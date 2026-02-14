Jake Dixon reveals “intimidating” aspect of Honda WorldSBK team

Jake Dixon’s move from Moto2 to the factory Honda WorldSBK team for 2026 was “intimidating” at first, he has revealed.

Dixon makes the move over to World Superbike this season after seven seasons in the Moto2 World Championship.

Coming straight into the top level of production racing with the HRC factory team was not easy to adjust to at first for the British rider, even if it was the fulfillment of a dream.

“It’s an incredible feeling to be a factory Honda HRC rider and to represent Honda in WorldSBK,” Jake Dixon said.

“Being part of this project is something I’ve always dreamed of and I’m genuinely excited to get started and begin this new chapter.

“When you join a factory project like this, you know there will always be new things to try and learn, and you also need to be smart and use your time effectively.

“Having such a strong and experienced crew around me makes a huge difference. Meeting the team for the first time was a little intimidating, I admit, simply due to the project’s size and scale, but everyone was extremely welcoming and that gives me confidence heading into the season.

“I truly believe 2026 will be a year of learning and growth, and I know the team will help me develop step by step.”

He added: “As for the CBR1000RR-R, it’s a powerful machine that demands a lot of respect, so right now the focus is on really understanding it and knowing when to take risks and when not to, rather than trying to be a hero.

“Our track time during winter testing was limited due to bad weather, but riding in the wet was useful anyway, especially for me as a Superbike rookie on a new bike, because every lap helps me to build experience.”

Dixon also praised Honda’s development team, which includes Jonathan Rea as test rider alongside Tetsuta Nagashima this year.

“It’s also great to work alongside a strong test team: Nagashima has already done a fantastic job, and the arrival of Jonathan Rea is a real asset for Honda,” Dixon said.

“We [Dixon and Rea] know each other quite well and exchanging ideas and feedback has been very positive. Our comments about the bike seem similar too, which is important for development.”

Jojic: “I understand where he’s coming from”

Dixon’s move to Honda this year sees him inherit what was Iker Lecuona’s crew, including Tom Jojic as crew chief.

Jojic’s own previous experience in Moto2 means he can empathise a bit with the transition Dixon is undertaking this year.

“I’m very happy to be working with Jake [Dixon],” said Jojic. “Having Moto2 experience myself, I understand very well where he is coming from after spending many years in that paddock.

“During testing, the focus has been on helping him adapt to Superbike electronics in order to get the best out of the overall package. In terms of bike setup, chassis and riding style, the differences are not extreme: the riding style changes slightly, but the biggest adaptation has to do with managing the higher power and the many electronic systems available.

“Although it would have been useful to have more fully dry test days before Phillip Island, we’ve definitely made progress since the first test last November and Jake’s confidence is growing.

“At the same time, it’s important to keep our feet on the ground. I know Jake's coming in as a race winner, but Phillip Island will be his first WorldSBK race weekend, against riders with a lot of experience in this championship.

“If a strong result comes, that’s great; if it’s more challenging, we continue to build. The main objective is to have a solid weekend and gain valuable experience from Jake’s first WorldSBK appearance.”

