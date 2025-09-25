Jonathan Rea pinpoints “catalyst” for WorldSBK retirement decision

Jonathan Rea says his practice crash at the Czech WorldSBK put him on the path to decide to retire from racing.

Jonathan Rea takes a scooter back to the pits, 2025 Czech WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
A practice crash at the Czech WorldSBK set Jonathan Rea on the path to retirement from full-time racing, the Pata Yamaha rider says.

Rea was one of several riders to go down in World Superbike FP1 at Most earlier this year, the Northern Irish rider high-siding in the tight section at the end of the first sector.

He was able to walk away unharmed, physically, but, especially in the context of his comeback from the injuries he sustained in testing at Phillip Island in February, the Most crash was a decisive moment in Rea’s perception of his own future.

“I’ve been thinking about making the decision for longer than you’d imagine, to be honest,” Jonathan Rea told WorldSBK.com ahead of the Aragon WorldSBK.

“But the catalyst was after my crash at Most in Free Practice 1. 

“I worked super hard to come back from the injury at Phillip Island. It was a really complicated injury. 

“After recovering from that, going to Most at the chicane, I lost the rear again and while I was sliding, I did a small shoulder check. I could see the bike was coming at me and thought, ‘I don’t need this anymore’. 

“That started sowing the seeds. I needed to think about an exit plan. 

“In racing, you always think about what’s coming next, but I was thinking more, ‘I need to think how to stop’ and forget about what’s next in life. 

“I was tired, injuries were taking their toll, I wasn’t as competitive as I wanted to be. 

“It was a very, very tough decision, to be honest, because it’s all I’ve known all my career; all my life, more or less, since I was five years old and racing motocross, was waking up, trying to be competitive, trying to win races and now is the time to finally stop. 

“For me, it’s the correct decision. I felt immediately at peace and as tough as it’s going to be in the next races, it’s going to be enjoyable. 

“I just hope we can end in some way in WorldSBK that makes us feel fulfilled. It feels right and I’m looking forward to what life has on the other side.”

Despite his confidence in the decision to step back from full-time racing, Rea admitted that he has fear about what is coming at the end of this season.

“I am scared about retirement,” he said.

“For me, my next chapter is unknown and that’s a strange feeling. I’m worried about that. I’m worried about not being fulfilled. 

“I’ve had some great advice from many people that I need to get good at something. 

“Life away from the circuit is amazing. I have an incredible family. I really enjoy simple things like watching my kids play football; I get so much from that. 

“For sure, I’ll be fulfilled in different ways. Maybe not standing on top of the podiums spraying Prosecco in front of thousands but, for me, life at home is much simpler and I do take a lot of excitement and fun from it.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

