Dominique Aegerter has “desire” to keep racing but “struggling to stay” in WorldSBK

After losing his current seat during the summer, Dominique Aegerter’s WorldSBK future is in doubt with the Swiss rider admitting that he’s “struggling” to find a spot on the 2026 grid.

Aegerter has struggled since the beginning of the 2024 season and hasn’t finished in the top-six since the very first race of 2024 at Phillip Island – his best result of this year being seventh place, taken in Race 1 at both Assen and Donington.

It’s perhaps expected, then, that Aegerter – now in his third season of World Superbike – is being overlooked by teams for younger talent from Supersport.

That’s certainly been the case at Yamaha, where Aegerter’s spot on the GRT team has been taken by current WorldSSP points leader Stefano Manzi for next season.

The Swiss rider says it’s also proving difficult to find a spot on the 2026 grid outside of the GRT team he has spent his entire WorldSBK career with so far, but that his target is still to remain in the top category of production derivative racing.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“Until now, my brother and manager is running around trying to find me a place for next year,” Dominique Aegerter told WorldSBK.com on Friday at the 2025 French Round in Magny-Cours.

“Of course, I have still a lot of desire and motivation to ride motorbikes on a professional level.

“The first goal is to stay in Superbike, of course there are only a few seats available. In some places we should bring some sponsorship to the team, in others they say we are not on top of the list.

“So, at the moment we are struggling a little bit to stay in Superbike, but I will just concentrate for this weekend and for Aragon and let [my brother do the job].

“Option ‘B’ we will see when every door is closed in Superbike.”