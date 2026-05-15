2026 Czech WorldSBK Results, Friday Practice: Gerloff beats Bulega to top FP2

Results from the FP2 session at the 2026 Czech WorldSBK at Autodrom Most.

A late time attack from Garrett Gerloff saw the Kawasaki rider end FP2 fastest, beating Nicolo Bulega who crashed at turn one and finished the session second.

Sam Lowes completed the top-three ahead of Iker Lecuona, the top-four also being the only riders to lap in the 1m30s.

Alex Lowes was completed the top-five then Danilo Petrucci, Axel Bassani, Yari Montella, Lorenzo Baldassarri, and Michael van der Mark rounded out the top-10, van der Mark riding this weekend in place of Miguel Oliveira.

Full WorldSBK results from FP2 at Most are below.

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2026 World Superbike Championship | Czech Round | Autodrom Most | FP2 | Result Pos Rider Nat. WorldSBK Team Superbike Timing 1 Garrett Gerloff USA Kawasaki WorldSBK Team Kawasaki ZX-10RR 1:30.791 2 Nicolo Bulega ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:30.857 3 Sam Lowes GBR Marc VDS Racing Team Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:30.933 4 Iker Lecuona ESP Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:30.999 5 Alex Lowes GBR Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 1:31.066 6 Danilo Petrucci ITA ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 1:31.217 7 Axel Bassani ITA Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 1:31.244 8 Yari Montella ITA Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:31.249 9 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA Team Go Eleven Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:31.288 10 Michael van der Mark NED ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 1:31.354 11 Xavi Vierge ESP Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:31.543 12 Alberto Surra ITA Motocorsa Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:31.555 13 Alvaro Bautista ESP Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:31.638 14 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:31.688 15 Stefano Manzi ITA GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:31.763 16 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:31.821 17 Tarran Mackenzie GBR MGM Optical Express Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:31.841 18 Bahattin Sofuoglu TUR Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:31.890 19 Tommy Bridewell GBR Superbike Advocates Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:32.041 20 Mattia Rato ITA Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:32.636 21 Somkiat Chantra THA Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:32.706 22 Yuki Kunii JPN Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:33.780

FP1

Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Hungarian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

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FP1 saw Nicolo Bulega end the morning fastest ahead of Sam Lowes and Iker Lecuona.

The session was briefly stopped when Alex Lowes suffered a fast crash at turn 20, as his Bimota was stuck in the tyre barriers.

But when FP1 got back underway, Bulega was unchallenged as he set multiple fastest laps. The Italian ultimately topped the session with a time of 1m31.130s, which was two tenths clear of Sam Lowes.

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Third fastest was Bulega's team-mate Iker Lecuona, as Ducati rounded out the top five with Yari Montella in fourth and Lorenzo Baldassarri in fifth spot.

Results from the FP1 session at the Czech WorldSBK from Autodrom Most, round five of the 2026 season.

Full WorldSBK results from FP1 at Most are below.