Andrea Iannone will not be on the 2026 World Superbike starting grid – at least for the upcoming Phillip Island event.

After splitting from GoEleven, the former Ducati MotoGP and WorldSBK race winner raised eyebrows by appeared on the provisional 2026 season entry list competing for the Cainam Racing team.

Cainam is Iannone’s ‘Maniac’ nickname spelt backwards.

The new project was rumoured to be running Ducati machinery under the guidance of Gelete Nieto, son of Angel Neito and brother of VR46 MotoGP team manager Pablo.

However, Cainam has missed pre-season testing and is now also confirmed as absent for the Phillip Island season opener from February 20-22, WorldSBK’s only event outside Europe.

The next chance for Iannone and Cainam to join the series would then be at Portimao on March 27-29.

Lorenzo Baldassarri will race for GoEleven this season.

The full team-by-team Phillip Island entry list can be seen below:

7 Iker Lecuona ESP (Panigale V4R) Aruba.It Racing - Ducati

11 Nicolo Bulega ITA (Panigale V4R) Aruba.It Racing - Ducati

9 Danilo Petrucci ITA (M 1000 RR) ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK

88 Miguel Oliveira POR (M 1000 RR) ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK

55 Andrea Locatelli ITA (YZF R1) Pata Maxus Yamaha

97 Xavi Vierge ESP (YZF R1) Pata Maxus Yamaha

5 Yari Montella ITA (Panigale V4R) Barni Spark Racing Team

19 Alvaro Bautista ESP (Panigale V4R) Barni Spark Racing Team

22 Alex Lowes GBR (KB998) Rimini bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team

47 Axel Bassani ITA (KB998) Rimini bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team

45 Tetsuta Nagashima* JPN (CBR1000RR-R SP) Honda HRC

96 Jake Dixon GBR (CBR1000RR-R SP) Honda HRC

62 Stefano Manzi ITA (YZF R1) GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team

87 Remy Gardner AUS (YZF R1) GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team

14 Sam Lowes GBR (Panigale V4R) ELF Marc VDS Racing Team

34 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA (Panigale V4R) Team Goeleven

95 Tarran Mackenzie GBR (Panigale V4R) MGM Optical Express Racing

31 Garrett Gerloff USA (ZX-10RR) Kawasaki WorldSBK Team

67 Alberto Surra ITA (Panigale V4R) Motocorsa Racing

13 Mattia Rato ITA (YZF R1) Motoxracing WorldSBK Team

54 Bahattin Sofuoglu TUR (YZF R1) Motoxracing WorldSBK Team

17 Ryan Vickers GBR (CBR1000RR-R SP) Honda HRC

*Replacing the injured Somkiat Chantra.