2026 Official Phillip Island WorldSBK Test: Results - Day 2 (Tuesday)

Lap times during Tuesday’s final day of the Official 2026 Phillip Island WorldSBK test.

The final 2026 World Superbike pre-season test began at Phillip Island in Australia on Monday morning.

The test sees track sessions alternate between the WorldSBK and WSS classes, with the Tuesday schedule is as follows:

09:10-11:10 – WorldSBK Free Practice 3
13:40-15:40 – WorldSBK Free Practice 4

Reigning title runner-up Nicolo Bulega reinforced his favourite tag by setting the pace in both sessions on day one, finishing with a 1m 29.345s.

Axel Bassani (Bimota), Sam Lowes (Marc VDS) and Yari Montella (Barni Spark) were the only other riders to break the 1m 30s barrier.

After today, the next time riders will be on track is during Friday morning’s opening practice for the Phillip Island season-opener….

Day two began with Axel Bassani putting Bimota on top until Bulega set the best lap of the test so far with a 1m 29.086s.

Jake Dixon is the only rider without a lap time after an early crash...

2026 Phillip Island World Superbike Test - Results: Day 2 (Free Practice 3, Hour 1)

POSRIDERNATTEAMTIME
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it - Ducati1:29.086s
2Axel BassaniITAbimota by Kawasaki Racing Team+0.287s
3Sam LowesGBRELF Marc VDS Racing Team+0.326s
4Lorenzo BaldassarriITATeam Goeleven+0.327s
5Alex LowesGBRbimota by Kawasaki Racing Team+0.740s
6Yari MontellaITABarni Spark Racing Team+0.834s
7Iker LecuonaSPAAruba.it - Ducati+0.905s
8Alvaro BautistaSPABarni Spark Racing Team+0.905s
9Stefano ManziITAGYTR GRT Yamaha Team+1.024s
10Xavi ViergeSPAPata Maxus Yamaha+1.045s
11Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki Team+1.223s
12Danilo PetrucciITAROKiT BMW Motorrad Team+1.321s
13Miguel OliveiraPORROKiT BMW Motorrad Team+1.492s
14Tarran MackenzieGBRMGM Optical Express Racing+1.554s
15Alberto SurraITAMotocorsa Ducati+1.566s
16Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus Yamaha+1.693s
17Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT Yamaha Team+1.887s
18Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing Team+2.422s
19Tetsuta NagashimaJPNHonda HRC+2.548s
20Ryan VickersGBRHonda HRC+2.620s
21Mattia RatoITAMotoxracing Team+3.659s
22Jake DixonGBRHonda HRCNo Time

Fastest Day 1 Time:
Nicolo Bulega, Ducati, 1m 29.345s.

Official Phillip Island WorldSBK Records:
Best lap: Nicolo Bulega, Ducati, 1m 27.916 (2024)
Fastest race lap: Nicolo Bulega, Ducati, 1m 28.564 (2024)

Fastest 2025 WorldSBK Superpole Qualifying laps - by manufacturer:
Ducati: Nicolo Bulega, 1m 28.824s.
BMW: Toprak Razgatlioglu, 1m 28.918s.
Yamaha: Andrea Locatelli, 1m 29.783s.
Bimota: Alex Lowes, 1m 29.859s.
Honda: Xavi Vierge, 1m 29.924s.
Kawasaki: Garrett Gerloff, 1m 30.768s.
 

