2025 Estoril WorldSBK: Friday Practice Results

Results from the FP2 session at the Estoril WorldSBK, the penultimate round of the 2025 season.

Nicolo Bulega was fastest in FP2 and the only rider to lap in the 1:35s on the opening day in Estoril.

The Aruba.it Racing Ducati rider was over 0.2 seconds clear of Toprak Razgatlioglu, who committed to long runs and remained consistently in the low-1:36s throughout the session.

Alex Lowes completed the top-three ahead of Axel Bassani, the Bimota pair confirming a strong day for the Italian brand.

Ryan Vickers was fifth-fastest on his first day in Estoril, ahead of Jonathan Rea who showed strong and encouraging pace.

Xavi Vierge was seventh ahead of Sam Lowes, who, along with Alvaro Bautista who finished 11th-fastest, was losing significant time to the likes of Bulega and Razgatlioglu in the final sector of the lap.

Remy Gardner set the ninth-fastest time ahead of Andrea Locatelli who rounded out the top-10.

Danilo Petrucci didn't take part in the session after being declared unfit following FP1.

There were two crashes in the session: the first for Iker Lecuona who had a bizarre spill between turns one and two; and the second for Tito Rabat. Both riders were okay, but in Lecuona's case the bike suffered substantial damage as it tumbled through the gravel.

Full World Superbike results from FP2 in Estoril are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship | Estoril Round | Circuito do Estoril | FP2 | Result Pos Rider Nat. WorldSBK Team Superbike Timing 1 Nicolo Bulega ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:35.778 2 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 1:36.010 3 Alex Lowes GBR Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 1:36.348 4 Axel Bassani ITA Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 1:36.401 5 Ryan Vickers GBR Motocorsa Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:36.425 6 Jonathan Rea GBR Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:36.539 7 Xavi Vierge ESP Team HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:36.604 8 Sam Lowes GBR Marc VDS Racing Team Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:36.619 9 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:36.655 10 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:36.685 11 Alvaro Bautista ESP Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:36.688 12 Andrea Iannone ITA Team Go Eleven Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:36.729 13 Garrett Gerloff USA Kawasaki WorldSBK Team Kawasaki ZX-10RR 1:36.743 14 Michael van der Mark NED ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 1:37.068 15 Tarran Mackenzie GBR MGM Bonovo Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:37.078 16 Yari Montella ITA Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:37.079 17 Tito Rabat ESP Petronas MIE Racing Team Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:37.109 18 Iker Lecuona ESP Team HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:37.252 19 Michael Ruben Rinaldi ITA Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:37.257 20 Bahattin Sofuoglu TUR Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:37.477 21 Bobby Fong USA Attack Performance Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:37.940 22 Tetsuta Nagashima JPN Team HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:38.414 23 Ivo Lopes POR Petronas MIE Racing Team Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:38.792 24 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R No Time Set

FP1

Toprak Razgatlioglu topped the opening session of the weekend in Estoril, the Turkish rider ending FP1 just over 0.2 seconds clear of Nicolo Bulega.

Following the trend of 2025 so far, there was a substantial margin behind the front two, with Alex Lowes over 0.3 seconds slower than Bulega, but narrowly ahead of Andrea Iannone and Axel Bassani who completed the top-five.

Xavi Vierge was sixth-fastest for Honda, ahead of Andrea Locatelli, Jonathan Rea, and Danilo Petrucci who was ninth-fastest despite his recent hand injury. Alvaro Bautista completed the top-10.

Iker Lecuona is another rider who is injured coming into the weekend but was 11th-fastest in FP1.

Sam Lowes started later than the others due to a reported problem with his leathers, as reported by the WorldSBK world feed broadcast. He finished 13th-fastest after missing the first 10 minutes or so.

Tarran Mackenzie was the only rider to crash in FP1, the British rider going down at turn one. He was able to get the bike back to the pits and finished the session 20th.

There are two wildcard riders taking part this weekend. Bobby Fong is present in Estoril aboard his MotoAmerica Attack Performance Yamaha, and was 22nd in FP1. Honda tes rider Tetsuta Nagashima was 24th.

Zaqhwan Zaidi is not riding this weekend in Estoril because he is contesting the Asia Road Racing Championship round in Sepang. The Malaysian is replaced this weekend at MIE Honda by Ivo Lopes, who was 23rd in FP1.

Full World Superbike results from FP1 in Estoril are below.

