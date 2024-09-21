Italian World Superbike: Race 1 LIVE UPDATES

There's a red flag, seemingly for a systems error. Petrucci should be declared the winner having crossed the two-thirds threshold.
Trackside cameras had seemingly gone down, and that systems error would appear to be the reason for the red flag.
WorldSBK Race 1 will get underway at 14:00 local time with Nicolo Bulega on pole position.
It's a two-second lead now for Petrucci, with Bulega around four seconds ahead of Bautista.
Over 1.5 seconds now between Petrucci and Bulega as Bautista takes third from Lecuona. Bautista is around 0.5 seconds per lap faster than Bulega, but with seven laps to go the five-second gap between the teammates might be too much.
One second now between Petrucci and Bulega, and Bautista is closing in on Lecuona for third.
Bautista is now up to fourth, only Lecuona now separates him from the podium with nine laps to go.
Into the final 10 laps now, and Bautista is up to fifth place. Still half-a-second between the two leaders.
Petrucci leads Bulega by half-a-second now, as Lecuona takes third from Locatelli.
Alex Lowes has crashed out at the same corner as Iannone, and Petrucci and Bulega are now well clear at the front. Locatelli is now on the podium, but with Lecuona, Vierge, Bassani, and Bautista all close in-tow.
Strong battle between Bautista and van der Mark, but Bautista get sthrough into eighth.
Iannone has crashed out of second place. He seems to be okay but that reduces the front group from four to three. Bulega now second, Lowes third.
Top four all still more or less together, as the two factory Hondas begin to close on Locatelli in fifth.
Petrucci continues to lead, and Iannone was a couple of tenths faster the last lap, so the Barni Ducati rider isn't getting away.
Petrucci is pushing the pace now, he has almost 0.5s on Iannone in second, with Bulega and Lowes still there in third and fourth.
Sam Lowes has crashed out at turn three. He's up and seemingly okay, walking away.
Petrucci passes Iannone for the lead, but the top four are still all together.
Iannone leads, but Petrucci is up to second now, past Bulega. Top four are pulling away slightly from Locatelli now.
On the direction change from turn three to four, Iannone gets past Bulega on lap three. Lowes passes Locatelli for fourth, too, as Petrucci closes on the leaders.
Bulega continues to lead from Iannone, and Petrucci has got past Locatelli for third place.
Bulega leads at the end of lap one from Iannone, Locatelli, Petrucci, and Alex Lowes. Tito Rabat has crashed out but seems okay.
We're off in Cremona, and it's Bulega who takes the early lead ahead of Iannone and Locatelli.
Warm-up lap is underway in Cremona. The shortest one of the year at 2.3 miles.
For Bulega, winning is crucial this weekend. Three victories will give him a seven-point championship lead going into Aragon next week thanks to the absence of Toprak Razgatlioglu, who currently has a 55-point lead over Bulega.
We're now about 15 minutes out from the race start, and it'll be Nicolo Bulega starting on pole position.
Andrea Iannone and Alex Lowes will start alongside him on the front row. Danilo Petrucci qualified third in Superpole, but has a three-place grid penalty for impeding Remy Gardner in FP2 so will start sixth.
Welcome back to Cremona Circuit for WorldSBK Race 1 at the Italian Round. We're just under half-an-hour away from lights out, which is scheduled for 14:00 local time.