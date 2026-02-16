The final 2026 World Superbike pre-season test began at Phillip Island in Australia on Monday morning.

The test sees track sessions alternate between the WorldSBK and WSS classes, with the Tuesday schedule is as follows:

09:10-11:10 – WorldSBK Free Practice 3

13:40-15:40 – WorldSBK Free Practice 4

Reigning title runner-up Nicolo Bulega reinforced his favourite tag by setting the pace in both sessions on day one, finishing with a 1m 29.345s.

Axel Bassani (Bimota), Sam Lowes (Marc VDS) and Yari Montella (Barni Spark) were the only other riders to break the 1m 30s barrier.

After today, the next time riders will be on track is during Friday morning’s opening practice for the Phillip Island season-opener….

Day two began with Axel Bassani putting Bimota on top until Bulega set the best lap of the test so far with a 1m 29.086s.

Jake Dixon is the only rider without a lap time after an early crash...

2026 Phillip Island World Superbike Test - Results: Day 2 (Free Practice 3, Hour 1) POS RIDER NAT TEAM TIME 1 Nicolo Bulega ITA Aruba.it - Ducati 1:29.086s 2 Axel Bassani ITA bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team +0.287s 3 Sam Lowes GBR ELF Marc VDS Racing Team +0.326s 4 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA Team Goeleven +0.327s 5 Alex Lowes GBR bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team +0.740s 6 Yari Montella ITA Barni Spark Racing Team +0.834s 7 Iker Lecuona SPA Aruba.it - Ducati +0.905s 8 Alvaro Bautista SPA Barni Spark Racing Team +0.905s 9 Stefano Manzi ITA GYTR GRT Yamaha Team +1.024s 10 Xavi Vierge SPA Pata Maxus Yamaha +1.045s 11 Garrett Gerloff USA Kawasaki Team +1.223s 12 Danilo Petrucci ITA ROKiT BMW Motorrad Team +1.321s 13 Miguel Oliveira POR ROKiT BMW Motorrad Team +1.492s 14 Tarran Mackenzie GBR MGM Optical Express Racing +1.554s 15 Alberto Surra ITA Motocorsa Ducati +1.566s 16 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Maxus Yamaha +1.693s 17 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha Team +1.887s 18 Bahattin Sofuoglu TUR Motoxracing Team +2.422s 19 Tetsuta Nagashima JPN Honda HRC +2.548s 20 Ryan Vickers GBR Honda HRC +2.620s 21 Mattia Rato ITA Motoxracing Team +3.659s 22 Jake Dixon GBR Honda HRC No Time

Fastest Day 1 Time:

Nicolo Bulega, Ducati, 1m 29.345s.

Official Phillip Island WorldSBK Records:

Best lap: Nicolo Bulega, Ducati, 1m 27.916 (2024)

Fastest race lap: Nicolo Bulega, Ducati, 1m 28.564 (2024)