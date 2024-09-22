Italian World Superbike Superpole Race Results: Petrucci dominant again

Full results from the WorldSBK Superpole Race at the Italian World Superbike round.

Danilo Petrucci leads Andrea Iannone, 2024 Italian WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Danilo Petrucci took his second win of the weekend in the WorldSBK Superpole Race at the Italian World Superbike round.

From third on the grid, Petrucci made the holeshot into turn one, and was never headed, extending his lead out to two seconds at its peak, and 1.7 seconds by the flag.

It seemed that it was a battle for second between two Ducati riders: Andrea Iannone and Nicolo Bulega. Bulega got pushed back to fifth place at the start, but fought his way back to Iannone's rear wheel, although he got no further.

Both Iannone and Bulega had chosen the SCQ rear tyre, while Alex Lowes had taken the slightly harder SCX rear tyre. This paid for Lowes at the end, as he caught the two Ducati riders ahead of him, and passed them both in the final two laps to take second place.

Iannone held onto third place ahead of Bulega. The latter was visibly frustrated behind his compatriot in the closing laps, and then stopped on the cooldown lap with a bike issue after being classified in fourth.

Iker Lecuona won out in a multi-rider battle for fifth, beating Alvaro Bautista who came on strong towards the end to take sixth place after starting 13th.

Andrea Locatelli, Xavi Vierge, Garrett Gerloff, and Tito Rabat rounded out the top 10.

2024 WorldSBK Championship | Italian Round | Cremona Circuit | Superpole Race Result | Rd 9/13
PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 RWIN
2Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1.797
3Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R2.572
4Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R3.431
5Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R4.729
6Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R5.578
7Andrea LocatelliITAPata Prometeon YamahaYamaha R15.909
8Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R6.650
9Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMWBMW M 1000 RR6.815
10Tito RabatESPPuccetti RacingKawasaki ZX-10RR7.149
11Axel BassaniITAKawasaki Racing TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR7.273
12Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M 1000 RR7.600
13Scott ReddingGBRBonovo Action BMWBMW M 1000 RR11.088
14Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R11.244
15Bradley RayGBRMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R111.506
16Markus ReiterbergerGERROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M 1000 RR14.251
17Michael Ruben RinaldiITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R16.335
18Niccolo CanepaITAPata Prometeon YamahaYamaha R119.679
19Philipp OettlGERGMT94 YamahaYamaha R120.380
20Alessandro DelbiancoITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R120.533
21Tommy BridewellGBRHonda Racing UKHonda CBR1000RR-R24.960
22Ivo LopesPORPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R31.813
23Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1L
DNFRemy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R1DNF
DNFMarvin FritzGERGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R1DNF

