Italian World Superbike Race 2 Results: Petrucci dominates, Bautista beats Bulega to second
Full results from WorldSBK Race 2 at the Italian World Superbike round.
A third victory from three races at the Cremona Circuit for Danilo Petrucci was taken in Race 2 at the Italian World Superbike round, the Italian dominating once again from start to finish.
Petrucci's three-race winning run means that only Toprak Razgatlioglu has had a longer win streak in 2024 when the Turkish rider won 13 races in a row earlier this year.
Razgatlioglu's championship lead has been retained thanks to Petrucci's dominance of the Cremona weekend and the results of Nicolo Bulega, who was third in Race 2. The Italian is now 13 points adrift of Razgatlioglu ahead of the Aragon Round next weekend.
Bulega was second for much of the race, but Alvaro Bautista passed him with three laps to go at the end of the back straight as he took his second podium of the weekend at Cremona, following his third place in Race 1.
Garrett Gerloff beat Alex Lowes late on for fourth place, while Iker Lecuona took sixth. Michael van der Mark, Xavi Vierge, Andrea Locatelli, and Tito Rabat rounded out the top 10.
Andrea Iannone retired seemingly suffering from the shoulder injury he picked up in his Race 1 crash - he was second at the start but had drifted to the back end of the top 10 before returning to pit lane.
Axel Bassani crashe dout on lap one, Remy Gardner crashed out on the penultimate lap, and Tommy Bridewell didn't start Race 2 due to a reported electrical problem with his Honda Fireblade.
|2024 WorldSBK Championship | Italian Round | Cremona Circuit | Superpole Race Result | Rd 9/13
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|WIN
|2
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1.023
|3
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|2.910
|4
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|BMW M 1000 RR
|8.452
|5
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|8.761
|6
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|13.397
|7
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M 1000 RR
|15.873
|8
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|19.228
|9
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Prometeon Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|19.523
|10
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Puccetti Racing
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|24.368
|11
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|24.691
|12
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|Bonovo Action BMW
|BMW M 1000 RR
|25.664
|13
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|26.726
|14
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|27.167
|15
|Markus Reiterberger
|GER
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M 1000 RR
|39.566
|16
|Alessandro Delbianco
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|44.483
|17
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GMT94 Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|50.786
|18
|Marvin Fritz
|GER
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|52.608
|19
|Niccolo Canepa
|ITA
|Pata Prometeon Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|59.505
|20
|Ivo Lopes
|POR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:00.237
|DNF
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|DNF
|DNF
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|DNF
|DNF
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|DNF
|DNF
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|DNF
|DNS
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|DNS