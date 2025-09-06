2025 French WorldSBK: Race 1 Results

Results from Race 1 at the 2025 French WorldSBK from Magny-Cours.

Toprak Razgatlioglu took the Race 1 win in France. It's a victory that extends his winning run to 10, and his Magny-Cours win tally to nine, equalling Jonathan Rea.

Nicolo Bulega dropped to fourth off the line, but even when he got back up to second after passing first Sam Lowes and then Alex Lowes he did not have the pace to challenge Razgatlioglu.

Alex Lowes tried to go with the eventual winner at the beginning but ultimately didn't have the pace for either Razgatlioglu or Bulega. He held onto third place, however, for Bimota's first long race podium in WorldSBK with the KB998.

Danilo Petrucci had a quiet ride to fourth, finishing ahead of Andrea Locatelli who came from second-last on thegrid after a Superpole crash to finish fifth and minimise the damage done by Petrucci in the battle for third in the championship.

Remy Gardner rounded out the top-six ahead of Axel Bassani and Dominique Aegerter in seventh and eighth, respectively.

Sam Lowes was running fourth for much of the race, trying to find a way past Alex Lowes for third, but he ultimately crashed in the closing laps. He got back on and finished in ninth.

Bahattin Sofuoglu completed the top-10.

There were multiple crashers, including several at turn 13 on the opening lap. These included Jonathan Rea, Yari Montella, and Andrea Iannone who all crashed together; and Alvaro Bautista and Xavi Vierge who had a separate incident.

Both Vierge and Bautista continued and were classified, albeit multiple laps down. The other three all retired.

Iannone was taken to the medical centre after the race and diagnosed with multiple contusions. He will be reviewed before Warm Up on Sunday morning.

Michael van der Mark crashed twice, first at turn eight and then at turn three. The turn three crash resulted in a medical centre visit, where he was diagnosed with multiple contusions. He will, like Iannone, be reviewed before Warm Up on Sunday morning.

Garrett Gerloff was another crasher. He got back on but retired in the pits.

Full World Superbike results from Race 1 at Magny-Cours are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship | French Round | Circuit Nevers Magny-Cours | Race 1 | Result Pos Rider Nat. WorldSBK Team Superbike Timing 1 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR WIN 2 Nicolo Bulega ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 8.597 3 Alex Lowes GBR Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 10.979 4 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 17.793 5 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 20.648 6 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 26.031 7 Axel Bassani ITA Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 26.509 8 Dominique Aegerter SUI GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 28.229 9 Sam Lowes GBR Marc VDS Racing Team Ducati Panigale V4 R 32.931 10 Bahattin Sofuoglu TUR Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 39.617 11 Sergio Garcia ESP Team HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 40.970 12 Michael Ruben Rinaldi ITA Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 49.714 13 Ryan Vickers GBR Motocorsa Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 57.520 14 Tito Rabat ESP Petronas MIE Racing Team Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:02.785 15 Zaqhwan Zaidi MAS Petronas MIE Racing Team Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:22.959 16 Alvaro Bautista ESP Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 3L 17 Xavi Vierge ESP Team HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 5L DNF Garrett Gerloff USA Kawasaki WorldSBK Team Kawasaki ZX-10RR DNF DNF Andrea Iannone ITA Team Go Eleven Ducati Panigale V4 R DNF DNF Yari Montella ITA Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R DNF DNF Michael van der Mark NED ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR DNF DNF Jonathan Rea GBR Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 DNF DNF Tarran Mackenzie GBR MGM Bonovo Ducati Panigale V4 R DNF