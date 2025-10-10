Danilo Petrucci “so sorry” for Estoril WorldSBK hand injury: “Not what I needed”

Two rounds remain in the 2025 WorldSBK season and they have been complicated for Danilo Petrucci by a hand injury sustained in training.

Petrucci has arrived in Estoril on Thursday (9 October) one day after announcing his injury via social media.

The Italian will take part in FP1 but will need to be reviewed after the Friday morning session to determine if he is able to continue the weekend.

Petrucci says he is fine apart from the hand injury, although he confirmed that there are multiple injuries in his right hand.

“Apart from the hand, I’m physically good,” Danilo Petrucci told WorldSBK.com on Thursday in Estoril.

“Last Friday, I was training at the gym with the bands. This came off my hand, and I was near a metal wall, and I hit my hand against it.

“It wasn’t a big hit, but I have three screws and there’s a small fracture of the fourth metacarpal.”

Petrucci also said implied some regret at the circumstances of his injury, which happened while he is chasing a top-three position in the World Superbike riders’ standings.

“I’m sorry to do that because riders get injured riding motocross or whatever, and I got injured at the gym doing some shoulder exercises,” he said.

“It’s not what I needed, but I can’t manage these 30 points [to Locatelli] because we still have six races to go.

“30 points is a good gap but it’s nothing compared to what I need.

“We have these two rounds which will be really important.

“We want to finish in third place in the championship and be the best Independent, like last year.

“I hope we can get both of them.

“I’d like to finish my adventure with Barni with these kinds of results.”