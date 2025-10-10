2025 Estoril WorldSBK: Friday Practice Results

Full results from the FP1 and FP2 sessions at the 2025 Estoril WorldSBK from the Circuito do Estoril.

Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Results from the FP2 session at the Estoril WorldSBK, the penultimate round of the 2025 season.

Nicolo Bulega was fastest in FP2 and the only rider to lap in the 1:35s on the opening day in Estoril.

The Aruba.it Racing Ducati rider was over 0.2 seconds clear of Toprak Razgatlioglu, who committed to long runs and remained consistently in the low-1:36s throughout the session.

Alex Lowes completed the top-three ahead of Axel Bassani, the Bimota pair confirming a strong day for the Italian brand.

Ryan Vickers was fifth-fastest on his first day in Estoril, ahead of Jonathan Rea who showed strong and encouraging pace.

Xavi Vierge was seventh ahead of Sam Lowes, who, along with Alvaro Bautista who finished 11th-fastest, was losing significant time to the likes of Bulega and Razgatlioglu in the final sector of the lap.

Remy Gardner set the ninth-fastest time ahead of Andrea Locatelli who rounded out the top-10.

Danilo Petrucci didn't take part in the session after being declared unfit following FP1.

There were two crashes in the session: the first for Iker Lecuona who had a bizarre spill between turns one and two; and the second for Tito Rabat. Both riders were okay, but in Lecuona's case the bike suffered substantial damage as it tumbled through the gravel.

Full World Superbike results from FP2 in Estoril are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship | Estoril Round | Circuito do Estoril | FP2 | Result

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:35.778
2Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:36.010
3Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:36.348
4Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:36.401
5Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:36.425
6Jonathan ReaGBRPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:36.539
7Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:36.604
8Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1:36.619
9Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:36.655
10Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:36.685
11Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:36.688
12Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R1:36.729
13Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:36.743
14Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:37.068
15Tarran MackenzieGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R1:37.078
16Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:37.079
17Tito RabatESPPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:37.109
18Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:37.252
19Michael Ruben RinaldiITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:37.257
20Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:37.477
21Bobby FongUSAAttack Performance YamahaYamaha R11:37.940
22Tetsuta NagashimaJPNTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:38.414
23Ivo LopesPORPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:38.792
24Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 RNo Time Set

FP1

Toprak Razgatlioglu topped the opening session of the weekend in Estoril, the Turkish rider ending FP1 just over 0.2 seconds clear of Nicolo Bulega.

Following the trend of 2025 so far, there was a substantial margin behind the front two, with Alex Lowes over 0.3 seconds slower than Bulega, but narrowly ahead of Andrea Iannone and Axel Bassani who completed the top-five.

Xavi Vierge was sixth-fastest for Honda, ahead of Andrea Locatelli, Jonathan Rea, and Danilo Petrucci who was ninth-fastest despite his recent hand injury. Alvaro Bautista completed the top-10.

Iker Lecuona is another rider who is injured coming into the weekend but was 11th-fastest in FP1.

Sam Lowes started later than the others due to a reported problem with his leathers, as reported by the WorldSBK world feed broadcast. He finished 13th-fastest after missing the first 10 minutes or so.

Tarran Mackenzie was the only rider to crash in FP1, the British rider going down at turn one. He was able to get the bike back to the pits and finished the session 20th.

There are two wildcard riders taking part this weekend. Bobby Fong is present in Estoril aboard his MotoAmerica Attack Performance Yamaha, and was 22nd in FP1. Honda tes rider Tetsuta Nagashima was 24th.

Zaqhwan Zaidi is not riding this weekend in Estoril because he is contesting the Asia Road Racing Championship round in Sepang. The Malaysian is replaced this weekend at MIE Honda by Ivo Lopes, who was 23rd in FP1.

Full World Superbike results from FP1 in Estoril are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship | Estoril Round | Circuito do Estoril | FP1 | Result

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:36.054
2Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:36.280
3Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:36.620
4Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R1:36.631
5Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:36.674
6Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:36.742
7Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:36.790
8Jonathan ReaGBRPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:36.907
9Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:37.036
10Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:37.100
11Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:37.103
12Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:37.293
13Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1:37.294
14Tito RabatESPPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:37.350
15Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:37.365
16Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:37.399
17Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:37.464
18Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:37.579
19Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:37.581
20Tarran MackenzieGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R1:37.941
21Michael Ruben RinaldiITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:38.353
22Bobby FongUSAAttack Performance YamahaYamaha R11:39.255
23Ivo LopesPORPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:49.882
24Tetsuta NagashimaJPNTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:40.701

In this article

2025 Estoril WorldSBK, Friday Practice Results: Toprak Razgatlioglu starts on top
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

WSBK News
Nicolo Bulega reveals the “mistake” that disrupted his Estoril WorldSBK practice
9h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Jonathan Rea picks out the one area for Yamaha to improve at Estoril WorldSBK
9h ago
Jonathan Rea, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Estoril WorldSBK practice “easy” for Toprak Razgatlioglu, “but we need to improve”
10h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Management changes confirmed at Honda for WorldSBK 2026
11h ago
Xavi Vierge, 2025 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Ryan Vickers Motocorsa WorldSBK exit confirmed: “It’s hard to finish always 15th”
11h ago
Ryan Vickers, 2025 French WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

F1 News
George Russell hailed a “complete driver” in Max Verstappen F1 comparison
12h ago
Max Verstappen and George Russell
WSBK Results
2025 Estoril WorldSBK: Friday Practice Results
12h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
What “surprised” Pecco Bagnaia being Marc Marquez’s MotoGP team-mate
13h ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
WSBK
2025 Estoril WorldSBK: Friday Practice As It Happened
13h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
McLaren urged to prioritise Oscar Piastri over Lando Norris in F1 title fight
13h ago
Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris