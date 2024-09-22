Italian World Superbike Warm Up Results: Petrucci fastest with a margin
Full results from the WorldSBK Warm Up session at the Italian World Superbike round.
Danilo Petrucci topped Warm Up on Sunday morning at the Italian World Superbike round, with a healthy margin over the field.
Alex Lowes, declared fit following his Race 1 crash, finished in second place and was over 0.3 seconds adrift of Petrucci's benchmark, indicating the Italian could be the favourite for both race wins today.
Andrea Iannone was third-fastest, ahead of Nicolo Bulega and Axel Bassani who rounded out the top five. Alvaro Bautista then slotted into sixth, ahead of Sam Lowes, Iker Lecuona, Scott Redding, and Andrea Locatelli who completed the top 10.
|2024 WorldSBK Championship | Italian Round | Cremona Circuit | WUP Result | Rd 9/13
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:29.004
|2
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:29.327
|3
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:29.358
|4
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:29.453
|5
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:29.482
|6
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:29.584
|7
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:29.717
|8
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:29.761
|9
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|Bonovo Action BMW
|BMW M 1000 RR
|1:29.775
|10
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Prometeon Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:29.791
|11
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Puccetti Racing
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:29.862
|12
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:29.932
|13
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M 1000 RR
|1:29.956
|14
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:30.008
|15
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:30.031
|16
|Markus Reiterberger
|GER
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M 1000 RR
|1:30.045
|17
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:30.059
|18
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|BMW M 1000 RR
|1:30.347
|19
|Alessandro Delbianco
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:30.655
|20
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GMT94 Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:30.674
|21
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:30.680
|22
|Niccolo Canepa
|ITA
|Pata Prometeon Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:30.857
|23
|Marvin Fritz
|GER
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:31.106
|24
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:31.472
|25
|Ivo Lopes
|POR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:31.789