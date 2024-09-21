Italian World Superbikes Superpole Results: Bulega on pole despite late crash
Full results from Superpole at the Italian World Superbike round.
Nicolo Bulega took pole position in WorldSBK Superpole at the Cremona Circuit, despite a late crash.
Andrea Iannone took the early advantage in Superpole, but a late 1:27.953 from Bulega put in a class of one by the end: the only rider to lap the Cremona Circuit in the 1:27s on a World Superbike.
Iannone ended up second, ahead of Danilo Petrucci, but the latter will start Race 1 in sixth after taking a three-place grid penalty for riding slowly on the line in front of Remy Gardner in FP2 on Friday.
That means that Alex Lowes, who qualified fourth, will start Race 1 in third place. Andrea Locatelli will also be promoted from fifth to fourth, and Sam Lowes from sixth to fifth, for Race 1.
Xavi Vierge was the best Honda rider in seventh, ahead of Iker Lecuona and Bradley Ray on row three, while Tito Rabat rounded out the qualifying top 10, alongside Garrett Gerloff and Axel Bassani on row four.
It's a row five start for Alvaro Bautista, who could only manage 13th place in Superpole.
|2024 WorldSBK Championship | Italian Round | Cremona Circuit | Superpole Result | Rd 9/13
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:27.953
|2
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:28.068
|3
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:28.285
|4
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:28.310
|5
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Prometeon Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:28.602
|6
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:28.615
|7
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:28.752
|8
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:28.845
|9
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:28.883
|10
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Puccetti Racing
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:28.921
|11
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|BMW M 1000 RR
|1:28.959
|12
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:29.018
|13
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:29.115
|14
|Markus Reiterberger
|GER
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M 1000 RR
|1:29.116
|15
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|Bonovo Action BMW
|BMW M 1000 RR
|1:29.120
|16
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:29.310
|17
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M 1000 RR
|1:29.435
|18
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:29.516
|19
|Niccolo Canepa
|ITA
|Pata Prometeon Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:30.174
|20
|Marvin Fritz
|GER
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:30.195
|21
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GMT94 Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:30.227
|22
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:30.243
|23
|Alessandro Delbianco
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:30.295
|24
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:30.615
|25
|Ivo Lopes
|POR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:30.853