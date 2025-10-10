2025 Estoril WorldSBK: Friday Practice Results
Full results from the FP1 and FP2 sessions at the 2025 Estoril WorldSBK from the Circuito do Estoril.
Results from the FP2 session at the Estoril WorldSBK, the penultimate round of the 2025 season.
Nicolo Bulega was fastest in FP2 and the only rider to lap in the 1:35s on the opening day in Estoril.
The Aruba.it Racing Ducati rider was over 0.2 seconds clear of Toprak Razgatlioglu, who committed to long runs and remained consistently in the low-1:36s throughout the session.
Alex Lowes completed the top-three ahead of Axel Bassani, the Bimota pair confirming a strong day for the Italian brand.
Ryan Vickers was fifth-fastest on his first day in Estoril, ahead of Jonathan Rea who showed strong and encouraging pace.
Xavi Vierge was seventh ahead of Sam Lowes, who, along with Alvaro Bautista who finished 11th-fastest, was losing significant time to the likes of Bulega and Razgatlioglu in the final sector of the lap.
Remy Gardner set the ninth-fastest time ahead of Andrea Locatelli who rounded out the top-10.
Danilo Petrucci didn't take part in the session after being declared unfit following FP1.
There were two crashes in the session: the first for Iker Lecuona who had a bizarre spill between turns one and two; and the second for Tito Rabat. Both riders were okay, but in Lecuona's case the bike suffered substantial damage as it tumbled through the gravel.
Full World Superbike results from FP2 in Estoril are below.
2025 World Superbike Championship | Estoril Round | Circuito do Estoril | FP2 | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:35.778
|2
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:36.010
|3
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:36.348
|4
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:36.401
|5
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:36.425
|6
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:36.539
|7
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:36.604
|8
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:36.619
|9
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:36.655
|10
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:36.685
|11
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:36.688
|12
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:36.729
|13
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:36.743
|14
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:37.068
|15
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:37.078
|16
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:37.079
|17
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:37.109
|18
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:37.252
|19
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:37.257
|20
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:37.477
|21
|Bobby Fong
|USA
|Attack Performance Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:37.940
|22
|Tetsuta Nagashima
|JPN
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:38.414
|23
|Ivo Lopes
|POR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:38.792
|24
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|No Time Set
FP1
Toprak Razgatlioglu topped the opening session of the weekend in Estoril, the Turkish rider ending FP1 just over 0.2 seconds clear of Nicolo Bulega.
Following the trend of 2025 so far, there was a substantial margin behind the front two, with Alex Lowes over 0.3 seconds slower than Bulega, but narrowly ahead of Andrea Iannone and Axel Bassani who completed the top-five.
Xavi Vierge was sixth-fastest for Honda, ahead of Andrea Locatelli, Jonathan Rea, and Danilo Petrucci who was ninth-fastest despite his recent hand injury. Alvaro Bautista completed the top-10.
Iker Lecuona is another rider who is injured coming into the weekend but was 11th-fastest in FP1.
Sam Lowes started later than the others due to a reported problem with his leathers, as reported by the WorldSBK world feed broadcast. He finished 13th-fastest after missing the first 10 minutes or so.
Tarran Mackenzie was the only rider to crash in FP1, the British rider going down at turn one. He was able to get the bike back to the pits and finished the session 20th.
There are two wildcard riders taking part this weekend. Bobby Fong is present in Estoril aboard his MotoAmerica Attack Performance Yamaha, and was 22nd in FP1. Honda tes rider Tetsuta Nagashima was 24th.
Zaqhwan Zaidi is not riding this weekend in Estoril because he is contesting the Asia Road Racing Championship round in Sepang. The Malaysian is replaced this weekend at MIE Honda by Ivo Lopes, who was 23rd in FP1.
Full World Superbike results from FP1 in Estoril are below.
2025 World Superbike Championship | Estoril Round | Circuito do Estoril | FP1 | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:36.054
|2
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:36.280
|3
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:36.620
|4
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:36.631
|5
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:36.674
|6
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:36.742
|7
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:36.790
|8
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:36.907
|9
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:37.036
|10
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:37.100
|11
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:37.103
|12
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:37.293
|13
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:37.294
|14
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:37.350
|15
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:37.365
|16
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:37.399
|17
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:37.464
|18
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:37.579
|19
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:37.581
|20
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:37.941
|21
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:38.353
|22
|Bobby Fong
|USA
|Attack Performance Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:39.255
|23
|Ivo Lopes
|POR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:49.882
|24
|Tetsuta Nagashima
|JPN
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:40.701