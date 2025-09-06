2025 French WorldSBK: Superpole LIVE UPDATES
Live coverage of the Superpole session from the 2025 French WorldSBK at Magny-Cours.
Superpole for the 2025 French WorldSBK is set to get underway at 11:00 local time. Race 1 will be coming up this afternoon at 14:00.
Nicolo Bulega is the fastest rider heading into Superpole after setting a new lap record in FP2 yesterday that remains unbeaten after FP3 this morning.
Toprak Razgatlioglu was fourth-fastest yesterday but topped FP3 this morning ahead of Alex Lowes and Andrea Locatelli who also showed competitive speed on Friday.
In the title race, Razgatlioglu enters this weekend 26 points clear of Bulega in the riders' standings and defending a nine-race win streak that stretches back to Race 1 at Misano.
It's another Superpole for Toprak Razgatlioglu and his first in France.
Bulega and Sam Lowes complete the front row.
Alex Lowes, Iannone, and Montella on row two.
Petrucci, van der Mark, Gardner row three.
Bassani completes the qualifying top-10, and will be alongside Vierge and Aegerter on the fourth row.
Gerloff and Locatelli will both start from the back row after their crashes.
Razgatlioglu goes again and into the 1:34s with a 34.930. That looks like pole position.
35.282 gets Sam Lowes back onto the front row.
Razgatlioglu and Bulega over the line in quick succession.
1:35.018 for Razgatlioglu for provisional pole, 35.142 for Bulega for P2.
Still a minute to go.
Sam Lowes up to third and Vierge to seventh with their latest laps, Vierge bumped back to eighth by Gardner who goes P6.
First flying lap in from Bautista but he's only 14th after a mistake at the penultimate corner.
Razgatlioglu has sat up out of his first flying lap on his second run. Not entirely sure why, just sat up in the middle of turn three.
Bulega on his way back to the pits now after what was a slightly extended first run. Razgatlioglu, on a more usual schedule, just heading back out now for his second run with van der Mark, 4th at the moment, in-tow.
Bulega now on provisional pole, 1:35.357 for a new lap record.
Yellow flags have caused disruption for some riders on the first run it seems.
Bulega down in 16th, Bautista with no time set, think Razgatlioglu - currenlty 2nd - only did one valid flying lap.
Alex Lowes onto the top of the times with a 1:35.446, 0.2s advantage for the Bimota rider and only 0.018s behind Bulega's lap record.
Garrett Gerloff has also gone down. No time set for the American.
Looks like a hand injury for Locatelli, he's being treated trackside behind the barriers. Turn three he's gone down, on entry - fast one there.
Razgatlioglu with a big mistake in braking in the penultimate corner, a 1:35.662 to open the times for the Turkish rider. P1 for now.
Early crash for Andrea Locatelli on his first flying lap. That could be very costly for the Italian.
Pit lane is open at Magny-Cours and we are underway for 15 minutes of Superpole.
Alex Lowes and Andrea Locatelli rounded out the top-three in FP3 this morning and were fast on Friday, too.
Sam Lowes was also up there on pace yesterday, although he was down in 11th this morning.
It was a tough morning for Alvaro Bautista as well with a bike problem in the beginning. He ended the session down in 18th, and was only ninth in FP2 yesterday. As always for Bautista, qualifying will be important for his chances in the races, and it's where many of his weekends have fallen apart this year.
As of yesterday afternoon, the all-time WorldSBK lap record at Magny-Cours belongs to Nicolo Bulega at a 1:35.428.
The Italian is trying to close his 26-point championship deficit to Razgatlioglu this weekend and this morning is after his first pole since Misano.
Fastest in FP3 this morning, Toprak Razgatlioglu is an eight-time winner at Magny-Cours and comes here as favourite for victory.
But despite his success there, Razgatlioglu's never had a pole position at the French track, and is in search of his first one this morning.
Welcome to live coverage of today's WorldSBK action from Magny-Cours. Superpole will be coming up in around 15 minutes at 11:00 local time.