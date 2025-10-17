WorldSBK Spanyol 2025: Hasil Latihan Jumat dari Sirkuit Jerez
Hasil lengkap Latihan Jumat WorldSBK Spanyol di Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto, putaran ke-12 dan terakhir di musim 2025.
Nicolo Bulega, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Xavi Vierge
Nicolo Bulega topped what was a fairly uneventful opening session of the final round of the 2025 WorldSBK season. Toprak Razgatlioglu ran the Italian close, finishing only 0.088 seconds behind.
Xavi Vierge was third-fastest but unable to join the top-two in the 1:38s. He was ahead of Andrea Iannone and Sam Lowes in the top-five, while Alex Lowes completed the top-six.
Yari Montella was ahead of the soon-retiring Jonathan Rea in eighth, while bronze medal contenders Alvaro Bautista and Andrea Locatelli were ninth and 10th, respectively.
There were crashes for Danilo Petrucci's fill-in Nicholas Spinelli, and for wildcard Lukas Tulovic.
WorldSBK Spanyol 2025 - Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto - Hasil Free Practice 1
|Pos
|Pembalap
|NAT
|Tim
|Motor
|Laptime
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:38.587
|2
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:38.675
|3
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:39.009
|4
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:39.028
|5
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:39.048
|6
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:39.205
|7
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:39.305
|8
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:39.576
|9
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:39.678
|10
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:39.735
|11
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:39.737
|12
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:39.797
|13
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:39.820
|14
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:39.852
|15
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:39.873
|16
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:40.075
|17
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:40.097
|18
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:40.117
|19
|Alessandro Delbianco
|ITA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:40.467
|20
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Team Triple M Ducati Frankfurt
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:40.510
|21
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:40.855
|22
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:41.240
|23
|Nicholas Spinelli
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:41.556
|24
|Bobby Fong
|USA
|Attack Performance Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:42.237
|25
|Zaqhwan Zaidi
|MAS
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:42.884