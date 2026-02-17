Jake Dixon has been ruled out of this weekend’s World Superbike season opener after fracturing his wrist at the start of the final day of testing at Phillip Island.

The WorldSBK rookie fell from his factory Honda at Turn 11 (the exit of MG) on his first flying lap of the day.

"Following initial checks at the circuit medical centre, it was found that Dixon sustained fractures to his left wrist and a contusion to his left elbow," read a Honda statement.

"The British rider will now travel to Melbourne for further medical assessment.

"As a result of the injuries sustained, Dixon has been declared unfit to compete in the upcoming Australian Round."

Dixon had been tenth fastest (+1.147s) and the top Honda rider on day one of testing.

The injury is a double disaster for Honda with Dixon's HRC team-mate and fellow WorldSBK rookie Somkiat Chantra already absent from Australia due to a training injury.

Chantra is being replaced by Tetsuta Nagashima.

Dixon, like Chantra, now has over a month to recover before making a belated HRC debut in round two of the 2026 season at Portimao.

Stefano Manzi - who also brought out red flags on the final morning, after an accident at Turn 2 - has been declared fit to continue.

BMW's Miguel Oliveira was the leading WorldSBK rookie, in sixth place, during FP3.

The final session of the 2026 pre-season takes place this afternoon.