Italian World Superbike Superpole Race Results: Petrucci dominant again

Danilo Petrucci took his second win of the weekend in the WorldSBK Superpole Race at the Italian World Superbike round.

From third on the grid, Petrucci made the holeshot into turn one, and was never headed, extending his lead out to two seconds at its peak, and 1.7 seconds by the flag.

It seemed that it was a battle for second between two Ducati riders: Andrea Iannone and Nicolo Bulega. Bulega got pushed back to fifth place at the start, but fought his way back to Iannone's rear wheel, although he got no further.

Both Iannone and Bulega had chosen the SCQ rear tyre, while Alex Lowes had taken the slightly harder SCX rear tyre. This paid for Lowes at the end, as he caught the two Ducati riders ahead of him, and passed them both in the final two laps to take second place.

Iannone held onto third place ahead of Bulega. The latter was visibly frustrated behind his compatriot in the closing laps, and then stopped on the cooldown lap with a bike issue after being classified in fourth.

Iker Lecuona won out in a multi-rider battle for fifth, beating Alvaro Bautista who came on strong towards the end to take sixth place after starting 13th.

Andrea Locatelli, Xavi Vierge, Garrett Gerloff, and Tito Rabat rounded out the top 10.