The final 2026 World Superbike pre-season test began at Phillip Island in Australia on Monday morning.

The two-day test sees track sessions alternate between the WorldSBK and WSS classes.

Monday's WorldSBK schedule:

11:10-13:10 - WorldSBK Free Practice 1

15:40-17:40 - WorldSBK Free Practice 2

Halfway through Free Practice 2 and it's Nicolo Bulega back on top, by a massive 0.682s from Axel Bassani, after setting the best lap of the day so far...

(Bold font below = Rider faster than their best lap time in FP1)

2026 Phillip Island World Superbike Test - Results: Day 1 (Free Practice 2, Hour 1) POS RIDER NAT TEAM TIME 1 Nicolo Bulega ITA Aruba.it - Ducati 1:29.400s 2 Axel Bassani ITA bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team +0.682s 3 Alex Lowes GBR bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team +0.892s 4 Alvaro Bautista SPA Barni Spark Racing Team +0.897s 5 Sam Lowes GBR ELF Marc VDS Racing Team +1.001s 6 Yari Montella ITA Barni Spark Racing Team +1.112s 7 Xavi Vierge SPA Pata Maxus Yamaha +1.123s 8 Iker Lecuona SPA Aruba.it - Ducati +1.290s 9 Danilo Petrucci ITA ROKiT BMW Motorrad Team +1.363s 10 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA Team Goeleven +1.397s 11 Garrett Gerloff USA Kawasaki Team +1.424s 12 Jake Dixon GBR Honda HRC +1.571s 13 Miguel Oliveira POR ROKiT BMW Motorrad Team +1.688s 14 Stefano Manzi ITA GYTR GRT Yamaha Team +1.724s 15 Tetsuta Nagashima JPN Honda HRC +1.775s 16 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha Team +1.950s 17 Ryan Vickers GBR Honda HRC +2.200s 18 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Maxus Yamaha +2.214s 19 Alberto Surra ITA Motocorsa Ducati +2.490s 20 Bahattin Sofuoglu TUR Motoxracing Team +2.551s 21 Tarran Mackenzie GBR MGM Optical Express Racing +2.811s 22 Mattia Rato ITA Motoxracing Team +3.160s

Fastest Free Practice 1 Time:

Nicolo Bulega, Ducati, 1m 29.415s.

Official Phillip Island WorldSBK Records:

Best lap: Nicolo Bulega, Ducati, 1m 27.916 (2024)

Fastest race lap: Nicolo Bulega, Ducati, 1m 28.564 (2024)

Fastest 2025 WorldSBK Superpole Qualifying laps - by manufacturer:

Ducati: Nicolo Bulega, 1m 28.824s.

BMW: Toprak Razgatlioglu, 1m 28.918s.

Yamaha: Andrea Locatelli, 1m 29.783s.

Bimota: Alex Lowes, 1m 29.859s.

Honda: Xavi Vierge, 1m 29.924s.

Kawasaki: Garrett Gerloff, 1m 30.768s.

----- End of FP1 -----

Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Phillip Island WorldSBK Test (Gold&Goose).

These are the results at the end of Free Practice 1, which saw Nicolo Bulega improve his best time at the very end of the session, to finish almost half-a-second clear of Yari Montella.

Bulega, who won all three races at Phillip Island last season, moved to the top of the timesheets after 15 minutes and was never headed.

In terms of incidents, Honda rookie Jake Dixon ran through the gravel early at Turn 2, Stefan Manzi then crashed at Turn 6, where Ryan Vickers also took to the gravel just before the halfway stage.

There were brief red flags for birds on track and a technical issue for Sam Lowes, before a crash at Turn 10 for Tarran Mackenzie at the very end of FP1.

2026 Phillip Island World Superbike Test - Results: Day 1 (End of Free Practice 1) POS RIDER NAT TEAM TIME 1 Nicolo Bulega ITA Aruba.it - Ducati 1:29.451s 2 Yari Montella ITA Barni Spark Racing Team +0.470s 3 Axel Bassani ITA bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team +0.788s 4 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA Team Goeleven +0.824s 5 Garrett Gerloff USA Kawasaki Team +0.833s 6 Alex Lowes GBR bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team +0.835s 7 Alvaro Bautista SPA Barni Spark Racing Team +0.882s 8 Xavi Vierge SPA Pata Maxus Yamaha +0.969s 9 Sam Lowes GBR ELF Marc VDS Racing Team +1.030s 10 Miguel Oliveira POR ROKiT BMW Motorrad Team +1.169s 11 Jake Dixon GBR Honda HRC +1.204s 12 Iker Lecuona SPA Aruba.it - Ducati +1.310s 13 Alberto Surra ITA Motocorsa Ducati +1.580s 14 Tarran Mackenzie GBR MGM Optical Express Racing +1.641s 15 Bahattin Sofuoglu TUR Motoxracing Team +1.665s 16 Stefano Manzi ITA GYTR GRT Yamaha Team +1.892s 17 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Maxus Yamaha +1.934s 18 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha Team +2.003s 19 Danilo Petrucci ITA ROKiT BMW Motorrad Team +2.083s 20 Tetsuta Nagashima JPN Honda HRC +2.092s 21 Ryan Vickers GBR Honda HRC +2.097s 22 Mattia Rato ITA Motoxracing Team +3.398s

These are the lap times after the first hour of testing, at the halfway stage of Free Practice 1.

2026 Phillip Island World Superbike Test - Results: Day 1 (Free Practice 1, Hour 1) POS RIDER NAT TEAM TIME 1 Nicolo Bulega ITA Aruba.it - Ducati 1:29.668s 2 Alex Lowes GBR bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team +0.618s 3 Xavi Vierge SPA Pata Maxus Yamaha +0.752s 4 Axel Bassani ITA bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team +0.774s 5 Yari Montella ITA Barni Spark Racing Team +0.785s 6 Alvaro Bautista SPA Barni Spark Racing Team +0.838s 7 Sam Lowes GBR ELF Marc VDS Racing Team +0.850s 8 Garrett Gerloff USA Kawasaki Team +0.980s 9 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA Team Goeleven +1.085s 10 Miguel Oliveira POR ROKiT BMW Motorrad Team +1.251s 11 Iker Lecuona SPA Aruba.it - Ducati +1.535s 12 Tarran Mackenzie GBR MGM Optical Express Racing +1.581s 13 Bahattin Sofuoglu TUR Motoxracing Team +1.770s 14 Stefano Manzi ITA GYTR GRT Yamaha Team +1.790s 15 Danilo Petrucci ITA ROKiT BMW Motorrad Team +1.933s 16 Jake Dixon GBR Honda HRC +1.950s 17 Ryan Vickers GBR Honda HRC +2.395s 18 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Maxus Yamaha +2.559s 19 Alberto Surra ITA Motocorsa Ducati +2.575s 20 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha Team +2.611s 21 Tetsuta Nagashima JPN Honda HRC +2.705s 22 Mattia Rato ITA Motoxracing Team +4.171s

