2026 Official Phillip Island WorldSBK Test: Results - Day 1 (FP2, Hour 1)
Lap times during Monday’s opening day of the Official 2026 Phillip Island WorldSBK test.
The final 2026 World Superbike pre-season test began at Phillip Island in Australia on Monday morning.
The two-day test sees track sessions alternate between the WorldSBK and WSS classes.
Monday's WorldSBK schedule:
11:10-13:10 - WorldSBK Free Practice 1
15:40-17:40 - WorldSBK Free Practice 2
Halfway through Free Practice 2 and it's Nicolo Bulega back on top, by a massive 0.682s from Axel Bassani, after setting the best lap of the day so far...
(Bold font below = Rider faster than their best lap time in FP1)
2026 Phillip Island World Superbike Test - Results: Day 1 (Free Practice 2, Hour 1)
|POS
|RIDER
|NAT
|TEAM
|TIME
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it - Ducati
|1:29.400s
|2
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|+0.682s
|3
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|+0.892s
|4
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|+0.897s
|5
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|ELF Marc VDS Racing Team
|+1.001s
|6
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|+1.112s
|7
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|+1.123s
|8
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Aruba.it - Ducati
|+1.290s
|9
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad Team
|+1.363s
|10
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|Team Goeleven
|+1.397s
|11
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki Team
|+1.424s
|12
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|+1.571s
|13
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad Team
|+1.688s
|14
|Stefano Manzi
|ITA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha Team
|+1.724s
|15
|Tetsuta Nagashima
|JPN
|Honda HRC
|+1.775s
|16
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha Team
|+1.950s
|17
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|+2.200s
|18
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|+2.214s
|19
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+2.490s
|20
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Team
|+2.551s
|21
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|MGM Optical Express Racing
|+2.811s
|22
|Mattia Rato
|ITA
|Motoxracing Team
|+3.160s
Fastest Free Practice 1 Time:
Nicolo Bulega, Ducati, 1m 29.415s.
Official Phillip Island WorldSBK Records:
Best lap: Nicolo Bulega, Ducati, 1m 27.916 (2024)
Fastest race lap: Nicolo Bulega, Ducati, 1m 28.564 (2024)
Fastest 2025 WorldSBK Superpole Qualifying laps - by manufacturer:
Ducati: Nicolo Bulega, 1m 28.824s.
BMW: Toprak Razgatlioglu, 1m 28.918s.
Yamaha: Andrea Locatelli, 1m 29.783s.
Bimota: Alex Lowes, 1m 29.859s.
Honda: Xavi Vierge, 1m 29.924s.
Kawasaki: Garrett Gerloff, 1m 30.768s.
----- End of FP1 -----
These are the results at the end of Free Practice 1, which saw Nicolo Bulega improve his best time at the very end of the session, to finish almost half-a-second clear of Yari Montella.
Bulega, who won all three races at Phillip Island last season, moved to the top of the timesheets after 15 minutes and was never headed.
In terms of incidents, Honda rookie Jake Dixon ran through the gravel early at Turn 2, Stefan Manzi then crashed at Turn 6, where Ryan Vickers also took to the gravel just before the halfway stage.
There were brief red flags for birds on track and a technical issue for Sam Lowes, before a crash at Turn 10 for Tarran Mackenzie at the very end of FP1.
2026 Phillip Island World Superbike Test - Results: Day 1 (End of Free Practice 1)
|POS
|RIDER
|NAT
|TEAM
|TIME
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it - Ducati
|1:29.451s
|2
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|+0.470s
|3
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|+0.788s
|4
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|Team Goeleven
|+0.824s
|5
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki Team
|+0.833s
|6
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|+0.835s
|7
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|+0.882s
|8
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|+0.969s
|9
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|ELF Marc VDS Racing Team
|+1.030s
|10
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad Team
|+1.169s
|11
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|+1.204s
|12
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Aruba.it - Ducati
|+1.310s
|13
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+1.580s
|14
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|MGM Optical Express Racing
|+1.641s
|15
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Team
|+1.665s
|16
|Stefano Manzi
|ITA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha Team
|+1.892s
|17
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|+1.934s
|18
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha Team
|+2.003s
|19
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad Team
|+2.083s
|20
|Tetsuta Nagashima
|JPN
|Honda HRC
|+2.092s
|21
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|+2.097s
|22
|Mattia Rato
|ITA
|Motoxracing Team
|+3.398s
These are the lap times after the first hour of testing, at the halfway stage of Free Practice 1.
2026 Phillip Island World Superbike Test - Results: Day 1 (Free Practice 1, Hour 1)
|POS
|RIDER
|NAT
|TEAM
|TIME
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it - Ducati
|1:29.668s
|2
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|+0.618s
|3
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|+0.752s
|4
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|+0.774s
|5
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|+0.785s
|6
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|+0.838s
|7
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|ELF Marc VDS Racing Team
|+0.850s
|8
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki Team
|+0.980s
|9
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|Team Goeleven
|+1.085s
|10
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad Team
|+1.251s
|11
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Aruba.it - Ducati
|+1.535s
|12
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|MGM Optical Express Racing
|+1.581s
|13
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Team
|+1.770s
|14
|Stefano Manzi
|ITA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha Team
|+1.790s
|15
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad Team
|+1.933s
|16
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|+1.950s
|17
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|+2.395s
|18
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|+2.559s
|19
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+2.575s
|20
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha Team
|+2.611s
|21
|Tetsuta Nagashima
|JPN
|Honda HRC
|+2.705s
|22
|Mattia Rato
|ITA
|Motoxracing Team
|+4.171s
