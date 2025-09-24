Garrett Gerloff “optimistic” for Aragon WorldSBK after “productive tests”

Garrett Gerloff says he’d “love to repeat” his top-three performance of 2024 at the Aragon WorldSBK.

Garrett Gerloff, 2025 French WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Garrett Gerloff, 2025 French WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
A year on from his most recent podium in WorldSBK, Garrett Gerloff returns to Aragon hoping to repeat the feat in 2025.

Gerloff was in the top-five in all three races aboard the Bonovo BMW at Aragon last year, including a Race 1 podium in third place.

Having moved to Kawasaki in the winter, Gerloff has not scored a podium all season and has been in the top-six only once (Donington Race 2). 

However, his results were generally improving before the summer break, taking five top-10 finishes in succession before sitting out the Sunday races in Balaton with a back injury from the lap one crash on Saturday.

The return of World Superbike after the break at Magny-Cours saw Gerloff join Andrea Locatelli on the back row for all three races after they both crashed in Superpole. While Locatelli was able to get up to fifth in Race 1, and into the top-10 in ninth in Race 2, Gerloff crashed after getting into the top-10 on Saturday before going 14-11 in Sunday’s two races.

The return to MotorLand, then, perhaps comes at a good time for Gerloff, who now needs to rediscover the form he had before the Hungarian Round.

“I really like the MotorLand Aragon and scored two fifth places and a third-place finish last season,” Garrett Gerloff said ahead of the Aragon Round. “A fantastic weekend that I’d love to repeat again this year.

“We completed some very productive tests here about a month ago and will try to make use of all that hard work to score good race results. 

“I’m optimistic and very determined to achieve the kind of results that the team and I deserve.”

