raises his pace, Rea tries to goes with him but Razgatlioglu is dropping back into the clutches of Lowes.
11 to go: Bautista, Rea, Razgatlioglu and Lowes are all within one-second. The clouds are gathering but no rain so far.
13 to go: After his early heroics, Scott Redding has settled into sixth, between Locatelli and Bassani. Laverty is in the points for 14th on his final race.
14 to go: Lowes isn't out of this either, he's closing on the leading trio, who may well be in tyre conservation mode.
15 to go: Bautista, Rea and Razgatlioglu are covered by just half-a-second at the front.
16 to go: Bautista tries again into turn 1 and takes the lead for Ducati.
17 to go: Bautista is soon on Rea's rear wheel and immediately goes on the attack. Rea defends.
18 to go: Bautista passes Lowes and then Redding through the opening turns for second behind Rea.
Redding also loses out to Lowes and Razgatlioglu.
19 to go: Rea has built a small lead as the likes of Lowes, Bautista and Razgatlioglu are swarming over the rear of Redding's bike.
20 to go: Redding is still putting up a fight in the lead pack on the BMW, sandwiched between the Kawasakis of Rea and Lowes.
21 to go: Top 10 - Rea, Redding, Bautista, Lowes, Razgatlioglu, Locatelli, Rinaldi, Oettl, Bassani, Laverty.
22 to go: Rea and a flying Redding both pass Bautista by the end of the opening lap!
Garrett Gerloff and Xavi Vierge crash out at Turn 2.
22 to go: Bautista leads the field through the fast turn 1 plunge chased by Rea and Redding.
The grid is being cleared and the warm-up lap gets underway with Bautista on pole from Razgatlioglu and Rea.