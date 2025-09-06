2025 French WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Race 1

2025 World Superbike riders' standings after Race 1 at the ninth round of the season at the French WorldSBK.

Toprak Razgatlioglu continued his winning streak in Race 1 at Magny-Cours, extending it to 10 races. In the standings, he's now 31 points clear of Nicolo Bulega.

Danilo Petrucci extended his lead over Andrea Locatelli in the battle for third in the standings to 17 points. Locatelli came from second-last on the grid to finish fifth, one place behind Petrucci.

Alvaro Bautista lost ground in that battle for third in the championship in Race 1 in France, crashing on the first lap with Xavi Vierge. He got back on but only for 16th and therefore no points. He's now 29 points behind Petrucci.

Full World Superbike riders' standings after Race 1 in France are below.

