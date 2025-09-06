2025 French WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Race 1

World Superbike Championship standings after Race 1 at the French WorldSBK, round nine the 2025 season.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

2025 World Superbike riders' standings after Race 1 at the ninth round of the season at the French WorldSBK.

Toprak Razgatlioglu continued his winning streak in Race 1 at Magny-Cours, extending it to 10 races. In the standings, he's now 31 points clear of Nicolo Bulega.

Danilo Petrucci extended his lead over Andrea Locatelli in the battle for third in the standings to 17 points. Locatelli came from second-last on the grid to finish fifth, one place behind Petrucci.

Alvaro Bautista lost ground in that battle for third in the championship in Race 1 in France, crashing on the first lap with Xavi Vierge. He got back on but only for 16th and therefore no points. He's now 29 points behind Petrucci.

Full World Superbike riders' standings after Race 1 in France are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship Standings | French Round | Round 9, Race 1

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikePoints
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR432
2Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R401
3Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R246
4Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R1229
5Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R217
6Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R163
7Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB998121
8Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R112
9Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99893
10Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R90
11Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R87
12Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R186
13Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R186
14Scott ReddingGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R76
15Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR70
16Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR67
17Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R64
18Jonathan ReaGBRPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R137
19Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R30
20Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R123
21Tarran MackenzieGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R18
22Michael Ruben RinaldiITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R110
23Tito RabatESPPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R6
24Sergio GarciaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R5
25Tetsuta NagashimaJPNTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R2
26Zaqhwan ZaidiMASPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1
27Jason O'HalloranAUSPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R10
28Gabriele RuiuITABmaxBMW M1000 RR0
29Ivo LopesPORPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R0
30Tommy BridewellGBRHonda Racing UKHonda CBR1000RR-R0

