Italian World Superbike Warm Up Results: Petrucci fastest with a margin

Danilo Petrucci topped Warm Up on Sunday morning at the Italian World Superbike round, with a healthy margin over the field.

Alex Lowes, declared fit following his Race 1 crash, finished in second place and was over 0.3 seconds adrift of Petrucci's benchmark, indicating the Italian could be the favourite for both race wins today.

Andrea Iannone was third-fastest, ahead of Nicolo Bulega and Axel Bassani who rounded out the top five. Alvaro Bautista then slotted into sixth, ahead of Sam Lowes, Iker Lecuona, Scott Redding, and Andrea Locatelli who completed the top 10.