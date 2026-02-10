Andrea Iannone absent from Phillip Island 2026 WorldSBK entry list
Andrea Iannone and Cainam Racing are missing from the 2026 Phillip Island WorldSBK entry list.
Andrea Iannone will not be on the 2026 World Superbike starting grid – at least for the upcoming Phillip Island event.
After splitting from GoEleven, the former Ducati MotoGP and WorldSBK race winner raised eyebrows by appeared on the provisional 2026 season entry list competing for the Cainam Racing team.
Cainam is Iannone’s ‘Maniac’ nickname spelt backwards.
The new project was rumoured to be running Ducati machinery under the guidance of Gelete Nieto, son of Angel Neito and brother of VR46 MotoGP team manager Pablo.
However, Cainam has missed pre-season testing and is now also confirmed as absent for the Phillip Island season opener from February 20-22, WorldSBK’s only event outside Europe.
The next chance for Iannone and Cainam to join the series would then be at Portimao on March 27-29.
Lorenzo Baldassarri will race for GoEleven this season.
The full team-by-team Phillip Island entry list can be seen below:
7 Iker Lecuona ESP (Panigale V4R) Aruba.It Racing - Ducati
11 Nicolo Bulega ITA (Panigale V4R) Aruba.It Racing - Ducati
9 Danilo Petrucci ITA (M 1000 RR) ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK
88 Miguel Oliveira POR (M 1000 RR) ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK
55 Andrea Locatelli ITA (YZF R1) Pata Maxus Yamaha
97 Xavi Vierge ESP (YZF R1) Pata Maxus Yamaha
5 Yari Montella ITA (Panigale V4R) Barni Spark Racing Team
19 Alvaro Bautista ESP (Panigale V4R) Barni Spark Racing Team
22 Alex Lowes GBR (KB998) Rimini bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
47 Axel Bassani ITA (KB998) Rimini bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
45 Tetsuta Nagashima* JPN (CBR1000RR-R SP) Honda HRC
96 Jake Dixon GBR (CBR1000RR-R SP) Honda HRC
62 Stefano Manzi ITA (YZF R1) GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
87 Remy Gardner AUS (YZF R1) GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
14 Sam Lowes GBR (Panigale V4R) ELF Marc VDS Racing Team
34 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA (Panigale V4R) Team Goeleven
95 Tarran Mackenzie GBR (Panigale V4R) MGM Optical Express Racing
31 Garrett Gerloff USA (ZX-10RR) Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
67 Alberto Surra ITA (Panigale V4R) Motocorsa Racing
13 Mattia Rato ITA (YZF R1) Motoxracing WorldSBK Team
54 Bahattin Sofuoglu TUR (YZF R1) Motoxracing WorldSBK Team
17 Ryan Vickers GBR (CBR1000RR-R SP) Honda HRC
*Replacing the injured Somkiat Chantra.