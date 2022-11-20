2022 Australian WorldSBK, Phillip Island - Race Results (2)

20 Nov 2022
Alvaro Bautista, Superpole race, Australian WorldSBK, 20 November

Race 2 results from the 2022 World Superbike season finale at Phillip Island in Australia.

Eugene Laverty has been 'diagnosed with a pelvic injury and taken to Alfred Hospital in Melbourne for further assessments. Rider is stable'.

An update posted by Laverty's Bonovo BMW Team read:

"No result on the planet matters when we see something like today. We are very relieved that Eugene was conscious, talking and had feelings in all extremities.

"He’ll get checked further at Melbourne hospital now. We are very sorry to see him ending his career like that and wish him a speedy recovery.

"Thanks to all the medical staff at the Phillip Island Circuit for their great support!

"All the best for Eugene Laverty, but as well to Philippa Laverty for always being by his side. We love you guys, cheers to you."

Laverty, a 13-time WorldSBK race winner and former MotoGP rider, was competing in his final WorldSBK race before retirement.

His turn 1 accident, which was not broadcast but also involved Xavi Fores, who escaped injury, stopped the race with 5 laps to go.

2022 World Superbike, Phillip Island - Race 2 Results
POSRIDERNATTEAMTIME
1Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it - Ducati17 laps
2Jonathan ReaGBRKawasaki Racing Team +0.357s
3Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team +1 Sector
4Toprak RazgatliogluTURPata Yamaha with Brixx +1 Sector
5Andrea LocatelliITAPata Yamaha with Brixx +2 Sectorss
6Scott ReddingGBRBMW Motorrad Team+2 Sectors
7Michael RinaldiITAAruba.it - Ducati+2 Sectors
8Philipp OettlGERTeam Goeleven+2 Sectors
9Tetsuta NagashimaJPNTeam HRC+2 Sectorss
10Loris BazFRABonovo Action BMW+3 Sectors
11Axel BassaniITAMotocorsa Ducati+3 Sectors
12Michael Van Der MarkNEDBMW Motorrad Team+3 Sectors
13Lucas MahiasFRAKawasaki Puccetti+4 Sectors
14Oliver KonigCZEOrelac Racing Verdnatura+4 Sectors
15Leandro MercadoARGMIE Racing Honda Team+4 Sectors
16Kohta NozaneJPNGYTR GRT Yamaha Team+4 Sectors
17Hafizh SyahrinMASMIE Racing Honda Team+4 Sectors
18Kyle SmithGBR Pedercini Racing+6 Sectors
 Eugene LavertyIRLBonovo Action BMWDNF
 Xavi ForesESPBARNI Spark Racing TeamDNF
 Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCDNF
 Garrett GerloffUSAGYTR GRT Yamaha TeamDNF

Newly crowned champion Alvaro Bautista signs off the 2022 season with victory in a red-flagged race 2 at the 2022 Phillip Island World Superbike finale.

Bautista was being stalked by Jonathan Rea when the race was stopped with five laps to go due to an accident at Turn 1 involving Eugene Laverty, competing in his final race before retirement, and Xavi Fores.

Laverty was 'taken to the Medical Centre for a check up' and described as 'conscious' after the off-camera incident.

Alex Lowes completed the final podium of the year ahead of Toprak Razgatlioglu.

Bautista finishes the season with 16 wins, with Razgatlioglu on 14 and 6 for Rea.

