Andrea Iannone “confident” of WorldSBK 2026 ride but not with current team

Although he admits his time at Go Eleven Ducati is coming to an end after the final round of the 2025 WorldSBK season, Andrea Iannone is “confident” of being able to secure a place on the 2026 grid.

Iannone returned to racing in 2024 with Go Eleven after four years out with a suspension for failing a drugs test in 2019. It was a successful return year, and debut season in WorldSBK, with multiple podiums and a win in Aragon.

However, 2025 has been more difficult. Only one podium has come the way of Iannone, that being in Phillip Island at the start of the season, although in recent races his form has picked up and he has scored four top-six finishes in the past two rounds, including two fourth places in Aragon.

Perhaps encouraged by the improvements in recent weeks, Iannone is not ready to quit World Superbike yet.

“About the future, I’m really confident that next year I’m on the grid, but in any case now it’s early to explain everything,” Andrea Iannone told WorldSBK.com ahead of the Estoril WorldSBK (10–12 October).

“But we work and it’s I think a big project but at the moment it’s not possible to show a lot.”

Iannone added: “I’m not [able to] confirm, but for sure I know Gelete Nieto [Iannone’s manager], he and my brother work strong for make the best situation for me.

“So, I hope also we confirm everything as soon as possible.

“But in any case now I’m not confirming, it’s not my job, and I’m focused on the last part of the championship.”

Any continuation in WorldSBK will not be with Go Eleven, though, as Iannone confirmed on Thursday (9 October) in Estoril.

“From Aragon to Jerez I want to close in the best way, for sure,” he told WorldSBK.com.

“It’s also my last year with Go Eleven and I want to close in the best way possible.

“For sure I try my maximum and try to achieve a great result.”

MotoGP “fantasy”

A year ago, Iannone was called up to replace Fabio Di Giannantonio in the VR46 Racing Team aboard his compatriot’s Ducati as Di Giannantonio ended his season early to undergo shoulder surgery.

MotoGP returns to Sepang the week after the conclusion of the World Superbike season in Jerez, and Iannone was asked on Thursday (9 October) if there is a chance for him to replace Marc Marquez, who suffered right shoulder injuries as a consequence of his crash in Mandalika last weekend (3–5 October) with Marco Bezzecchi.

“I talked with some guys in Ducati, but it’s just fantasy at the moment,” Iannone responded.

“It’s not official, but in any case, like I know, we are in Estoril and I’m focused on this race in World Superbike.”