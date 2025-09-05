2025 French WorldSBK: Friday Practice results

Results from the FP1 session at the French WorldSBK from Magny-Cours.

Toprak Razgatlioglu topped the session and was the only rider in the 1:36s in FP1.

Sam Lowes and Nicolo Bulega put in strong late stints to get themselves in to the top-three.

Xavi Vierge had a decent showing on the Honda to finish fourth, ahead of Danilo Petrucci and Andrea Locatelli in the top-six.

Garrett Gerloff was seventh-fastest, ahead of Alex Lowes, Michael van der Mark, and Alvaro Bautista who completed the top-10.

Iker Lecuona is out this weekend with injury and is replaced by Sergio Garcia in the HRC team. Garcia had an electrical problem at the beginning of the session but was able to end up 22nd-fastest and within three seconds of the top time in his first WorldSBK session.

Full World Superbike FP1 results from Magny-Cours are below.