WorldSBK experiences further preseason setback ahead of Phillip Island test

The WorldSBK field has been hit by another preseason setback ahead of the Phillip Island test on 16–17 February.

The Phillip Island test is due to be the last one of the 2026 World Superbike preseason, and will come early next week after two European tests in January where running was heavily limited by wet weather at both Jerez and Portimao.

However, this test, too, has become subject to its own setback even before it has begun, as shipping delays for the tyres due to be used at the test looks set to mean a reduced number of tyres will be available during the two days.

Series promoter Dorna has confirmed the delay via a statement which adds that a contingency air shipment of tyres to arrive in time for the test has been organised, that the delay was outside the control of tyre supplier Pirelli, and that the tyre allocation for the race is not expected to be affected.

“DWO [Dorna WorldSBK Organisation] announces that, due to an unforeseen logistical issue in the sea freight operations contracted for the first event of the 2026 season, the shipment of tyres destined for the upcoming Motul FIM Superbike World Championship test and race at Phillip Island has experienced a delay during transit,” Dorna’s statement reads.

“The delay occurred within third-party sea freight logistics arrangements, outside the operational scope of Pirelli.

“Immediately upon being notified, DWO informed Pirelli which activated an internal contingency procedure and made an additional supply of tyres available to support the smooth running of the testing sessions scheduled for Monday 16 and Tuesday 17 February.

“These tyres will be transported directly to Phillip Island by DWO via air freight to mitigate any potential impact on teams’ preparations.

“Nonetheless, while not all tyres originally scheduled for the test may be available, DWO and Pirelli are working in close coordination to ensure that teams and riders maintain access to a comprehensive and representative tyre selection for their planned activities.

“DWO acknowledges the collaborative spirit shown by Pirelli in this circumstance and reaffirms its commitment to ensuring the highest standards in the preparation and execution of all official testing activities.

“Race tyre allocation will remain unchanged, as the sea freight cargo is expected to arrive in time for the preparation of the Australian Round starting on Friday 20 February.”