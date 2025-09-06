2025 French WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Race 1
World Superbike Championship standings after Race 1 at the French WorldSBK, round nine the 2025 season.
2025 World Superbike riders' standings after Race 1 at the ninth round of the season at the French WorldSBK.
Toprak Razgatlioglu continued his winning streak in Race 1 at Magny-Cours, extending it to 10 races. In the standings, he's now 31 points clear of Nicolo Bulega.
Danilo Petrucci extended his lead over Andrea Locatelli in the battle for third in the standings to 17 points. Locatelli came from second-last on the grid to finish fifth, one place behind Petrucci.
Alvaro Bautista lost ground in that battle for third in the championship in Race 1 in France, crashing on the first lap with Xavi Vierge. He got back on but only for 16th and therefore no points. He's now 29 points behind Petrucci.
Full World Superbike riders' standings after Race 1 in France are below.
2025 World Superbike Championship Standings | French Round | Round 9, Race 1
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Points
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|432
|2
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|401
|3
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|246
|4
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|229
|5
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|217
|6
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|163
|7
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|121
|8
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|112
|9
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|93
|10
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|90
|11
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|87
|12
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|86
|13
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|86
|14
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|76
|15
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|70
|16
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|67
|17
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|64
|18
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|37
|19
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|30
|20
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|23
|21
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|18
|22
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|10
|23
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|6
|24
|Sergio Garcia
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|5
|25
|Tetsuta Nagashima
|JPN
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|2
|26
|Zaqhwan Zaidi
|MAS
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1
|27
|Jason O'Halloran
|AUS
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|0
|28
|Gabriele Ruiu
|ITA
|Bmax
|BMW M1000 RR
|0
|29
|Ivo Lopes
|POR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|0
|30
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|0