2025 French WorldSBK: Friday Practice Results

Full results from the FP1 session at Magny-Cours from the French WorldSBK.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Hungarian WorldSBK, pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu topped the session and was the only rider in the 1:36s in FP1.

Sam Lowes and Nicolo Bulega put in strong late stints to get themselves in to the top-three.

Xavi Vierge had a decent showing on the Honda to finish fourth, ahead of Danilo Petrucci and Andrea Locatelli in the top-six.

Garrett Gerloff was seventh-fastest, ahead of Alex Lowes, Michael van der Mark, and Alvaro Bautista who completed the top-10.

Iker Lecuona is out this weekend with injury and is replaced by Sergio Garcia in the HRC team. Garcia had an electrical problem at the beginning of the session but was able to end up 22nd-fastest and within three seconds of the top time in his first WorldSBK session.

Full World Superbike FP1 results from Magny-Cours are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship | French Round | Circuit Nevers Magny-Cours | FP1 | Result

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:36.930
2Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1:37.152
3Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:37.183
4Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:37.208
5Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:37.240
6Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:37.251
7Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:37.374
8Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:37.387
9Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:37.456
10Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:37.497
11Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:37.615
12Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:37.616
13Tarran MackenzieGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R1:37.795
14Michael Ruben RinaldiITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:37.825
15Jonathan ReaGBRPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:37.836
16Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R1:37.908
17Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:37.910
18Tito RabatESPPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:38.126
19Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:38.314
20Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:38.494
21Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:38.683
22Sergio GarciaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:39.673
23Zaqhwan ZaidiMASPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:41.822

2025 French WorldSBK: Friday Practice results
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

