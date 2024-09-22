Italian World Superbike Superpole Race Results: Petrucci dominant again
Full results from the WorldSBK Superpole Race at the Italian World Superbike round.
Danilo Petrucci took his second win of the weekend in the WorldSBK Superpole Race at the Italian World Superbike round.
From third on the grid, Petrucci made the holeshot into turn one, and was never headed, extending his lead out to two seconds at its peak, and 1.7 seconds by the flag.
It seemed that it was a battle for second between two Ducati riders: Andrea Iannone and Nicolo Bulega. Bulega got pushed back to fifth place at the start, but fought his way back to Iannone's rear wheel, although he got no further.
Both Iannone and Bulega had chosen the SCQ rear tyre, while Alex Lowes had taken the slightly harder SCX rear tyre. This paid for Lowes at the end, as he caught the two Ducati riders ahead of him, and passed them both in the final two laps to take second place.
Iannone held onto third place ahead of Bulega. The latter was visibly frustrated behind his compatriot in the closing laps, and then stopped on the cooldown lap with a bike issue after being classified in fourth.
Iker Lecuona won out in a multi-rider battle for fifth, beating Alvaro Bautista who came on strong towards the end to take sixth place after starting 13th.
Andrea Locatelli, Xavi Vierge, Garrett Gerloff, and Tito Rabat rounded out the top 10.
|2024 WorldSBK Championship | Italian Round | Cremona Circuit | Superpole Race Result | Rd 9/13
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|WIN
|2
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1.797
|3
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|2.572
|4
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|3.431
|5
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|4.729
|6
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|5.578
|7
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Prometeon Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|5.909
|8
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|6.650
|9
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|BMW M 1000 RR
|6.815
|10
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Puccetti Racing
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|7.149
|11
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|7.273
|12
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M 1000 RR
|7.600
|13
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|Bonovo Action BMW
|BMW M 1000 RR
|11.088
|14
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|11.244
|15
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|11.506
|16
|Markus Reiterberger
|GER
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M 1000 RR
|14.251
|17
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|16.335
|18
|Niccolo Canepa
|ITA
|Pata Prometeon Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|19.679
|19
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GMT94 Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|20.380
|20
|Alessandro Delbianco
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|20.533
|21
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|24.960
|22
|Ivo Lopes
|POR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|31.813
|23
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1L
|DNF
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|DNF
|DNF
|Marvin Fritz
|GER
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|DNF