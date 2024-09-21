Italian World Superbikes Superpole Results: Bulega on pole despite late crash

Full results from Superpole at the Italian World Superbike round.

Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega took pole position in WorldSBK Superpole at the Cremona Circuit, despite a late crash.

Andrea Iannone took the early advantage in Superpole, but a late 1:27.953 from Bulega put in a class of one by the end: the only rider to lap the Cremona Circuit in the 1:27s on a World Superbike.

Iannone ended up second, ahead of Danilo Petrucci, but the latter will start Race 1 in sixth after taking a three-place grid penalty for riding slowly on the line in front of Remy Gardner in FP2 on Friday.

That means that Alex Lowes, who qualified fourth, will start Race 1 in third place. Andrea Locatelli will also be promoted from fifth to fourth, and Sam Lowes from sixth to fifth, for Race 1. 

Xavi Vierge was the best Honda rider in seventh, ahead of Iker Lecuona and Bradley Ray on row three, while Tito Rabat rounded out the qualifying top 10, alongside Garrett Gerloff and Axel Bassani on row four.

It's a row five start for Alvaro Bautista, who could only manage 13th place in Superpole.

2024 WorldSBK Championship | Italian Round | Cremona Circuit | Superpole Result | Rd 9/13
PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:27.953
2Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R1:28.068
3Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:28.285
4Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:28.310
5Andrea LocatelliITAPata Prometeon YamahaYamaha R11:28.602
6Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1:28.615
7Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:28.752
8Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:28.845
9Bradley RayGBRMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:28.883
10Tito RabatESPPuccetti RacingKawasaki ZX-10RR1:28.921
11Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMWBMW M 1000 RR1:28.959
12Axel BassaniITAKawasaki Racing TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:29.018
13Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:29.115
14Markus ReiterbergerGERROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M 1000 RR1:29.116
15Scott ReddingGBRBonovo Action BMWBMW M 1000 RR1:29.120
16Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:29.310
17Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M 1000 RR1:29.435
18Michael Ruben RinaldiITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:29.516
19Niccolo CanepaITAPata Prometeon YamahaYamaha R11:30.174
20Marvin FritzGERGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:30.195
21Philipp OettlGERGMT94 YamahaYamaha R11:30.227
22Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:30.243
23Alessandro DelbiancoITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:30.295
24Tommy BridewellGBRHonda Racing UKHonda CBR1000RR-R1:30.615
25Ivo LopesPORPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:30.853

