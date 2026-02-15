2026 Official Phillip Island WorldSBK Test: Day 1 - LIVE UPDATES

00:34

Jake Dixon "knowing when to take risks... rather than trying to be a hero"

Jake Dixon is holding tenth place as he pits on the factory Honda.

This is what the former BSB title runner-up and Moto2 race winner had to say ahead of his rookie WorldSBK season:

“It’s an incredible feeling to be a factory Honda HRC rider and to represent Honda in WorldSBK. Being part of this project is something I’ve always dreamed of and I’m genuinely excited to get started and begin this new chapter.

"When you join a factory project like this, you know there will always be new things to try and learn, and you also need to be smart and use your time effectively. Having such a strong and experienced crew around me makes a huge difference.

"Meeting the team for the first time was a little intimidating, I admit, simply due to the project’s size and scale, but everyone was extremely welcoming and that gives me confidence heading into the season.

"I truly believe 2026 will be a year of learning and growth, and I know the team will help me develop step by step. It’s also great to work alongside a strong test team: Nagashima has already done a fantastic job, and the arrival of Jonathan Rea is a real asset for Honda.

"We know each other quite well and exchanging ideas and feedback has been very positive. Our comments about the bike seem similar too, which is important for development.

"As for the CBR1000RR-R, it’s a powerful machine that demands a lot of respect, so right now the focus is on really understanding it and knowing when to take risks and when not to, rather than trying to be a hero.

"Our track time during winter testing was limited due to bad weather, but riding in the wet was useful anyway, especially for me as a Superbike rookie on a new bike, because every lap helps me to build experience.

"The first round is at Phillip Island. It’s a fantastic track, and it will be great to go there at the beginning of the year, when the weather is warm. I’m really looking forward to it.

"Lastly, I’d like to wish Somkiat [Chantra] all the best in his recovery. He’s a great character and having him back as soon as possible will be important for the whole team as we continue to grow and move forward together.”