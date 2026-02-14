Somkiat Chantra is aiming to return to racing at the second round of the WorldSBK season, following preseason arm injuries.

Chantra underwent surgery on both arms after a crash while training in Sepang in January. It was later confirmed that he will miss the opening round of the 2026 World Superbike season – his rookie year – at Phillip Island, where he will be replaced by HRC test rider Tetsuta Nagashima.

Speaking as part of Honda’s WorldSBK team launch, Chantra says that his recovery is going well now, and that he hopes to return at round two in Portugal on 27–29 March.

“Like everyone knows, I broke my arm and the doctor said to me ‘Better to don’t go to round one and try to be [at] round two,” Somkiat Chantra said in a video posted to the Honda HRC YouTube channel.

“I hope to be at race two because now I miss all the team a lot and I want to come back on the bike also. I will do my best to come back at round two.”

Chantra added, in a press release quote: “My recovery is progressing well and I’m happy with how things are going post-surgery.

“Being able to remove the protection and stitches quite quickly was a positive step, though I still need time before I can ride again. For now, the focus is on calmly continuing my recovery and making sure I’m fully ready before getting back on the bike.”

Although Chantra missed both January tests and will be absent from the Australian Round on 20–22 February, the Thai rider was able to ride the WorldSBK-spec Fireblade at Jerez last November.

“I really enjoyed my first time with the Honda HRC team during last November’s Jerez test,” he reflected.

“From the moment I entered the garage, I felt welcome and the atmosphere immediately felt like a family.

“Joining a Honda factory team is a big step and a very important project for me, and it meant a lot that the team made me feel relaxed and comfortable right away.

“From a technical standpoint, I had already ridden the standard CBR1000RR-R for training purposes. Testing the WorldSBK version was a different experience, but the feeling was immediately positive.

“During the test I focused on learning and understanding the bike step by step, working closely with the team to identify areas where I need to improve – my riding style when braking and shifting for example.

“Even during this period, I’ve stayed in close contact with the team, with Mori-san [Yuji Mori, Honda HRC Team Manager] and with my crew chief, [Tetsuya] Sasaki, updating them on my recovery.

“I’m obviously disappointed not to be able to race at the opening round, but following the doctors’ advice is the right thing to do.

“I miss the team and am fully focused on doing all I can to return as soon as possible. I’d like to thank everyone at Honda HRC for their support, and I’m really looking forward to returning and contributing to the team’s progress.”