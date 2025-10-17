WorldSBK Spanyol 2025: Hasil Latihan Jumat dari Sirkuit Jerez

Hasil lengkap Latihan Jumat WorldSBK Spanyol di Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto, putaran ke-12 dan terakhir di musim 2025.

Nicolo Bulega,2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Nicolo Bulega, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Xavi Vierge

Nicolo Bulega topped what was a fairly uneventful opening session of the final round of the 2025 WorldSBK season. Toprak Razgatlioglu ran the Italian close, finishing only 0.088 seconds behind.

Xavi Vierge was third-fastest but unable to join the top-two in the 1:38s. He was ahead of Andrea Iannone and Sam Lowes in the top-five, while Alex Lowes completed the top-six.

Yari Montella was ahead of the soon-retiring Jonathan Rea in eighth, while bronze medal contenders Alvaro Bautista and Andrea Locatelli were ninth and 10th, respectively.

There were crashes for Danilo Petrucci's fill-in Nicholas Spinelli, and for wildcard Lukas Tulovic.

WorldSBK Spanyol 2025 - Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto - Hasil Free Practice 1

PosPembalapNATTimMotorLaptime
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:38.587
2Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:38.675
3Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:39.009
4Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R1:39.028
5Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1:39.048
6Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:39.205
7Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:39.305
8Jonathan ReaGBRPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:39.576
9Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:39.678
10Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:39.735
11Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:39.737
12Tarran MackenzieGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R1:39.797
13Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:39.820
14Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:39.852
15Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:39.873
16Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:40.075
17Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:40.097
18Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:40.117
19Alessandro DelbiancoITAGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:40.467
20Lukas TulovicGERTeam Triple M Ducati FrankfurtDucati Panigale V4 R1:40.510
21Michael Ruben RinaldiITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:40.855
22Tito RabatESPPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:41.240
23Nicholas SpinelliITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:41.556
24Bobby FongUSAAttack Performance YamahaYamaha R11:42.237
25Zaqhwan ZaidiMASPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:42.884

