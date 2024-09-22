Alvaro Bautista, Danilo Petrucci, 2024 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Italian World Superbike: Race 2 LIVE UPDATES

Live updates from WorldSBK Race 2 at the Italian World Superbike round.

 WorldSBK Race 2 is set to begin at 14:00 local time with Danilo Petrucci starting from pole position.

22 Sep 2024
13:47

Italian World Superbike - Race 2 Results

13:34
Petrucci wins the treble in Cremona!

It's a triple win for Danilo Petrucci in Cremona. Alvaro Bautista secures second place, and Nicolo Bulega takes third place.

13:33
Lap 22/23

Petrucci's lead is down to just over two seconds, but surely he's safe with only one lap to go now. Bautista 0.6s clear of Bulega.

13:32
Lap 21/23

Bautista passes Bulega for second with now two laps to go, a simple move on the inside at the end of the straight.

13:30
Lap 20/23

Three laps to go now, and it's still Petrucci 2.8s ahead of Bulega, and then a minimal gap to Bautista, who seems certain to pass.

13:28
Lap 19/23

As we move into the final four laps, Petrucci's lead is now up to almost three seconds, but Bulega is continuing to hold on from his teammate Bautista.

13:27
Lap 18/23

Petrucci continues to lead comfortably over Bulega, but Bautista is now all over his teammate.

13:25
Iannone out

Iannone has retired to pit lane. He suffered a shoulder injury yesterday, and had dropped back to ninth place, so it seems it's a retirement enforced by that shoulder injury.

13:24
Lap 16/23

Bautista now within 0.5s of his teammate, Petrucci continuing to lead by 2.3s.

13:22
Lap 15/23

Bautista now within a second of Bulega, Petrucci still leading by 2s. The battle for fourth is on between Lowes and Gerloff. Lowes holds it for now.

13:20
Lap 13/23

Bautista the fastest of the front three that lap, now 1.1s off Bulega who was the only rider in the top three not in the 1:29s.

13:18
Lap 12/23

Still a two-second lead for Petrucci, and Bautista is now within 1.3s of Bulega for second. Iannone has dropped to seventh behind Gerloff and Lecuona.

13:15

Tarran Mackenzie has crashed out. He was sitting up in the gravel trap.

13:15
Lap 10/23

Petrucci still leads by two seconds, still around that gap from Bulega back to Bautista, but Lowes has passed Iannone for fourth. Iannone under pressure from Gerloff and Lecuona, now.

13:14
Lap 9/23

Petrucci is the only rider lapping in the 1:29s, and Bautista is around a tenth or so faster than Bulega per lap. 1.9s between the front two, still 1.8s between Bulega and Bautista.

13:12
Lap 8/23

Petrucci now leading by almost two seconds, and Bulega has 1.8s over Bautista who has not completely pulled away from Iannone.

13:11
Lap 7/23

Petrucci now leads by a second, and Bautista is now up to third, meaning there could be danger coming from behind for the rider second in the championship.

13:09
Lap 6/23

Petrucci back out to a 0.5s lead over Bulega, Iannone now 2.3s behind.

13:08
Lap 5/23

Bulega now essentially on Petrucci's rear wheel, and they're both continuing to pull away from Iannone in third.

13:06
Lap 4/23

Bulega trims Petrucci's lead to 0.3 seconds, and Iannone is now almost two seconds off the lead, with Lowes and Bautista closing in behind.

13:04
Lap 3/23

It's stretching out at the front now. Petrucci leads by 0.4s over Bulega, and Iannone is now a second off the lead in third place.

13:03
Lap 2/23

Petrucci continues to lead from Bulega, and Bassani has crashed out - seemingly okay.

13:01
Lap 1/23

Petrucci leads over the line from Bulega and Iannone, with Lowes fourth ahead nof Bautista.

13:00
Race 2 start

It's lights out in Cremona for WorldSBK Race 2  - Petrucci with the holeshot from Iannone and Bulega, Lowes down to fourth.

12:58
Warm-up lap

The warm-up lap is underway for this final race of the weekend at Cremona.

