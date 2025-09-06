2025 French WorldSBK: Superpole LIVE UPDATES

Superpole for the 2025 French WorldSBK is set to get underway at 11:00 local time. Race 1 will be coming up this afternoon at 14:00.

Nicolo Bulega is the fastest rider heading into Superpole after setting a new lap record in FP2 yesterday that remains unbeaten after FP3 this morning.

Toprak Razgatlioglu was fourth-fastest yesterday but topped FP3 this morning ahead of Alex Lowes and Andrea Locatelli who also showed competitive speed on Friday.

In the title race, Razgatlioglu enters this weekend 26 points clear of Bulega in the riders' standings and defending a nine-race win streak that stretches back to Race 1 at Misano.