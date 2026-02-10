Andrea Iannone absent from Phillip Island 2026 WorldSBK entry list

Andrea Iannone and Cainam Racing are missing from the 2026 Phillip Island WorldSBK entry list.

Andrea Iannone
Andrea Iannone

Andrea Iannone will not be on the 2026 World Superbike starting grid – at least for the upcoming Phillip Island event.

After splitting from GoEleven, the former Ducati MotoGP and WorldSBK race winner raised eyebrows by appeared on the provisional 2026 season entry list competing for the Cainam Racing team.

Cainam is Iannone’s ‘Maniac’ nickname spelt backwards.

The new project was rumoured to be running Ducati machinery under the guidance of Gelete Nieto, son of Angel Neito and brother of VR46 MotoGP team manager Pablo.

However, Cainam has missed pre-season testing and is now also confirmed as absent for the Phillip Island season opener from February 20-22, WorldSBK’s only event outside Europe.

The next chance for Iannone and Cainam to join the series would then be at Portimao on March 27-29.

Lorenzo Baldassarri will race for GoEleven this season.

The full team-by-team Phillip Island entry list can be seen below:

7 Iker Lecuona ESP (Panigale V4R) Aruba.It Racing - Ducati
11 Nicolo Bulega ITA (Panigale V4R) Aruba.It Racing - Ducati

9 Danilo Petrucci ITA (M 1000 RR) ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK
88 Miguel Oliveira POR (M 1000 RR) ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK

55 Andrea Locatelli ITA (YZF R1) Pata Maxus Yamaha
97 Xavi Vierge ESP (YZF R1) Pata Maxus Yamaha

5 Yari Montella ITA (Panigale V4R) Barni Spark Racing Team
19 Alvaro Bautista ESP (Panigale V4R) Barni Spark Racing Team

22 Alex Lowes GBR (KB998) Rimini bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
47 Axel Bassani ITA (KB998) Rimini bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team

45 Tetsuta Nagashima* JPN (CBR1000RR-R SP) Honda HRC
96 Jake Dixon GBR (CBR1000RR-R SP) Honda HRC

62 Stefano Manzi ITA (YZF R1) GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
87 Remy Gardner AUS (YZF R1) GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team

14 Sam Lowes GBR (Panigale V4R) ELF Marc VDS Racing Team

34 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA (Panigale V4R) Team Goeleven

95 Tarran Mackenzie GBR (Panigale V4R) MGM Optical Express Racing

31 Garrett Gerloff USA (ZX-10RR) Kawasaki WorldSBK Team

67 Alberto Surra ITA (Panigale V4R) Motocorsa Racing

13 Mattia Rato ITA (YZF R1) Motoxracing WorldSBK Team
54 Bahattin Sofuoglu TUR (YZF R1) Motoxracing WorldSBK Team

17 Ryan Vickers GBR (CBR1000RR-R SP) Honda HRC

*Replacing the injured Somkiat Chantra.

In this article

Andrea Iannone absent from Phillip Island 2026 WorldSBK entry list
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

More News

World Superbikes News
2025 Jerez World Superbike test results: Nicolo Bulega fastest on day one for Ducati
21/10/25
Nicolo Bulega, Ducati, 2025 Jerez WorldSBK
World Superbikes News
“Great satisfaction” for Ducati WorldSBK despite Nicolo Bulega title defeat
20/10/25
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
World Superbikes News
Nicolo Bulega reacts to Toprak Razgatlioglu collision at WorldSBK decider
19/10/25
Nicolo Bulega, Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Spanish WorldSBK, Superpole Race. Credit: Gold and Goose.
World Superbikes News
Andrea Iannone not compromising on 2026 WorldSBK deal: “I don’t have time to lose”
17/10/25
Andrea Iannone, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
World Superbikes News
Andrea Iannone’s replacement at Ducati World Superbike team found
14/10/25
Lorenzo Baldassarri, 2025 MotoE World Championship
World Superbikes News
Andrea Iannone hits back at “crazy” Toprak Razgatlioglu theory
13/10/25
Andrea Iannone, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.