Danilo Petrucci will try to ride in this weekend’s Estoril WorldSBK round despite sustaining a hand injury - in the gym.

In a post on Instagram, the Barni Ducati rider explained the unusual injury: 

“Last Friday while I was training at the gym with a rubber band I hit a wall with my right hand, the one where in 3 metacarpals I have 20 screws and 2 plates. The fourth metacarpus, where I have 3 screws, it’s broken. I will try to race here in Estoril in Portugal.”

The Italian also posted images of his swollen hand and a scan showing the damage:

Danilo Petrucci hand injury (instagram)
Petrucci starts the penultimate round seeking to defend a career-best third in the world championship standings from Yamaha’s Andrea Locatelli.

The 2026 factory BMW rider is currently 30-points clear of his compatriot, with only Estoril and the Jerez season finale to go.

Although unable to add to last year’s three WorldSBK wins, Petrucci’s consistency - including seven podiums - has carried him to best of the rest behind title contenders Toprak Razgatlioglu (BMW) and Nicolo Bulega (Ducati).

Razgatlioglu and Bulega head into the final rounds separated by 36 points.

Whatever happens, the pair are guaranteed to finish either first or second, with a 200-plus point advantage over Petrucci.

Petrucci will be joined by another former MotoGP race winner, Miguel Oliveira, at BMW in 2026, with Razgatlioglu taking over the Portuguese rider's Pramac Yamaha seat.

