2022 Australian WorldSBK, Phillip Island - Race Results (2)
Race 2 results from the 2022 World Superbike season finale at Phillip Island in Australia.
Eugene Laverty has been 'diagnosed with a pelvic injury and taken to Alfred Hospital in Melbourne for further assessments. Rider is stable'.
An update posted by Laverty's Bonovo BMW Team read:
"No result on the planet matters when we see something like today. We are very relieved that Eugene was conscious, talking and had feelings in all extremities.
"He’ll get checked further at Melbourne hospital now. We are very sorry to see him ending his career like that and wish him a speedy recovery.
"Thanks to all the medical staff at the Phillip Island Circuit for their great support!
"All the best for Eugene Laverty, but as well to Philippa Laverty for always being by his side. We love you guys, cheers to you."
Laverty, a 13-time WorldSBK race winner and former MotoGP rider, was competing in his final WorldSBK race before retirement.
His turn 1 accident, which was not broadcast but also involved Xavi Fores, who escaped injury, stopped the race with 5 laps to go.
|2022 World Superbike, Phillip Island - Race 2 Results
|POS
|RIDER
|NAT
|TEAM
|TIME
|1
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it - Ducati
|17 laps
|2
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|+0.357s
|3
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|+1 Sector
|4
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pata Yamaha with Brixx
|+1 Sector
|5
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Yamaha with Brixx
|+2 Sectorss
|6
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|BMW Motorrad Team
|+2 Sectors
|7
|Michael Rinaldi
|ITA
|Aruba.it - Ducati
|+2 Sectors
|8
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|Team Goeleven
|+2 Sectors
|9
|Tetsuta Nagashima
|JPN
|Team HRC
|+2 Sectorss
|10
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+3 Sectors
|11
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+3 Sectors
|12
|Michael Van Der Mark
|NED
|BMW Motorrad Team
|+3 Sectors
|13
|Lucas Mahias
|FRA
|Kawasaki Puccetti
|+4 Sectors
|14
|Oliver Konig
|CZE
|Orelac Racing Verdnatura
|+4 Sectors
|15
|Leandro Mercado
|ARG
|MIE Racing Honda Team
|+4 Sectors
|16
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|GYTR GRT Yamaha Team
|+4 Sectors
|17
|Hafizh Syahrin
|MAS
|MIE Racing Honda Team
|+4 Sectors
|18
|Kyle Smith
|GBR
|Pedercini Racing
|+6 Sectors
|Eugene Laverty
|IRL
|Bonovo Action BMW
|DNF
|Xavi Fores
|ESP
|BARNI Spark Racing Team
|DNF
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|DNF
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha Team
|DNF
Newly crowned champion Alvaro Bautista signs off the 2022 season with victory in a red-flagged race 2 at the 2022 Phillip Island World Superbike finale.
Bautista was being stalked by Jonathan Rea when the race was stopped with five laps to go due to an accident at Turn 1 involving Eugene Laverty, competing in his final race before retirement, and Xavi Fores.
Laverty was 'taken to the Medical Centre for a check up' and described as 'conscious' after the off-camera incident.
Alex Lowes completed the final podium of the year ahead of Toprak Razgatlioglu.
Bautista finishes the season with 16 wins, with Razgatlioglu on 14 and 6 for Rea.
