2025 Spanish WorldSBK: Friday Practice Results

Full results from the FP1 session at the Spanish WorldSBK at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto.

Nicolo Bulega,2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega,2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Results from the FP1 session at the 2025 Spanish WorldSBK at Jerez, the final round of the 2025 season.

Nicolo Bulega topped what was a fairly uneventful opening session of the final round of the 2025 WorldSBK season. Toprak Razgatlioglu ran the Italian close, finishing only 0.088 seconds behind.

Xavi Vierge was third-fastest but unable to join the top-two in the 1:38s. He was ahead of Andrea Iannone and Sam Lowes in the top-five, while Alex Lowes completed the top-six.

Yari Montella was ahead of the soon-retiring Jonathan Rea in eighth, while bronze medal contenders Alvaro Bautista and Andrea Locatelli were ninth and 10th, respectively.

There were crashes for Danilo Petrucci's fill-in Nicholas Spinelli, and for wildcard Lukas Tulovic.

Full World Superbike results from FP1 in Jerez are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship | Spanish Round | Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto | FP1 | Result

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:38.587
2Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:38.675
3Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:39.009
4Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R1:39.028
5Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1:39.048
6Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:39.205
7Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:39.305
8Jonathan ReaGBRPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:39.576
9Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:39.678
10Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:39.735
11Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:39.737
12Tarran MackenzieGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R1:39.797
13Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:39.820
14Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:39.852
15Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:39.873
16Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:40.075
17Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:40.097
18Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:40.117
19Alessandro DelbiancoITAGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:40.467
20Lukas TulovicGERTeam Triple M Ducati FrankfurtDucati Panigale V4 R1:40.510
21Michael Ruben RinaldiITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:40.855
22Tito RabatESPPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:41.240
23Nicholas SpinelliITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:41.556
24Bobby FongUSAAttack Performance YamahaYamaha R11:42.237
25Zaqhwan ZaidiMASPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:42.884

In this article

2025 Spanish WorldSBK, Friday Practice Results:
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP News
LCR boss hints at open-ended Honda future for one MotoGP rookie
7m ago
Diogo Moreira, Italtrans Racing, 2025 Australian Moto2
MotoGP News
New twist in Toprak Razgatlioglu crew chief’s MotoGP future
28m ago
Phil Marron, BMW World Superbike team crew chief
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez MotoGP fill-in “very good opportunity” for Nicolo Bulega
1h ago
Nicolo Bulega, Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Spanish WorldSBK, pre-event press conference. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Fernando Alonso cites 2021 example amid Max Verstappen F1 title claim
1h ago
Alonso says Verstappen is one of the best in F1 history
MotoGP Feature
How Marc Marquez has inadvertently kept Ducati’s Australia MotoGP win hopes alive
1h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP

More News

F1 News
What Franco Colapinto must do to earn Alpine F1 2026 stay
2h ago
Colapinto is fighting for his F1 future
WSBK Results
2025 Spanish WorldSBK: Friday Practice Results
3h ago
Nicolo Bulega,2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK
2025 Spanish WorldSBK: Friday Practice LIVE UPDATES
3h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi ‘suffering more than expected’ after Marc Marquez tangle
3h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Australian MotoGP
F1 News
How to watch 2025 F1 United States Grand Prix: Full schedule, TV channels & live stream
3h ago
The start of the US GP 2024