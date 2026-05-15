2026 Czech WorldSBK Results, Friday Practice: Gerloff beats Bulega to top FP2

Full results from the Friday practice sessions at the Czech WorldSBK at Autodrom Most.

Garrett Gerloff, 2026 Hungarian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Garrett Gerloff, 2026 Hungarian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
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Results from the FP2 session at the 2026 Czech WorldSBK at Autodrom Most.

A late time attack from Garrett Gerloff saw the Kawasaki rider end FP2 fastest, beating Nicolo Bulega who crashed at turn one and finished the session second.

Sam Lowes completed the top-three ahead of Iker Lecuona, the top-four also being the only riders to lap in the 1m30s.

Alex Lowes was completed the top-five then Danilo Petrucci, Axel Bassani, Yari Montella, Lorenzo Baldassarri, and Michael van der Mark rounded out the top-10, van der Mark riding this weekend in place of Miguel Oliveira.

Full WorldSBK results from FP2 at Most are below.

2026 World Superbike Championship | Czech Round | Autodrom Most | FP2 | Result

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:30.791
2Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:30.857
3Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1:30.933
4Iker LecuonaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:30.999
5Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:31.066
6Danilo PetrucciITAROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:31.217
7Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:31.244
8Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:31.249
9Lorenzo BaldassarriITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R1:31.288
10Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:31.354
11Xavi ViergeESPPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:31.543
12Alberto SurraITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:31.555
13Alvaro BautistaESPBarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:31.638
14Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:31.688
15Stefano ManziITAGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:31.763
16Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:31.821
17Tarran MackenzieGBRMGM Optical Express RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:31.841
18Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:31.890
19Tommy BridewellGBRSuperbike Advocates RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:32.041
20Mattia RatoITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:32.636
21Somkiat ChantraTHAHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:32.706
22Yuki KuniiJPNHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:33.780

FP1

Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Hungarian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Hungarian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

FP1 saw Nicolo Bulega end the morning fastest ahead of Sam Lowes and Iker Lecuona.

The session was briefly stopped when Alex Lowes suffered a fast crash at turn 20, as his Bimota was stuck in the tyre barriers.

But when FP1 got back underway, Bulega was unchallenged as he set multiple fastest laps. The Italian ultimately topped the session with a time of 1m31.130s, which was two tenths clear of Sam Lowes.

Third fastest was Bulega's team-mate Iker Lecuona, as Ducati rounded out the top five with Yari Montella in fourth and Lorenzo Baldassarri in fifth spot. 

Results from the FP1 session at the Czech WorldSBK from Autodrom Most, round five of the 2026 season.

Full WorldSBK results from FP1 at Most are below.

2026 World Superbike Championship | Czech Round | Autodrom Most | FP1 | Result

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:31.130
2Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1:31.388
3Iker LecuonaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:31.443
4Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:31.560
5Lorenzo BaldassarriITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R1:31.719
6Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:31.727
7Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:31.994
8Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:32.000
9Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:32.010
10Alvaro BautistaESPBarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:32.032
11Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:32.057
12Danilo PetrucciITAROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:32.161
13Stefano ManziITAGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:32.408
14Xavi ViergeESPPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:32.436
15Alberto SurraITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:32.479
16Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:32.524
17Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:32.803
18Tarran MackenzieGBRMGM Optical Express RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:32.817
19Tommy BridewellGBRSuperbike Advocates RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:32.822
20Mattia RatoITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:33.321
21Somkiat ChantraTHAHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:34.060
22Yuki KuniiJPNHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:34.836

In this article

2026 Czech WorldSBK Results, Friday Practice: Nicolo Bulega tops red-flagged FP1
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.