Italian World Superbikes Superpole Results: Bulega on pole despite late crash

Nicolo Bulega took pole position in WorldSBK Superpole at the Cremona Circuit, despite a late crash.

Andrea Iannone took the early advantage in Superpole, but a late 1:27.953 from Bulega put in a class of one by the end: the only rider to lap the Cremona Circuit in the 1:27s on a World Superbike.

Iannone ended up second, ahead of Danilo Petrucci, but the latter will start Race 1 in sixth after taking a three-place grid penalty for riding slowly on the line in front of Remy Gardner in FP2 on Friday.

That means that Alex Lowes, who qualified fourth, will start Race 1 in third place. Andrea Locatelli will also be promoted from fifth to fourth, and Sam Lowes from sixth to fifth, for Race 1.

Xavi Vierge was the best Honda rider in seventh, ahead of Iker Lecuona and Bradley Ray on row three, while Tito Rabat rounded out the qualifying top 10, alongside Garrett Gerloff and Axel Bassani on row four.

It's a row five start for Alvaro Bautista, who could only manage 13th place in Superpole.