Toprak Razgatlioglu receives WorldSBK gift from Yamaha ahead of MotoGP switch

Toprak Razgatlioglu has taken delivery of his first WorldSBK title-winning bike from Yamaha.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2021 Indonesian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2021 Indonesian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

The bike with which Toprak Razgatlioglu won the 2021 WorldSBK title has been gifted to the MotoGP-bound Turkish rider.

Razgatlioglu won out in 2021 in arguably the greatest title battle in WorldSBK history against Jonathan Rea, the two riders going head-to-head for almost the entire season, a season which contained some of the most memorable battles the series has seen between the two.

Razgatlioglu’s victory in that 2021 season marked a real change of the guard in World Superbike as he dethroned the aforementioned Rea, who entered the 2021 season having won six titles in succession between 2015 and 2020. That 2020 title also proved to be the last for the Kawasaki ZX-10RR, which in 2025 was replaced by the Kawasaki-engined Bimota KB998.

The YZF-R1 that Razgatlioglu used to defeat Rea and Kawasaki has remained in the possession of Yamaha since the title was clinched at the 2021 finale at the Mandalika International Street Circuit, which hosted its first FIM World Championship-level event on that occasion.

Now, though, the bike has been delivered to Razgatlioglu, by now, of course, a BMW rider – at least until the end of the 2025 season.

“I’ve been waiting for my first championship bike for three years,” Toprak Razgatlioglu wrote on Instagram, “and finally, [it’s] at home.

“I’m grateful to Yamaha for making it an unforgettable memory.”

Razgatlioglu, of course, will return to Yamaha in 2026 as a MotoGP rider inside the Pramac Yamaha team alongside Jack Miller.

The Turkish rider is aiming to begin his MotoGP career as a three-time World Superbike Champion, and enters this weekend’s (10–12 October) Estoril Round 36 points clear of Ducati’s Nicolo Bulega.

Toprak Razgatlioglu receives WorldSBK gift from Yamaha ahead of MotoGP switch
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

WSBK News
Nicolo Bulega reveals the “mistake” that disrupted his Estoril WorldSBK practice
9h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Jonathan Rea picks out the one area for Yamaha to improve at Estoril WorldSBK
9h ago
Jonathan Rea, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Estoril WorldSBK practice “easy” for Toprak Razgatlioglu, “but we need to improve”
10h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Management changes confirmed at Honda for WorldSBK 2026
11h ago
Xavi Vierge, 2025 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Ryan Vickers Motocorsa WorldSBK exit confirmed: “It’s hard to finish always 15th”
11h ago
Ryan Vickers, 2025 French WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

F1 News
George Russell hailed a “complete driver” in Max Verstappen F1 comparison
12h ago
Max Verstappen and George Russell
WSBK Results
2025 Estoril WorldSBK: Friday Practice Results
12h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
What “surprised” Pecco Bagnaia being Marc Marquez’s MotoGP team-mate
13h ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
WSBK
2025 Estoril WorldSBK: Friday Practice As It Happened
13h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
McLaren urged to prioritise Oscar Piastri over Lando Norris in F1 title fight
13h ago
Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris