Update on two injured WorldSBK riders ahead of Estoril round

Two WorldSBK riders are doubts for this weekend’s Estoril Round as they come in injured.

Iker Lecuona, 2025 Hungarian WorldSBK, track walk. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Iker Lecuona, 2025 Hungarian WorldSBK, track walk. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Two WorldSBK riders are in doubt for the upcoming Estoril WorldSBK round on 10–12 October, although they have both been cleared to at least begin the penultimate race weekend of the season.

Both Danilo Petrucci and Iker Lecuona come into Estoril with injuries.

Petrucci announced on Wednesday (8 October) evening that he had sustained right hand injuries, including a broken metacarpal, while training in the gym in the week after the Aragon Round. The Italian has been cleared to take part in FP1 in Estoril but he will be reviewed after the session, as confirmed by WorldSBK.

Lecuona, on the other hand, has been out of action since sustaining a double fracture in his right arm in the lap one crash caused by Andrea Iannone in Race 1 at Balaton Park.

The Spanish rider was in Aragon last time out to try to help his replacement, Tommy Bridewell, adapt to the MotorLand circuit he had never visited before, but will be aiming to be back on-track himself in Estoril’s races.

As with Petrucci, Lecuona has been cleared to ride in FP1, but will be reviewed after the session, as confirmed by WorldSBK, to determine his capability to continue the weekend.

While both Petrucci and Lecuona are uncertain for the weekend in Estoril beyond FP1, GRT Yamaha’s Dominique Aegerter was ruled out after he fractured a metacarpal in training after Aragon.

For the Swiss rider, it’s an absence from the races that comes with unfortunate timing, as Aegerter remains without his future secured for 2026 at present.

Questions also remain over Aegerter’s ability to contest the final round of 2025 at Jerez next weekend (17–19 October). These questions would also relate to Lecuona and/or Petrucci should one or both of them be unable to continue with the Estoril weekend past FP1 on Friday morning.

Iker Lecuona, Danilo Petrucci set for Estoril WorldSBK review after injuries
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

WSBK News
Nicolo Bulega reveals the “mistake” that disrupted his Estoril WorldSBK practice
4h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Jonathan Rea picks out the one area for Yamaha to improve at Estoril WorldSBK
4h ago
Jonathan Rea, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Estoril WorldSBK practice “easy” for Toprak Razgatlioglu, “but we need to improve”
5h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Management changes confirmed at Honda for WorldSBK 2026
6h ago
Xavi Vierge, 2025 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Ryan Vickers Motocorsa WorldSBK exit confirmed: “It’s hard to finish always 15th”
7h ago
Ryan Vickers, 2025 French WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

F1 News
George Russell hailed a “complete driver” in Max Verstappen F1 comparison
7h ago
Max Verstappen and George Russell
WSBK Results
2025 Estoril WorldSBK: Friday Practice Results
7h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
What “surprised” Pecco Bagnaia being Marc Marquez’s MotoGP team-mate
8h ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
WSBK
2025 Estoril WorldSBK: Friday Practice As It Happened
8h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
McLaren urged to prioritise Oscar Piastri over Lando Norris in F1 title fight
9h ago
Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris