Donington Park “challenging” for Honda at UK WorldSBK

Iker Lecuona says “the mood is good” ahead of the UK WorldSBK despite Donington being a “challenging” track for Honda’s CBR1000RR-R.

Lecuona’s mood has been boosted in recent rounds by improving results, the Spaniard inside the top-six on four occasions in the past four rounds, including in Race 2 at Misano.

It’s a run of form that followed a tricky start to the season for Lecuona, who missed most of preseason through injury and was then hurt again in Superpole at the Australian Round.

Donington, though, brings reason for concern at Honda in World Superbike. The Japanese manufacturer's best result in the UK last year was Lecuona’s 13th in Race 1.

“We come to the UK after some solid races, not only in terms of performance but also thanks to the good work we’ve been doing in the garage, and the feeling and enjoyment I’ve had on the bike,” Iker Lecuona, who since Misano has been confirmed as the third rider on the factory Team HRC CBR1000RR-R for the Suzuka 8 Hours endurance race, said ahead of this weekend’s race at Donington.

“Let’s say the mood is good, so although Donington Park has been a challenging track for us in the past and I don’t count it among my favourites, we head there with an open mind.

“Also, the weather should be a bit cooler – I’m not exactly a fan of hot temperatures! Let’s see how things go once I’m back on track Friday morning, so we can understand where we are and how the bike behaves".

He added: “After Misano, I had some test days at Suzuka for the 8 Hours, and now I’ve officially joined the team for the 2025 edition – I’m really happy to be racing there again, and with some strong teammates too. So, big thanks go to Honda for the opportunity.”

Vierge “almost back to full training”

The month-long break after Misano came at a good point for Xavi Vierge, who raced the Emilia-Romagna Round despite having picked up ankle injuries at Most a few weeks beforehand.

The additional time off since the Misano race has allowed the Spaniard to “get back to almost my full training schedule,” but he, like Lecuona, is wary of the Honda’s potential at the English circuit – one he says he likes.

“I’m happy to compete at Donington after a few weeks in which I’ve been able to continue recovering from my foot injury and get back to almost my full training schedule,” Vierge said.

“I definitely feel much better now than I did at Misano.

“Donington is a very special track – usually a tough one for us – but we’re aware of the challenges it brings.

“After Misano, we made a plan with the team to focus our setup work on improving the rear of the bike, because Donington is a circuit where you ride a lot using the rear.

“Personally, I like the track, I’m now feeling much better physically, and we have a plan, so let’s see if it works.”