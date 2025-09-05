Xavi Vierge had WorldSBK 2026 “clause with Honda, but this is already gone”

Honda’s Xavi Vierge says he had a clause in his contract with the Japanese factory to continue with it in 2026, but that the deadline for it to be activated has passed.

Vierge joined Honda in 2022 as part of a then-all-new line-up with Iker Lecuona.

The two have been generally evenly matched for the three-and-a-half seasons they have spent together at HRC, but Vierge is now 22 points ahead of Lecuona in the 2025 championship.

Yet, the 28-year-old is without a ride for next year at present.

On Thursday in France, he revealed that there is a clause in his current deal with Honda to continue for 2026, but that the time for this clause to be activated by the Japanese brand has passed.

“We know the speed of Iker, since he arrived here we were both battling every year,” Xavi Vierge said, speaking to WorldSBK.com.

“So, right now I’m the best Honda rider and the reality right now is that my future is still open.

“I had a clause with Honda, but this clause is already gone.

“So, they are happy with me, but for some reason they still need time – of course, I don’t have much more time.

“So, I’m free now to speak to other factories and teams and I hope in the coming weeks I will close my future.”

The Spanish rider said his target is to remain in World Superbike but that he is also paying attention to “other things”.

“Of course, my goal is to stay here [in WorldSBK],” he said.

“I know the potential I have and I feel I need to be here to demonstrate my speed.

“But I’m also listening to other things just in case.”

In the summer break, Lecuona was able to confirm his own 2026 future with Ducati. Vierge said he expects Lecuona to contend for the title with the Panigale V4 R.

“I’m very happy for him [Lecuona],” he said.

“He’s making a good job and he got a very good opportunity for next year.

“I know the speed of Iker and for sure he will be one of the title contenders.”