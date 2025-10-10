Danilo Petrucci ruled out of crucial Estoril WorldSBK amid bronze medal battle

Danilo Petrucci has been declared unfit after the opening practice at the Estoril WorldSBK.

Danilo Petrucci, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Danilo Petrucci, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

After FP1 at the Estoril WorldSBK, Danilo Petrucci has been declared unfit and ruled out of the weekend at the penultimate round of the season.

Petrucci took part in the opening practice session on Friday morning (10 October) knowing he would need to be reviewed after the session by the WorldSBK medical team in order to determine his ability to continue the weekend.

It has been confirmed after FP1 that Petrucci has been declared unfit for the Estoril weekend due to worsening symptoms in his injured hand, as confirmed by WorldSBK.

Petrucci will therefore not be able to take part in the remainder of the Estoril Round, including all three races.

The Italian suffered injuries to multiple bones in his hand when he hit his hand on a wall while training in the gym between the Aragon and Estoril rounds. The injuries include one fractured metacarpal.

Petrucci finished FP1 an encouraging ninth, given his injury. But his suspension from the weekend in Estoril comes with poor timing for the Barni Ducati rider who has been defending his third position in the World Superbike riders’ standings for several rounds.

Coming into the Estoril Round, Petrucci leads fourth-placed Andrea Locatelli by 30 points, while Alvaro Bautista is only one point further back in fifth.

Petrucci spoke on Thursday of how he can ill-afford to miss races in the context of this points battle, especially so close to the end of the season, but with the decision having been made for him on Friday the opportunity is now in the hands of Locatelli and Bautista to try to take advantage of the situation and close the gap to Petrucci, whose participation in Jerez next weekend suddenly becomes uncertain.

Danilo Petrucci ruled out of crucial Estoril WorldSBK amid bronze medal battle
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

WSBK News
Nicolo Bulega reveals the “mistake” that disrupted his Estoril WorldSBK practice
9h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Jonathan Rea picks out the one area for Yamaha to improve at Estoril WorldSBK
9h ago
Jonathan Rea, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Estoril WorldSBK practice “easy” for Toprak Razgatlioglu, “but we need to improve”
10h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Management changes confirmed at Honda for WorldSBK 2026
11h ago
Xavi Vierge, 2025 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Ryan Vickers Motocorsa WorldSBK exit confirmed: “It’s hard to finish always 15th”
11h ago
Ryan Vickers, 2025 French WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

F1 News
George Russell hailed a “complete driver” in Max Verstappen F1 comparison
11h ago
Max Verstappen and George Russell
WSBK Results
2025 Estoril WorldSBK: Friday Practice Results
12h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
What “surprised” Pecco Bagnaia being Marc Marquez’s MotoGP team-mate
13h ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
WSBK
2025 Estoril WorldSBK: Friday Practice As It Happened
13h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
McLaren urged to prioritise Oscar Piastri over Lando Norris in F1 title fight
13h ago
Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris