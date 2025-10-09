Two WorldSBK riders are in doubt for the upcoming Estoril WorldSBK round on 10–12 October, although they have both been cleared to at least begin the penultimate race weekend of the season.

Both Danilo Petrucci and Iker Lecuona come into Estoril with injuries.

Petrucci announced on Wednesday (8 October) evening that he had sustained right hand injuries, including a broken metacarpal, while training in the gym in the week after the Aragon Round. The Italian has been cleared to take part in FP1 in Estoril but he will be reviewed after the session, as confirmed by WorldSBK.

Lecuona, on the other hand, has been out of action since sustaining a double fracture in his right arm in the lap one crash caused by Andrea Iannone in Race 1 at Balaton Park.

The Spanish rider was in Aragon last time out to try to help his replacement, Tommy Bridewell, adapt to the MotorLand circuit he had never visited before, but will be aiming to be back on-track himself in Estoril’s races.

As with Petrucci, Lecuona has been cleared to ride in FP1, but will be reviewed after the session, as confirmed by WorldSBK, to determine his capability to continue the weekend.

While both Petrucci and Lecuona are uncertain for the weekend in Estoril beyond FP1, GRT Yamaha’s Dominique Aegerter was ruled out after he fractured a metacarpal in training after Aragon.

For the Swiss rider, it’s an absence from the races that comes with unfortunate timing, as Aegerter remains without his future secured for 2026 at present.

Questions also remain over Aegerter’s ability to contest the final round of 2025 at Jerez next weekend (17–19 October). These questions would also relate to Lecuona and/or Petrucci should one or both of them be unable to continue with the Estoril weekend past FP1 on Friday morning.