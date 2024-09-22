Italian World Superbike Race 2 Results: Petrucci dominates, Bautista beats Bulega to second

Full results from WorldSBK Race 2 at the Italian World Superbike round.

Danilo Petrucci, 2024 Italian WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
Danilo Petrucci, 2024 Italian WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
A third victory from three races at the Cremona Circuit for Danilo Petrucci was taken in Race 2 at the Italian World Superbike round, the Italian dominating once again from start to finish.

Petrucci's three-race winning run means that only Toprak Razgatlioglu has had a longer win streak in 2024 when the Turkish rider won 13 races in a row earlier this year.

Razgatlioglu's championship lead has been retained thanks to Petrucci's dominance of the Cremona weekend and the results of Nicolo Bulega, who was third in Race 2. The Italian is now 13 points adrift of Razgatlioglu ahead of the Aragon Round next weekend.

Bulega was second for much of the race, but Alvaro Bautista passed him with three laps to go at the end of the back straight as he took his second podium of the weekend at Cremona, following his third place in Race 1.

Garrett Gerloff beat Alex Lowes late on for fourth place, while Iker Lecuona took sixth. Michael van der Mark, Xavi Vierge, Andrea Locatelli, and Tito Rabat rounded out the top 10.

Andrea Iannone retired seemingly suffering from the shoulder injury he picked up in his Race 1 crash - he was second at the start but had drifted to the back end of the top 10 before returning to pit lane.

Axel Bassani crashe dout on lap one, Remy Gardner crashed out on the penultimate lap, and Tommy Bridewell didn't start Race 2 due to a reported electrical problem with his Honda Fireblade.

2024 WorldSBK Championship | Italian Round | Cremona Circuit | Superpole Race Result | Rd 9/13
PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 RWIN
2Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1.023
3Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R2.910
4Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMWBMW M 1000 RR8.452
5Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR8.761
6Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R13.397
7Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M 1000 RR15.873
8Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R19.228
9Andrea LocatelliITAPata Prometeon YamahaYamaha R119.523
10Tito RabatESPPuccetti RacingKawasaki ZX-10RR24.368
11Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R24.691
12Scott ReddingGBRBonovo Action BMWBMW M 1000 RR25.664
13Michael Ruben RinaldiITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R26.726
14Bradley RayGBRMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R127.167
15Markus ReiterbergerGERROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M 1000 RR39.566
16Alessandro DelbiancoITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R144.483
17Philipp OettlGERGMT94 YamahaYamaha R150.786
18Marvin FritzGERGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R152.608
19Niccolo CanepaITAPata Prometeon YamahaYamaha R159.505
20Ivo LopesPORPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:00.237
DNFAndrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 RDNF
DNFAxel BassaniITAKawasaki Racing TeamKawasaki ZX-10RRDNF
DNFTarran MackenzieGBRPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-RDNF
DNFRemy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R1DNF
DNSTommy BridewellGBRHonda Racing UKHonda CBR1000RR-RDNS

