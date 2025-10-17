Andrea Iannone not compromising on 2026 WorldSBK deal: “I don’t have time to lose”

A WorldSBK future is still a possibility for Andrea Iannone in 2026, although the Italian is yet to sign anything for next year.

Iannone’s 2025 World Superbike season will be his last at the Go Eleven team which announced Lorenzo Baldassarri – who last raced in WorldSBK in 2023 with the GMT94 Yamaha team – for 2026 after the Estoril Round.

Iannone maintains hopes of finding a spot on next year’s WorldSBK grid, but after a season of underperformance, which has followed an impressive rookie campaign that included a win at Aragon, the Italian is after something that will allow him to fight for important positions, to "write history".

“I have an ambition for something I want and something that’s good for me because I don’t have time to lose,” Andrea Iannone told WorldSBK.com ahead of the final round of 2025 in Jerez.

“I’m not young, I’m not starting now.

“For sure, I need to concrete my experience, my talent, my everything, and in case I don’t have the situation like this there’s no sense to continue because I [don’t want to make up the numbers] for World Superbike but I want to write history.

“We focus on this and we try to achieve.”

Iannone added: “I don’t have sincerely at the moment anything sure for next year, but in any case I think we have some chance and we [evaluate] which is the best for us.

“I’m focused to ride really well in this race [Spanish Round] and I want to think only in this race, the last race, and stop.”