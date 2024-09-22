Italian World Superbike Race 2 Results: Petrucci dominates, Bautista beats Bulega to second

A third victory from three races at the Cremona Circuit for Danilo Petrucci was taken in Race 2 at the Italian World Superbike round, the Italian dominating once again from start to finish.

Petrucci's three-race winning run means that only Toprak Razgatlioglu has had a longer win streak in 2024 when the Turkish rider won 13 races in a row earlier this year.

Razgatlioglu's championship lead has been retained thanks to Petrucci's dominance of the Cremona weekend and the results of Nicolo Bulega, who was third in Race 2. The Italian is now 13 points adrift of Razgatlioglu ahead of the Aragon Round next weekend.

Bulega was second for much of the race, but Alvaro Bautista passed him with three laps to go at the end of the back straight as he took his second podium of the weekend at Cremona, following his third place in Race 1.

Garrett Gerloff beat Alex Lowes late on for fourth place, while Iker Lecuona took sixth. Michael van der Mark, Xavi Vierge, Andrea Locatelli, and Tito Rabat rounded out the top 10.

Andrea Iannone retired seemingly suffering from the shoulder injury he picked up in his Race 1 crash - he was second at the start but had drifted to the back end of the top 10 before returning to pit lane.

Axel Bassani crashe dout on lap one, Remy Gardner crashed out on the penultimate lap, and Tommy Bridewell didn't start Race 2 due to a reported electrical problem with his Honda Fireblade.