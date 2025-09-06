2025 French WorldSBK: Race 1 Results

Full results from Race 1 at the 2025 French WorldSBK at Magny-Cours.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu took the Race 1 win in France. It's a victory that extends his winning run to 10, and his Magny-Cours win tally to nine, equalling Jonathan Rea.

Nicolo Bulega dropped to fourth off the line, but even when he got back up to second after passing first Sam Lowes and then Alex Lowes he did not have the pace to challenge Razgatlioglu.

Alex Lowes tried to go with the eventual winner at the beginning but ultimately didn't have the pace for either Razgatlioglu or Bulega. He held onto third place, however, for Bimota's first long race podium in WorldSBK with the KB998.

Danilo Petrucci had a quiet ride to fourth, finishing ahead of Andrea Locatelli who came from second-last on thegrid after a Superpole crash to finish fifth and minimise the damage done by Petrucci in the battle for third in the championship.

Remy Gardner rounded out the top-six ahead of Axel Bassani and Dominique Aegerter in seventh and eighth, respectively.

Sam Lowes was running fourth for much of the race, trying to find a way past Alex Lowes for third, but he ultimately crashed in the closing laps. He got back on and finished in ninth.

Bahattin Sofuoglu completed the top-10.

There were multiple crashers, including several at turn 13 on the opening lap. These included Jonathan Rea, Yari Montella, and Andrea Iannone who all crashed together; and Alvaro Bautista and Xavi Vierge who had a separate incident.

Both Vierge and Bautista continued and were classified, albeit multiple laps down. The other three all retired.

Iannone was taken to the medical centre after the race and diagnosed with multiple contusions. He will be reviewed before Warm Up on Sunday morning.

Michael van der Mark crashed twice, first at turn eight and then at turn three. The turn three crash resulted in a medical centre visit, where he was diagnosed with multiple contusions. He will, like Iannone, be reviewed before Warm Up on Sunday morning.

Garrett Gerloff was another crasher. He got back on but retired in the pits.

Full World Superbike results from Race 1 at Magny-Cours are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship | French Round | Circuit Nevers Magny-Cours | Race 1 | Result

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RRWIN
2Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R8.597
3Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99810.979
4Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R17.793
5Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R120.648
6Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R126.031
7Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99826.509
8Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R128.229
9Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R32.931
10Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R139.617
11Sergio GarciaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R40.970
12Michael Ruben RinaldiITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R149.714
13Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R57.520
14Tito RabatESPPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:02.785
15Zaqhwan ZaidiMASPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:22.959
16Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R3L
17Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R5L
DNFGarrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RRDNF
DNFAndrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 RDNF
DNFYari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 RDNF
DNFMichael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RRDNF
DNFJonathan ReaGBRPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R1DNF
DNFTarran MackenzieGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 RDNF

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

