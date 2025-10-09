Toprak Razgatlioglu enters this weekend’s (10–12 October) Estoril WorldSBK with a mathematical shot at the title, but how can he confirm himself as a three-time World Superbike Champion before the final round in Jerez?

The scenario facing Razgatlioglu and Nicolo Bulega is in fact incredibly similar to that which they were involved in at last year’s Estoril Round, in that Razgatlioglu cannot mathematically be champion before Race 2.

There are currently 124 points available and after the Superpole Race in Portugal that will be reduced to 87, but by then Razgatlioglu’s maximum possible margin – i.e. if Bulega doesn’t score in either Race 1 or the Superpole Race and Razgatlioglu wins both – will be 73 points over Bulega.

So, the simplest way to look at the permutations going into Estoril this weekend is that Razgatlioglu must end Race 2 with a gap of at least 62 points over Bulega to be crowned champion for the third time before the Jerez finale.

That means Razgatlioglu needs to gain 26 points over Bulega over the weekend’s three races in order to be crowned champion in Estoril.

Of course, the maximum Razgatlioglu could gain in Race 2 is 25 points, meaning he needs to gain at least one point across Race 1 and the Superpole Race in order to have a chance to win the title in Race 2.

That means that if Bulega and Razgatlioglu repeat their results from Race 1 and the Superpole Race in Estoril last year, when the BMW won Race 1 and Ducati's Bulega took victory on Sunday morning, Razgatlioglu would maintain his chance to win the title in Race 2.

However, if Bulega beats Razgatlioglu in each of the weekend's first two races, Razgatlioglu will be unable to clinch the title on Sunday afternoon.

Whatever the case, Razgatlioglu cannot be crowned champion before Sunday's Race 2, but Bulega can retract that option from him in the two races that precede it.