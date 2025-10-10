Andrea Iannone “confident” of WorldSBK 2026 ride but not with current team

Andrea Iannone confirms 2025 is his “last year with Go Eleven” but is “confident” of securing a 2026 WorldSBK ride.

Andrea Iannone, 2025 Aragon WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Andrea Iannone, 2025 Aragon WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Although he admits his time at Go Eleven Ducati is coming to an end after the final round of the 2025 WorldSBK season, Andrea Iannone is “confident” of being able to secure a place on the 2026 grid.

Iannone returned to racing in 2024 with Go Eleven after four years out with a suspension for failing a drugs test in 2019. It was a successful return year, and debut season in WorldSBK, with multiple podiums and a win in Aragon.

However, 2025 has been more difficult. Only one podium has come the way of Iannone, that being in Phillip Island at the start of the season, although in recent races his form has picked up and he has scored four top-six finishes in the past two rounds, including two fourth places in Aragon.

Perhaps encouraged by the improvements in recent weeks, Iannone is not ready to quit World Superbike yet.

“About the future, I’m really confident that next year I’m on the grid, but in any case now it’s early to explain everything,” Andrea Iannone told WorldSBK.com ahead of the Estoril WorldSBK (10–12 October).

“But we work and it’s I think a big project but at the moment it’s not possible to show a lot.”

Iannone added: “I’m not [able to] confirm, but for sure I know Gelete Nieto [Iannone’s manager], he and my brother work strong for make the best situation for me. 

“So, I hope also we confirm everything as soon as possible.

“But in any case now I’m not confirming, it’s not my job, and I’m focused on the last part of the championship.”

Any continuation in WorldSBK will not be with Go Eleven, though, as Iannone confirmed on Thursday (9 October) in Estoril.

“From Aragon to Jerez I want to close in the best way, for sure,” he told WorldSBK.com. 

“It’s also my last year with Go Eleven and I want to close in the best way possible. 

“For sure I try my maximum and try to achieve a great result.”

MotoGP “fantasy”

A year ago, Iannone was called up to replace Fabio Di Giannantonio in the VR46 Racing Team aboard his compatriot’s Ducati as Di Giannantonio ended his season early to undergo shoulder surgery.

MotoGP returns to Sepang the week after the conclusion of the World Superbike season in Jerez, and Iannone was asked on Thursday (9 October) if there is a chance for him to replace Marc Marquez, who suffered right shoulder injuries as a consequence of his crash in Mandalika last weekend (3–5 October) with Marco Bezzecchi.

“I talked with some guys in Ducati, but it’s just fantasy at the moment,” Iannone responded.

“It’s not official, but in any case, like I know, we are in Estoril and I’m focused on this race in World Superbike.”

Andrea Iannone “confident” of WorldSBK 2026 ride but not with current team
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

WSBK News
Nicolo Bulega reveals the “mistake” that disrupted his Estoril WorldSBK practice
9h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Jonathan Rea picks out the one area for Yamaha to improve at Estoril WorldSBK
9h ago
Jonathan Rea, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Estoril WorldSBK practice “easy” for Toprak Razgatlioglu, “but we need to improve”
10h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Management changes confirmed at Honda for WorldSBK 2026
11h ago
Xavi Vierge, 2025 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Ryan Vickers Motocorsa WorldSBK exit confirmed: “It’s hard to finish always 15th”
11h ago
Ryan Vickers, 2025 French WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

F1 News
George Russell hailed a “complete driver” in Max Verstappen F1 comparison
12h ago
Max Verstappen and George Russell
WSBK Results
2025 Estoril WorldSBK: Friday Practice Results
12h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
What “surprised” Pecco Bagnaia being Marc Marquez’s MotoGP team-mate
13h ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
WSBK
2025 Estoril WorldSBK: Friday Practice As It Happened
13h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
McLaren urged to prioritise Oscar Piastri over Lando Norris in F1 title fight
13h ago
Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris