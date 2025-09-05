2025 French WorldSBK: Friday Practice LIVE UPDATES

Magny-Cours marks the ninth stop on the 2025 World Superbike calendar, with FP1 at the French WorldSBK set to get underway at 10:20 local time. FP2 is scheduled for 15:00 local time.

Toprak Razgatlioglu comes into this weekend with a 26-point championship lead over Nicolo Bulega and having won the last nine races in succession.

Razgatlioglu also has eight wins in Magny-Cours, but he crashed last year in practice and missed all three races.

Bulega crashed in Race 1 last year and sustained a collarbone injury, but won both Sunday races. He's also a two-time winner in Supersport at Magny-Cours.

The battle for third place in the standings between Danilo Petrucci, Andrea Locatelli, and Alvaro Bautista continues this weekend, too, with all three riders split by only 15 points.