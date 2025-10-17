WorldSBK Spanyol 2025: Hasil Latihan Jumat dari Sirkuit Jerez

Nicolo Bulega, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Xavi Vierge

Nicolo Bulega topped what was a fairly uneventful opening session of the final round of the 2025 WorldSBK season. Toprak Razgatlioglu ran the Italian close, finishing only 0.088 seconds behind.

Xavi Vierge was third-fastest but unable to join the top-two in the 1:38s. He was ahead of Andrea Iannone and Sam Lowes in the top-five, while Alex Lowes completed the top-six.

Yari Montella was ahead of the soon-retiring Jonathan Rea in eighth, while bronze medal contenders Alvaro Bautista and Andrea Locatelli were ninth and 10th, respectively.

There were crashes for Danilo Petrucci's fill-in Nicholas Spinelli, and for wildcard Lukas Tulovic.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT