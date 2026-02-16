2026 Official Phillip Island WorldSBK Test: Results - Day 1 (FP2, Hour 1)

Lap times during Monday’s opening day of the Official 2026 Phillip Island WorldSBK test.

Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Phillip Island WorldSBK Test (Gold&Goose).
The final 2026 World Superbike pre-season test began at Phillip Island in Australia on Monday morning.

The two-day test sees track sessions alternate between the WorldSBK and WSS classes.

Monday's WorldSBK schedule:
11:10-13:10 - WorldSBK Free Practice 1
15:40-17:40 - WorldSBK Free Practice 2

Halfway through Free Practice 2 and it's Nicolo Bulega back on top, by a massive 0.682s from Axel Bassani, after setting the best lap of the day so far...

(Bold font below = Rider faster than their best lap time in FP1)

2026 Phillip Island World Superbike Test - Results: Day 1 (Free Practice 2, Hour 1)

POSRIDERNATTEAMTIME
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it - Ducati1:29.400s
2Axel BassaniITAbimota by Kawasaki Racing Team+0.682s
3Alex LowesGBRbimota by Kawasaki Racing Team+0.892s
4Alvaro BautistaSPABarni Spark Racing Team+0.897s
5Sam LowesGBRELF Marc VDS Racing Team+1.001s
6Yari MontellaITABarni Spark Racing Team+1.112s
7Xavi ViergeSPAPata Maxus Yamaha+1.123s
8Iker LecuonaSPAAruba.it - Ducati+1.290s
9Danilo PetrucciITAROKiT BMW Motorrad Team+1.363s
10Lorenzo BaldassarriITATeam Goeleven+1.397s
11Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki Team+1.424s
12Jake DixonGBRHonda HRC+1.571s
13Miguel OliveiraPORROKiT BMW Motorrad Team+1.688s
14Stefano ManziITAGYTR GRT Yamaha Team+1.724s
15Tetsuta NagashimaJPNHonda HRC+1.775s
16Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT Yamaha Team+1.950s
17Ryan VickersGBRHonda HRC+2.200s
18Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus Yamaha+2.214s
19Alberto SurraITAMotocorsa Ducati+2.490s
20Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing Team+2.551s
21Tarran MackenzieGBRMGM Optical Express Racing+2.811s
22Mattia RatoITAMotoxracing Team+3.160s

Fastest Free Practice 1 Time:
Nicolo Bulega, Ducati, 1m 29.415s.

Official Phillip Island WorldSBK Records:
Best lap: Nicolo Bulega, Ducati, 1m 27.916 (2024)
Fastest race lap: Nicolo Bulega, Ducati, 1m 28.564 (2024)

Fastest 2025 WorldSBK Superpole Qualifying laps - by manufacturer:
Ducati: Nicolo Bulega, 1m 28.824s.
BMW: Toprak Razgatlioglu, 1m 28.918s.
Yamaha: Andrea Locatelli, 1m 29.783s.
Bimota: Alex Lowes, 1m 29.859s.
Honda: Xavi Vierge, 1m 29.924s.
Kawasaki: Garrett Gerloff, 1m 30.768s.

----- End of FP1 ----- 

These are the results at the end of Free Practice 1, which saw Nicolo Bulega improve his best time at the very end of the session, to finish almost half-a-second clear of Yari Montella.

Bulega, who won all three races at Phillip Island last season, moved to the top of the timesheets after 15 minutes and was never headed.

In terms of incidents, Honda rookie Jake Dixon ran through the gravel early at Turn 2, Stefan Manzi then crashed at Turn 6, where Ryan Vickers also took to the gravel just before the halfway stage.

There were brief red flags for birds on track and a technical issue for Sam Lowes, before a crash at Turn 10 for Tarran Mackenzie at the very end of FP1.

2026 Phillip Island World Superbike Test - Results: Day 1 (End of Free Practice 1)

POSRIDERNATTEAMTIME
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it - Ducati1:29.451s
2Yari MontellaITABarni Spark Racing Team+0.470s
3Axel BassaniITAbimota by Kawasaki Racing Team+0.788s
4Lorenzo BaldassarriITATeam Goeleven+0.824s
5Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki Team+0.833s
6Alex LowesGBRbimota by Kawasaki Racing Team+0.835s
7Alvaro BautistaSPABarni Spark Racing Team+0.882s
8Xavi ViergeSPAPata Maxus Yamaha+0.969s
9Sam LowesGBRELF Marc VDS Racing Team+1.030s
10Miguel OliveiraPORROKiT BMW Motorrad Team+1.169s
11Jake DixonGBRHonda HRC+1.204s
12Iker LecuonaSPAAruba.it - Ducati+1.310s
13Alberto SurraITAMotocorsa Ducati+1.580s
14Tarran MackenzieGBRMGM Optical Express Racing+1.641s
15Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing Team+1.665s
16Stefano ManziITAGYTR GRT Yamaha Team+1.892s
17Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus Yamaha+1.934s
18Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT Yamaha Team+2.003s
19Danilo PetrucciITAROKiT BMW Motorrad Team+2.083s
20Tetsuta NagashimaJPNHonda HRC+2.092s
21Ryan VickersGBRHonda HRC+2.097s
22Mattia RatoITAMotoxracing Team+3.398s

These are the lap times after the first hour of testing, at the halfway stage of Free Practice 1.

2026 Phillip Island World Superbike Test - Results: Day 1 (Free Practice 1, Hour 1)

POSRIDERNATTEAMTIME
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it - Ducati1:29.668s
2Alex LowesGBRbimota by Kawasaki Racing Team+0.618s
3Xavi ViergeSPAPata Maxus Yamaha+0.752s
4Axel BassaniITAbimota by Kawasaki Racing Team+0.774s
5Yari MontellaITABarni Spark Racing Team+0.785s
6Alvaro BautistaSPABarni Spark Racing Team+0.838s
7Sam LowesGBRELF Marc VDS Racing Team+0.850s
8Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki Team+0.980s
9Lorenzo BaldassarriITATeam Goeleven+1.085s
10Miguel OliveiraPORROKiT BMW Motorrad Team+1.251s
11Iker LecuonaSPAAruba.it - Ducati+1.535s
12Tarran MackenzieGBRMGM Optical Express Racing+1.581s
13Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing Team+1.770s
14Stefano ManziITAGYTR GRT Yamaha Team+1.790s
15Danilo PetrucciITAROKiT BMW Motorrad Team+1.933s
16Jake DixonGBRHonda HRC+1.950s
17Ryan VickersGBRHonda HRC+2.395s
18Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus Yamaha+2.559s
19Alberto SurraITAMotocorsa Ducati+2.575s
20Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT Yamaha Team+2.611s
21Tetsuta NagashimaJPNHonda HRC+2.705s
22Mattia RatoITAMotoxracing Team+4.171s

