FIRST LOOK: 2026 WorldSBK riders on track at Phillip Island

After a winter blighted by bad weather, bright sunshine greeted the 2026 WorldSBK field for the start of the final pre-season test at Phillip Island on Monday morning.

Reigning title runner-up and 2026 favourite Nicolo Bulega dominated the opening two-hour session, finishing almost half-a-second clear of the field:

Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Phillip Island WorldSBK Test (Gold&Goose).

Axel Bassani was the leading non-Ducati rider in third place for Bimota during FP1:

Axel Bassani, 2026 Phillip Island WorldSBK Test (Gold&Goose).

Lorenzo Baldassarri completed an all-Italian top four on his Goeleven Ducati:

Lorenzo Baldassarri, 2026 Phillip Island WorldSBK Test (Gold&Goose).

Garrett Gerloff took the lone Kawasaki in the full-time field to fifth place:

Garrett Gerloff, 2026 Phillip Island WorldSBK Test (Gold&Goose).

Alex Lowes was closest to Bulega early on before finishing FP1 in sixth:

Alex Lowes, 2026 Phillip Island WorldSBK Test (Gold&Goose).

Alvaro Bautista in his 2026 Barni Spark Ducati colours - the former champion was seventh in FP1, while team-mate Yari Montella was second.

Alvaro Bautista, 2026 Phillip Island WorldSBK Test (Gold&Goose).

Sam Lowes briefly brought out red flags due to a technical issue on his way to ninth for the Elf Marc VDS team.

Sam Lowes, 2026 Phillip Island WorldSBK Test (Gold&Goose).

Former MotoGP star Miguel Oliveira was the top rookie in tenth, during his track debut in full BMW colours.

Miguel Oliveira, 2026 Phillip Island WorldSBK Test (Gold&Goose).

Rookie rival and former Moto2 title contender Jake Dixon was a fraction behind Oliveira for Honda HRC.

Jake Dixon, 2026 Phillip Island WorldSBK Test (Gold&Goose).

Former HRC rider and new factory Ducati signing Iker Lecuona was 12th in FP1.

Iker Lecuona, 2026 Phillip Island WorldSBK Test (Gold&Goose).

Danilo Petrucci, who joins Oliveira at Toprak Razgatlioglu's title-winning BMW team, began the final test with 19th out of the 22 riders in FP1.

Danilo Petrucci, 2026 Phillip Island WorldSBK Test (Gold&Goose).

