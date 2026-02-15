“Passion and commitment” key for Honda WorldSBK riders in 2026

Honda HRC’s new WorldSBK team boss Yuji Mori says the team will benefit from the “passion and commitment” of its two new riders in 2026.

Mori comes on as Team Manager at Honda HRC this year to replace Jose Escamez, who replaced Leon Camier at the end of 2023.

The Japanese is one of three major changes in the factory team this year, the other two being the riders as Jake Dixon and Somkiat Chantra come into both the championship and the team this year.

Mori, who was involved in the engineering side of the WorldSBK project before this year, thinks that the team can benefit from its two new riders, even if both are newcomers to World Superbike this year.

“I was already part of the Honda HRC WorldSBK project, but stepping into the Team Manager role is a very different responsibility,” said Mori, speaking as part of Honda HRC’s team 2026 team launch.

“The job goes well beyond the technical side and involves many aspects, from working with a large group of international people to creating the right environment and a shared direction within the team, the development group and the riders.

“This year, we welcome two strong new riders with well-balanced strengths: Dixon brings race-winning Moto2 experience and high motivation, while Chantra brings MotoGP experience as well as a solid technical background and great consistency.

“Their passion and commitment can help the team take the next step. Our first objective is to move forward together and achieve solid results, fighting consistently at the front.

“The ultimate goal is of course victory, and I believe that by working as one team we can keep progressing and reach our targets.”

Mori’s first season as HRC WorldSBK Team Manager begins on 20–22 February at the opening round of the season at Phillip Island. It will also be the beginning for Dixon, although Somkiat Chantra’s broken arm means he will be replaced by Tetsuta Nagashima. Chantra says he is aiming to return at round two in Portugal.

