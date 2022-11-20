Eugene Laverty has been 'diagnosed with a pelvic injury and taken to Alfred Hospital in Melbourne for further assessments. Rider is stable'.

An update posted by Laverty's Bonovo BMW Team read:

"No result on the planet matters when we see something like today. We are very relieved that Eugene was conscious, talking and had feelings in all extremities.

"He’ll get checked further at Melbourne hospital now. We are very sorry to see him ending his career like that and wish him a speedy recovery.

"Thanks to all the medical staff at the Phillip Island Circuit for their great support!

"All the best for Eugene Laverty, but as well to Philippa Laverty for always being by his side. We love you guys, cheers to you."

Laverty, a 13-time WorldSBK race winner and former MotoGP rider, was competing in his final WorldSBK race before retirement.

His turn 1 accident, which was not broadcast but also involved Xavi Fores, who escaped injury, stopped the race with 5 laps to go.

2022 World Superbike, Phillip Island - Race 2 Results POS RIDER NAT TEAM TIME 1 Alvaro Bautista ESP Aruba.it - Ducati 17 laps 2 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team +0.357s 3 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team +1 Sector 4 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha with Brixx +1 Sector 5 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Yamaha with Brixx +2 Sectorss 6 Scott Redding GBR BMW Motorrad Team +2 Sectors 7 Michael Rinaldi ITA Aruba.it - Ducati +2 Sectors 8 Philipp Oettl GER Team Goeleven +2 Sectors 9 Tetsuta Nagashima JPN Team HRC +2 Sectorss 10 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW +3 Sectors 11 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +3 Sectors 12 Michael Van Der Mark NED BMW Motorrad Team +3 Sectors 13 Lucas Mahias FRA Kawasaki Puccetti +4 Sectors 14 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing Verdnatura +4 Sectors 15 Leandro Mercado ARG MIE Racing Honda Team +4 Sectors 16 Kohta Nozane JPN GYTR GRT Yamaha Team +4 Sectors 17 Hafizh Syahrin MAS MIE Racing Honda Team +4 Sectors 18 Kyle Smith GBR Pedercini Racing +6 Sectors Eugene Laverty IRL Bonovo Action BMW DNF Xavi Fores ESP BARNI Spark Racing Team DNF Xavi Vierge ESP Team HRC DNF Garrett Gerloff USA GYTR GRT Yamaha Team DNF

Newly crowned champion Alvaro Bautista signs off the 2022 season with victory in a red-flagged race 2 at the 2022 Phillip Island World Superbike finale.

Bautista was being stalked by Jonathan Rea when the race was stopped with five laps to go due to an accident at Turn 1 involving Eugene Laverty, competing in his final race before retirement, and Xavi Fores.

Laverty was 'taken to the Medical Centre for a check up' and described as 'conscious' after the off-camera incident.

Alex Lowes completed the final podium of the year ahead of Toprak Razgatlioglu.

Bautista finishes the season with 16 wins, with Razgatlioglu on 14 and 6 for Rea.

