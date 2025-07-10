Michelin outlines WorldSBK strategy: “You cannot use MotoGP tyres in Superbike”

Shortly after losing its exclusive MotoGP tyre supply deal to Pirelli from 2027, Michelin announced it will head in the opposite direction, replacing Pirelli as sole tyre supplier for the World Superbike Championship.

Although only separated by a few seconds in terms of lap times, the machines and demands of the two championships differ significantly.

Michelin Motorsport’s two-wheel competition manager Piero Taramasso has shared early insights into their WorldSBK strategy and what to expect when the tyre brand makes its debut in production-based racing's top tier.

No MotoGP tyres, but MotoGP-inspired technology

The new generation front tyre developed for MotoGP, shelved following the announcement of Michelin’s exit from the series, won’t be repurposed for WorldSBK.

“No. The bikes are too different. But we will use the technology, the innovation, we will be inspired by that [new generation MotoGP front tyre],” explained Taramasso.

“Superbike is very different compared to MotoGP, the energy on the tyre, the load is very, very different.

“You cannot use this [new MotoGP tyre] there. But we can be inspired by that to do something for Superbike and for the street tyres in the future, for sure.”



“MotoGP is a very, very strong tyre. Look at Mugello, you run 300 km/h, 300 km at 50° temperature on the track… Superbike, I'm not saying it's not demanding, but Superbike is 15 laps, the bikes are slower.”

Performance vs. Practicality

Unlike MotoGP’s "extreme" demands, Taramasso says the goal for WorldSBK is to create a high-performance but more accessible product.

“The bikes are much closer to the commercial bike and the tyres won't be as extreme as in MotoGP.

“So the strategy is to do something that will work for that kind of bike, something less extreme than MotoGP.”

Existing Michelin Superbike tyres provide a launchpad

Michelin already produces slick tyres for national Superbike championships, including the Power Performance 24 range.

These tyres, also used by MotoGP riders during Superbike training, will serve as a foundation for the WorldSBK project.

“We already have a Superbike range that we use in national championships, in Greece, in France... It's called the Power Performance 24,” said Taramasso.

“They use the one designed for endurance. And they like it, because they can do 30–40 laps… This could be the base where we start to work from.”

Testing Timeline

Just as Pirelli is planning initial MotoGP tests ASAP, Michelin is currently in discussions for its debut with the latest WorldSBK machinery, potentially before the end of 2025.

“Now we are discussing with Dorna and trying to do a test as early as possible.

“It would be nice to do one test now, and then next year, three or four. But at least one now just to check the level of tyre and the bikes.”

Michelin’s commitment to WorldSBK goes beyond the premier class, with Taramasso confirming the brand will supply all categories in the paddock.

Liberty Media and WorldSBK

Looking ahead, Michelin expects Liberty Media - new commercial rights holders for both MotoGP and WorldSBK - to help elevate the profile of the production-based championship.

“We know they work a lot about visibility… if they can do one or two more race overseas - Asia, US as well as Australia – I think it will be good for the visibility and [exposure] of the championship.”

Rule changes expected for 2027

To maintain a performance gap between MotoGP and WorldSBK, Michelin is already anticipating technical regulation changes to slow Superbikes for 2027.

“Every time they drop the performance in GP, they do the same in Superbike to keep the difference. It’s normal,” said Taramasso.

SBK Tyres no easier than MotoGP

Despite the perception that MotoGP represents a tougher engineering challenge, Taramasso insists WorldSBK tyres won’t be any easier to develop.

“No, it's never easy. It's just a different way to work… We need to understand which level of performance they are at, and which level of performance we want to have.”

Michelin will also benefit from feedback by former MotoGP riders now competing in WorldSBK, such as Danilo Petrucci, Alvaro Bautista, Andrea Iannone and Remy Gardner.

“There are already some riders there who know Michelin. Petrucci, Bautista… we will have very, very good feedback from Michelin riders and from Pirelli riders.

“I'm quite confident with the base point. And then we need to adapt to different tracks and different bikes.”