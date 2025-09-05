2025 French WorldSBK: Friday Practice Results
Results from the FP1 session at the French WorldSBK from Magny-Cours.
Toprak Razgatlioglu topped the session and was the only rider in the 1:36s in FP1.
Sam Lowes and Nicolo Bulega put in strong late stints to get themselves in to the top-three.
Xavi Vierge had a decent showing on the Honda to finish fourth, ahead of Danilo Petrucci and Andrea Locatelli in the top-six.
Garrett Gerloff was seventh-fastest, ahead of Alex Lowes, Michael van der Mark, and Alvaro Bautista who completed the top-10.
Iker Lecuona is out this weekend with injury and is replaced by Sergio Garcia in the HRC team. Garcia had an electrical problem at the beginning of the session but was able to end up 22nd-fastest and within three seconds of the top time in his first WorldSBK session.
Full World Superbike FP1 results from Magny-Cours are below.
2025 World Superbike Championship | French Round | Circuit Nevers Magny-Cours | FP1 | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:36.930
|2
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:37.152
|3
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:37.183
|4
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:37.208
|5
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:37.240
|6
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:37.251
|7
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:37.374
|8
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:37.387
|9
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:37.456
|10
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:37.497
|11
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:37.615
|12
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:37.616
|13
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:37.795
|14
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:37.825
|15
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:37.836
|16
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:37.908
|17
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:37.910
|18
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:38.126
|19
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:38.314
|20
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:38.494
|21
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:38.683
|22
|Sergio Garcia
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:39.673
|23
|Zaqhwan Zaidi
|MAS
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:41.822