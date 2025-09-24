Pirelli hardens Aragon WorldSBK tyre allocation for “aggressive” MotorLand

Pirelli has revealed the tyre allocation for this weekend’s (26–28 September) Aragon WorldSBK, with the SCQ tyre missing from the rear options.

There are no all-new options available to the World Superbike riders in Aragon this weekend, with the E0126 development variant of the SCX tyre available alongside the E0125 development variant of the SC0 tyre and the standard SC0 on the rear. At the front there will be the choice of the standard SC1 and SC2 compounds.

The development SCX tyre will only be available for the Superpole and Superpole Race sessions, so not for the two long races. In Race 1 and Race 2, riders will be restricted to the E0125 and SC0 – so, the E0126 effectively fills the role normally filled by the SCQ this weekend in Aragon.

Pirelli Motorcycle Racing Director, Giorgio Barbier, explains that the harder compounds in the allocation for Aragon are down to the circuit’s demanding layout, combined with its still-young track surface that was refreshed in 2024; and that the E0126 has been used in its role for this weekend before.

"The Aragon circuit is among the most aggressive on the tyres, particularly after the resurfacing carried out in 2024, so, as was the case last year, we propose an allocation geared towards greater protection from wear,” Barbier said.

“Thanks to the introduction of the new casing, which has allowed a major step forward in terms of performance and consistency across all the specifications to which it has been applied, we are able to offer WorldSBK riders options that are valid in terms of both pure performance and consistency, even on a tough track like Motorland Aragon.

“The extrasoft SCQ, usually the reference rear option for qualifying and the Superpole Race, will be replaced here by the supersoft E0126, a development version of the standard SCX.

“This is not a totally new use for this specification, at Misano and Magny-Cours it has already been the most chosen for the Superpole Race as well.

“For Race 1 and Race 2, the riders will be able to choose between two soft solutions: the standard SC0 and its development evolution E0125.”

Both the E0125 and E0126 have proven popular tyres since their respective introductions in Portimao and Assen earlier this year, and Barbier suggests that their popularity will allow Pirelli to gather more information about their performance in more “severe” conditions.

“Beyond the usage statistics, what strikes us most today is the extremely positive feedback received from the riders: both development solutions are so appreciated that they become, in the rounds in which they are present, the immediate choice from the first sessions of the weekend,” Barbier said.

“The Aragon circuit, with its severe asphalt, will therefore be an excellent testing ground for the new development solutions and will allow us to gather further information and data on their behaviour and effectiveness.”