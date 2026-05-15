2026 Czech WorldSBK Results, Friday Practice: Gerloff beats Bulega to top FP2
Full results from the Friday practice sessions at the Czech WorldSBK at Autodrom Most.
Results from the FP2 session at the 2026 Czech WorldSBK at Autodrom Most.
A late time attack from Garrett Gerloff saw the Kawasaki rider end FP2 fastest, beating Nicolo Bulega who crashed at turn one and finished the session second.
Sam Lowes completed the top-three ahead of Iker Lecuona, the top-four also being the only riders to lap in the 1m30s.
Alex Lowes was completed the top-five then Danilo Petrucci, Axel Bassani, Yari Montella, Lorenzo Baldassarri, and Michael van der Mark rounded out the top-10, van der Mark riding this weekend in place of Miguel Oliveira.
Full WorldSBK results from FP2 at Most are below.
2026 World Superbike Championship | Czech Round | Autodrom Most | FP2 | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:30.791
|2
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:30.857
|3
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:30.933
|4
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:30.999
|5
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:31.066
|6
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:31.217
|7
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:31.244
|8
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:31.249
|9
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:31.288
|10
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:31.354
|11
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:31.543
|12
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:31.555
|13
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:31.638
|14
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:31.688
|15
|Stefano Manzi
|ITA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:31.763
|16
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:31.821
|17
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|MGM Optical Express Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:31.841
|18
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:31.890
|19
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Superbike Advocates Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:32.041
|20
|Mattia Rato
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:32.636
|21
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:32.706
|22
|Yuki Kunii
|JPN
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:33.780
FP1
FP1 saw Nicolo Bulega end the morning fastest ahead of Sam Lowes and Iker Lecuona.
The session was briefly stopped when Alex Lowes suffered a fast crash at turn 20, as his Bimota was stuck in the tyre barriers.
But when FP1 got back underway, Bulega was unchallenged as he set multiple fastest laps. The Italian ultimately topped the session with a time of 1m31.130s, which was two tenths clear of Sam Lowes.
Third fastest was Bulega's team-mate Iker Lecuona, as Ducati rounded out the top five with Yari Montella in fourth and Lorenzo Baldassarri in fifth spot.
Results from the FP1 session at the Czech WorldSBK from Autodrom Most, round five of the 2026 season.
Full WorldSBK results from FP1 at Most are below.
2026 World Superbike Championship | Czech Round | Autodrom Most | FP1 | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:31.130
|2
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:31.388
|3
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:31.443
|4
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:31.560
|5
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:31.719
|6
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:31.727
|7
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:31.994
|8
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:32.000
|9
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:32.010
|10
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:32.032
|11
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:32.057
|12
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:32.161
|13
|Stefano Manzi
|ITA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:32.408
|14
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:32.436
|15
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:32.479
|16
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:32.524
|17
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:32.803
|18
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|MGM Optical Express Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:32.817
|19
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Superbike Advocates Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:32.822
|20
|Mattia Rato
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:33.321
|21
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:34.060
|22
|Yuki Kunii
|JPN
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:34.836