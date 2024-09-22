Italian World Superbike Warm Up Results: Petrucci fastest with a margin

Full results from the WorldSBK Warm Up session at the Italian World Superbike round.

Danilo Petrucci topped Warm Up on Sunday morning at the Italian World Superbike round, with a healthy margin over the field.

Alex Lowes, declared fit following his Race 1 crash, finished in second place and was over 0.3 seconds adrift of Petrucci's benchmark, indicating the Italian could be the favourite for both race wins today.

Andrea Iannone was third-fastest, ahead of Nicolo Bulega and Axel Bassani who rounded out the top five. Alvaro Bautista then slotted into sixth, ahead of Sam Lowes, Iker Lecuona, Scott Redding, and Andrea Locatelli who completed the top 10.

2024 WorldSBK Championship | Italian Round | Cremona Circuit | WUP Result | Rd 9/13
PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:29.004
2Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:29.327
3Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R1:29.358
4Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:29.453
5Axel BassaniITAKawasaki Racing TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:29.482
6Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:29.584
7Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1:29.717
8Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:29.761
9Scott ReddingGBRBonovo Action BMWBMW M 1000 RR1:29.775
10Andrea LocatelliITAPata Prometeon YamahaYamaha R11:29.791
11Tito RabatESPPuccetti RacingKawasaki ZX-10RR1:29.862
12Michael Ruben RinaldiITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:29.932
13Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M 1000 RR1:29.956
14Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:30.008
15Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:30.031
16Markus ReiterbergerGERROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M 1000 RR1:30.045
17Bradley RayGBRMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:30.059
18Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMWBMW M 1000 RR1:30.347
19Alessandro DelbiancoITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:30.655
20Philipp OettlGERGMT94 YamahaYamaha R11:30.674
21Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:30.680
22Niccolo CanepaITAPata Prometeon YamahaYamaha R11:30.857
23Marvin FritzGERGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:31.106
24Tommy BridewellGBRHonda Racing UKHonda CBR1000RR-R1:31.472
25Ivo LopesPORPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:31.789

