Danilo Petrucci “so sorry” for Estoril WorldSBK hand injury: “Not what I needed”

Danilo Petrucci details the extent of his hand injury and why he cannot afford to miss the final two WorldSBK races.

Danilo Petrucci, 2025 Aragon WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Danilo Petrucci, 2025 Aragon WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Two rounds remain in the 2025 WorldSBK season and they have been complicated for Danilo Petrucci by a hand injury sustained in training.

Petrucci has arrived in Estoril on Thursday (9 October) one day after announcing his injury via social media.

The Italian will take part in FP1 but will need to be reviewed after the Friday morning session to determine if he is able to continue the weekend.

Petrucci says he is fine apart from the hand injury, although he confirmed that there are multiple injuries in his right hand.

“Apart from the hand, I’m physically good,” Danilo Petrucci told WorldSBK.com on Thursday  in Estoril. 

“Last Friday, I was training at the gym with the bands. This came off my hand, and I was near a metal wall, and I hit my hand against it. 

“It wasn’t a big hit, but I have three screws and there’s a small fracture of the fourth metacarpal.”

Petrucci also said implied some regret at the circumstances of his injury, which happened while he is chasing a top-three position in the World Superbike riders’ standings.

“I’m sorry to do that because riders get injured riding motocross or whatever, and I got injured at the gym doing some shoulder exercises,” he said.

“It’s not what I needed, but I can’t manage these 30 points [to Locatelli] because we still have six races to go. 

“30 points is a good gap but it’s nothing compared to what I need. 

“We have these two rounds which will be really important. 

“We want to finish in third place in the championship and be the best Independent, like last year. 

“I hope we can get both of them. 

“I’d like to finish my adventure with Barni with these kinds of results.”

Danilo Petrucci “so sorry” for Estoril WorldSBK hand injury: “Not what I needed”
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

WSBK News
Nicolo Bulega reveals the “mistake” that disrupted his Estoril WorldSBK practice
8h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Jonathan Rea picks out the one area for Yamaha to improve at Estoril WorldSBK
8h ago
Jonathan Rea, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Estoril WorldSBK practice “easy” for Toprak Razgatlioglu, “but we need to improve”
9h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Management changes confirmed at Honda for WorldSBK 2026
10h ago
Xavi Vierge, 2025 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Ryan Vickers Motocorsa WorldSBK exit confirmed: “It’s hard to finish always 15th”
10h ago
Ryan Vickers, 2025 French WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

F1 News
George Russell hailed a “complete driver” in Max Verstappen F1 comparison
11h ago
Max Verstappen and George Russell
WSBK Results
2025 Estoril WorldSBK: Friday Practice Results
11h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
What “surprised” Pecco Bagnaia being Marc Marquez’s MotoGP team-mate
12h ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
WSBK
2025 Estoril WorldSBK: Friday Practice As It Happened
12h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
McLaren urged to prioritise Oscar Piastri over Lando Norris in F1 title fight
12h ago
Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris