Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Italian World Superbike: Race 1 LIVE UPDATES

Live coverage of WorldSBK Race 1 from this weekend's Italian Round at Cremona.

WorldSBK Race 1 will get underway at 14:00 local time with Nicolo Bulega on pole position.

21 Sep 2024
13:29
Red flag

There's a red flag, seemingly for a systems error. Petrucci should be declared the winner having crossed the two-thirds threshold.

Trackside cameras had seemingly gone down, and that systems error would appear to be the reason for the red flag.

13:26
Lap 17/23

It's a two-second lead now for Petrucci, with Bulega around four seconds ahead of Bautista.

13:25
Lap 16/23

Over 1.5 seconds now between Petrucci and Bulega as Bautista takes third from Lecuona. Bautista is around 0.5 seconds per lap faster than Bulega, but with seven laps to go the five-second gap between the teammates might be too much.

13:23
Lap 15/23

One second now between Petrucci and Bulega, and Bautista is closing in on Lecuona for third.

13:22
Lap 14/23

Bautista is now up to fourth, only Lecuona now separates him  from the podium with nine laps to go.

13:20
Lap 13/23

Into the final 10 laps now, and Bautista is up to fifth place. Still half-a-second between the two leaders.

13:19
Lap 12/23

Petrucci leads Bulega by half-a-second now, as Lecuona takes third from Locatelli.

13:17
Lap 11/23

Alex Lowes has crashed out at the same corner as Iannone, and Petrucci and Bulega are now well clear at the front. Locatelli is now on the podium, but with Lecuona, Vierge, Bassani, and Bautista all close in-tow.

13:16
Bautista vs van der Mark

Strong battle between Bautista and van der Mark, but Bautista get sthrough into eighth.

13:14
Iannone out

Iannone has crashed out of second place. He seems to be okay but that reduces the front group from four to three. Bulega now second, Lowes third.

13:13
Lap 8/23

Top four all still more or less together, as the two factory Hondas begin to close on Locatelli in fifth.

13:11
Lap 7/23

Petrucci continues to lead, and Iannone was a couple of tenths faster the last lap, so the Barni Ducati rider isn't getting away.

13:10
Lap 6/23

Petrucci is pushing the pace now, he has almost 0.5s on Iannone in second, with Bulega and Lowes still there in third and fourth.

13:09
Sam Lowes out

Sam Lowes has crashed out at turn three. He's up and seemingly okay, walking away.

13:07
Petrucci leads

Petrucci passes Iannone for the lead, but the top four are still all together.

13:06
Lap 4/23

Iannone leads, but Petrucci is up to second now, past Bulega. Top four are pulling away slightly from Locatelli now.

13:04
Iannone leads

On the direction change from turn three to four, Iannone gets past Bulega on lap three. Lowes passes Locatelli for fourth, too, as Petrucci closes on the leaders.

13:03
Lap 2/23

Bulega continues to lead from Iannone, and Petrucci has got past Locatelli for third place.

13:02
Lap 1/23

Bulega leads at the end of lap one from Iannone, Locatelli, Petrucci, and Alex Lowes. Tito Rabat has crashed out but seems okay.

13:01
Lights out for Race 1 in Cremona

We're off in Cremona, and it's Bulega who takes the early lead ahead of Iannone and Locatelli.

12:58
Warm-up lap

Warm-up lap is underway in Cremona. The shortest one of the year at 2.3 miles.

12:50

For Bulega, winning is crucial this weekend. Three victories will give him a seven-point championship lead going into Aragon next week thanks to the absence of Toprak Razgatlioglu, who currently has a 55-point lead over Bulega.

12:47

We're now about 15 minutes out from the race start, and it'll be Nicolo Bulega starting on pole position.

Andrea Iannone and Alex Lowes will start alongside him on the front row. Danilo Petrucci qualified third in Superpole, but has a three-place grid penalty for impeding Remy Gardner in FP2 so will start sixth.

12:37
Race 1

Welcome back to Cremona Circuit for WorldSBK Race 1 at the Italian Round. We're just under half-an-hour away from lights out, which is scheduled for 14:00 local time.

10:21

Italian World Superbike  - Superpole results.

Latest News

MotoGP
Results
19m ago
Emilia Romagna Sprint Race: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings
Francesco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin
Francesco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin
MotoGP
News
22m ago
Emilia Romagna MotoGP: Bagnaia holds off Martin in tense sprint
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, Emilia Romagna GP 2024
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, Emilia Romagna GP 2024
© Gold and Goose
WSBK
News
28m ago
Barni Ducati expands in World Superbike 2025 as Yari Montella steps up
Yari Montella, 2024 French WorldSSP. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Yari Montella, 2024 French WorldSSP. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
Results
36m ago
2024 Emilia Romagna MotoGP, Misano - Sprint Race Results
Jorge Martin leads at Turn 1, 2024 Emilia Romagna MotoGP Sprint
Jorge Martin leads at Turn 1, 2024 Emilia Romagna MotoGP Sprint
Moto2
Results
48m ago
2024 Emilia Romanga Moto2 Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
Aron Canet, Moto2, 2024, Emilia Romagna, pole position
Aron Canet, Moto2, 2024, Emilia Romagna, pole position
© Gold & Goose

More News

F1
1h ago
2024 F1 Singapore Grand Prix - Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES!
Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc
WSBK
Results
1h ago
Italian World Superbike Race 1 Results: Petrucci takes maiden win in red flagged first race
Danilo Petrucci, 2024 Italian WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
Danilo Petrucci, 2024 Italian WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
1h ago
Emilia Romagna MotoGP: Sprint as it happened
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team, Emilia Romagna MotoGP 2024
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team, Emilia Romagna MotoGP 2024
© Gold and Goose
Moto3
Results
1h ago
2024 Emilia Romanga Moto3 Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
Taiyo Furusato, 2024, Emilia Romagna, Qualifying
Taiyo Furusato, 2024, Emilia Romagna, Qualifying
© Gold & Goose
WSBK
2h ago
Italian World Superbike: Race 1 LIVE UPDATES
Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose