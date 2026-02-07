Former Andrea Iannone team reveals updated look for WorldSBK 2026

Go Eleven Ducati has launched its 2026 WorldSBK season, revealing its new livery for Lorenzo Baldassarri.

Baldassarri makes his WorldSBK return this year with Go Eleven, having previously raced for GMT94 in 2023. The Italian is a four-time WorldSSP race winner but has a best finish in World Superbike of only 12th achieved in Spain in 2023.

Baldassarri comes into the team this year in place of Andrea Iannone, who is rumoured to be missing the first round of the 2026 season in Australia with his Cainam Racing team.

Go Eleven is without Pata as title sponsor this year, but it has retained the yellow and white colour scheme it used in 2025.

“The bike is amazing, I can’t wait to try it in dry conditions at Phillip Island because, besides being beautiful, I also think it’s the best package there is right now,” Lorenzo Baldassarri said of his move to Go Eleven.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“The previous Panigale was already at an excellent level, I think the latest version is even stronger. Ducati is always working on something better, I think I’m in the best shape possible, both physically and mentally, and in a team with the right harmony, we can achieve some great results.

“Unfortunately, the tests took place in wet conditions, so we don’t have a real starting point, but in Australia we still have a few days before the official start of the Championship.

“The main goal is to grow throughout the season and be able to fight for the top positions after the initial adaptation period. I’m ready and I can’t wait to start having fun!”

Team owner Gianni Ramello added: “A new season is upon us, as we get close to our 20th anniversary in World Superbike! Our new double-sided Ducati Panigale is unbelievable.

“The yellow color, which I’m particularly fond of, will stand out on the WorldSBK grid and is unique.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“Technically, thanks also to the support and help of our partners, I’m confident the bike will be competitive and capable of achieving important results.

“For this new year, we’ve welcomed Lorenzo Baldassarri. We’re confident in his talent and speed, and we’ll do everything necessary to enable him to perform at his best. We know it will take some time to get to know the bike, and unfortunately we haven’t ridden much over the winter, but we’re confident the results will come quickly.”