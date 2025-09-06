2025 French WorldSBK: Race 1 Results
Full results from Race 1 at the 2025 French WorldSBK at Magny-Cours.
Toprak Razgatlioglu took the Race 1 win in France. It's a victory that extends his winning run to 10, and his Magny-Cours win tally to nine, equalling Jonathan Rea.
Nicolo Bulega dropped to fourth off the line, but even when he got back up to second after passing first Sam Lowes and then Alex Lowes he did not have the pace to challenge Razgatlioglu.
Alex Lowes tried to go with the eventual winner at the beginning but ultimately didn't have the pace for either Razgatlioglu or Bulega. He held onto third place, however, for Bimota's first long race podium in WorldSBK with the KB998.
Danilo Petrucci had a quiet ride to fourth, finishing ahead of Andrea Locatelli who came from second-last on thegrid after a Superpole crash to finish fifth and minimise the damage done by Petrucci in the battle for third in the championship.
Remy Gardner rounded out the top-six ahead of Axel Bassani and Dominique Aegerter in seventh and eighth, respectively.
Sam Lowes was running fourth for much of the race, trying to find a way past Alex Lowes for third, but he ultimately crashed in the closing laps. He got back on and finished in ninth.
Bahattin Sofuoglu completed the top-10.
There were multiple crashers, including several at turn 13 on the opening lap. These included Jonathan Rea, Yari Montella, and Andrea Iannone who all crashed together; and Alvaro Bautista and Xavi Vierge who had a separate incident.
Both Vierge and Bautista continued and were classified, albeit multiple laps down. The other three all retired.
Iannone was taken to the medical centre after the race and diagnosed with multiple contusions. He will be reviewed before Warm Up on Sunday morning.
Michael van der Mark crashed twice, first at turn eight and then at turn three. The turn three crash resulted in a medical centre visit, where he was diagnosed with multiple contusions. He will, like Iannone, be reviewed before Warm Up on Sunday morning.
Garrett Gerloff was another crasher. He got back on but retired in the pits.
2025 World Superbike Championship | French Round | Circuit Nevers Magny-Cours | Race 1 | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|WIN
|2
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|8.597
|3
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|10.979
|4
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|17.793
|5
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|20.648
|6
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|26.031
|7
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|26.509
|8
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|28.229
|9
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|32.931
|10
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|39.617
|11
|Sergio Garcia
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|40.970
|12
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|49.714
|13
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|57.520
|14
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:02.785
|15
|Zaqhwan Zaidi
|MAS
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:22.959
|16
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|3L
|17
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|5L
|DNF
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|DNF
|DNF
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|DNF
|DNF
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|DNF
|DNF
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|DNF
|DNF
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|DNF
|DNF
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|DNF