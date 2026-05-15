WorldSBK Most LIVE: Friday practice updates

Key Moments

Most WorldSBK FP1 starts at 9:35am BST time.

Nicolo Bulega heads into round five unbeaten so far in 2026

Injured Miguel Oliveira replaced by Michael Van Der Mark

Ducati and Yamaha receive fuel flow changes

Nicolo Bulega heads into round five of the 2026 WorldSBK championship looking to continue his unbeaten run in 2026.

The 2026 season is the first without Toprak Razgatlioglu since 2018, after the three-time world champion departed for MotoGP. That left Bulega as the clear favourite for the title, which has so far proven to be true.

Despite stern pressure from team-mate Iker Lecuona, especially in recent events, Bulega has won all 12 races.

Bulega currently leads Lecuona by 82 points, while fellow Ducati rider Sam Lowes is third in the standings.

The Most WorldSBK round will go ahead without former MotoGP star Miguel Oliveira, as the Portuguese rider has been sidelined due to injury.

Oliveira suffered multiple fractures in a crash at Balaton Park last time out, which means BMW has called up Michael Van Der Mark to replace him.

Further fuel flow changes have taken place ahead of this weekend’s races, as Ducati will have its maximum fuel flow reduced by a further 0.5kg/h. Ducati’s penalty means it now has 44kg/h of maximum fuel flow.

Bimota was also given a 0.5kg/h penalty at round three of the season in Assen, but it has not finished on the podium in the last two rounds so has not been given a reduction this time. On the other hand, Yamaha has gained an increase of 0.5kg/h.

2026 Most WorldSBK: Friday schedule

FP1: 9:35am BST - 10:20am BST

FP2: 2pm BST - 2:45pm BST