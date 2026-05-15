Rounding out the top ten were Petrucci, Bassani, Yari Montella, Lorenzo Baldassarri and Van Der Mark on the BMW M 1000 RR.
WorldSBK Most LIVE: Friday practice updates
Live coverage of Friday free practice at the 2026 Czech WorldSBK round at Most.
Key Moments
- Most WorldSBK FP1 starts at 9:35am BST time.
- Nicolo Bulega heads into round five unbeaten so far in 2026
- Injured Miguel Oliveira replaced by Michael Van Der Mark
- Ducati and Yamaha receive fuel flow changes
Nicolo Bulega heads into round five of the 2026 WorldSBK championship looking to continue his unbeaten run in 2026.
The 2026 season is the first without Toprak Razgatlioglu since 2018, after the three-time world champion departed for MotoGP. That left Bulega as the clear favourite for the title, which has so far proven to be true.
Despite stern pressure from team-mate Iker Lecuona, especially in recent events, Bulega has won all 12 races.
Bulega currently leads Lecuona by 82 points, while fellow Ducati rider Sam Lowes is third in the standings.
The Most WorldSBK round will go ahead without former MotoGP star Miguel Oliveira, as the Portuguese rider has been sidelined due to injury.
Oliveira suffered multiple fractures in a crash at Balaton Park last time out, which means BMW has called up Michael Van Der Mark to replace him.
Further fuel flow changes have taken place ahead of this weekend’s races, as Ducati will have its maximum fuel flow reduced by a further 0.5kg/h. Ducati’s penalty means it now has 44kg/h of maximum fuel flow.
Bimota was also given a 0.5kg/h penalty at round three of the season in Assen, but it has not finished on the podium in the last two rounds so has not been given a reduction this time. On the other hand, Yamaha has gained an increase of 0.5kg/h.
2026 Most WorldSBK: Friday schedule
FP1: 9:35am BST - 10:20am BST
FP2: 2pm BST - 2:45pm BST
That's it for FP2 and it is Gerloff who closes out Friday practice quickest.
Bulega remained in second place despite not completing any more laps following his early fall, while Sam Lowes was third ahead of Lecuona and Alex Lowes.
Garrett Gerloff goes quickest on his ZX-10RR, setting a fastest time of 1m30.791s.
We're into the final four minutes and some faster laps are now beginning to roll in. Michael Van Der Mark has moved up to ninth.
Following on from his near-crash in FP1, Danilo Petrucci has just survived another big moment, this time on the approach to turn six.
Bulega is still fastest with 11 minutes to go but it's been confirmed that he will not be taking any further part in FP2 due to the damage to his Ducati.
So far it's looking as though Bimota will pose the biggest threat o Ducati this weekend. Alex Lowes is third, while Axel Bassani has just moved up to P5.
There's no change on the leaderboard as riders are currently going through their race simulations.
Bulega has got back underway as he attempts to return to pit lane. There does not appear to be too much damage to his Panigale V4 R, although the front windshield is broken.
Bulega has suffered a rare crash and it's that tricky turn one which was the corner that's caught him out.
Bulega comes very close to setting the first sub-1m31s lap of the day as he moves to the top of the leaderboard.
Bulega was over two tenths up on Alex Lowes' top time in sector one alone on his latest lap.
But the Ducati rider made a mistake at turn six resulting in a trip through the gravel.
Less than five minutes into FP2 and Alex Lowes has already set the best time of the weekend with a 1m31.066s.
It's a busy pit lane as FP2 gets underway at Most.
If you missed FP1, Nicolo Bulega was once again the man to beat as the championship leader was over two tenths clear of Sam Lowes and Iker Lecuona.
Bulega has won all 12 races so far in 2026.
Good afternoon and welcome back to the Czech WorldSBK round at Most. FP2 is set to get underway at 2pm BST.
Shaun Muir says there is "no fixed timeline" for Miguel Oliveira's return from injury.
Oliveira has been out since he crashed in the Superpole Race at the Hungarian Round and won't be back before Donington, according to Muir.
Oliveira is being replaced by Michael van der Mark this weekend; the Dutchman finished 16th in FP1 this morning.
Full story here.
Instead it's Bulega that improves by a tenth of a second. The championship leader sets a time of 1m31.130s.
Bulega finishes the session over two tenths clear of Sam Lowes and Lecuona.
Fourth fastest is Yari Montella ahead of Lorenzo Baldassarri and the first non-Ducati rider, Axel Bassani, in fifth.
The clock has hit zero and no rider appears to be on a live lap that will challenge Bulega's top time.
Bahattin Sofuoglu is down at turn five after losing the front-end of his Yamaha R1.
Sam Lowes has now jumped ahead of Lecuona.
It's been a very impressive run after the Marc VDS rider lost 15 minutes of running due to the technical issue early on.
There's still no change at the top as Bulega still leads from Lecuona, although Sam Lowes has regained third place on the leaderboard.