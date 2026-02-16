2026 Official Phillip Island WorldSBK Test: Results - Day 2 (Tuesday)
Lap times during Tuesday’s final day of the Official 2026 Phillip Island WorldSBK test.
The final 2026 World Superbike pre-season test began at Phillip Island in Australia on Monday morning.
The test sees track sessions alternate between the WorldSBK and WSS classes, with the Tuesday schedule is as follows:
09:10-11:10 – WorldSBK Free Practice 3
13:40-15:40 – WorldSBK Free Practice 4
Reigning title runner-up Nicolo Bulega reinforced his favourite tag by setting the pace in both sessions on day one, finishing with a 1m 29.345s.
Axel Bassani (Bimota), Sam Lowes (Marc VDS) and Yari Montella (Barni Spark) were the only other riders to break the 1m 30s barrier.
After today, the next time riders will be on track is during Friday morning’s opening practice for the Phillip Island season-opener….
Day two began with Axel Bassani putting Bimota on top until Bulega set the best lap of the test so far with a 1m 29.086s.
Jake Dixon is the only rider without a lap time after an early crash...
2026 Phillip Island World Superbike Test - Results: Day 2 (Free Practice 3, Hour 1)
|POS
|RIDER
|NAT
|TEAM
|TIME
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it - Ducati
|1:29.086s
|2
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|+0.287s
|3
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|ELF Marc VDS Racing Team
|+0.326s
|4
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|Team Goeleven
|+0.327s
|5
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|+0.740s
|6
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|+0.834s
|7
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Aruba.it - Ducati
|+0.905s
|8
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|+0.905s
|9
|Stefano Manzi
|ITA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha Team
|+1.024s
|10
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|+1.045s
|11
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki Team
|+1.223s
|12
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad Team
|+1.321s
|13
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad Team
|+1.492s
|14
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|MGM Optical Express Racing
|+1.554s
|15
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+1.566s
|16
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|+1.693s
|17
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha Team
|+1.887s
|18
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Team
|+2.422s
|19
|Tetsuta Nagashima
|JPN
|Honda HRC
|+2.548s
|20
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|+2.620s
|21
|Mattia Rato
|ITA
|Motoxracing Team
|+3.659s
|22
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|No Time
Fastest Day 1 Time:
Nicolo Bulega, Ducati, 1m 29.345s.
Official Phillip Island WorldSBK Records:
Best lap: Nicolo Bulega, Ducati, 1m 27.916 (2024)
Fastest race lap: Nicolo Bulega, Ducati, 1m 28.564 (2024)
Fastest 2025 WorldSBK Superpole Qualifying laps - by manufacturer:
Ducati: Nicolo Bulega, 1m 28.824s.
BMW: Toprak Razgatlioglu, 1m 28.918s.
Yamaha: Andrea Locatelli, 1m 29.783s.
Bimota: Alex Lowes, 1m 29.859s.
Honda: Xavi Vierge, 1m 29.924s.
Kawasaki: Garrett Gerloff, 1m 30.768s.