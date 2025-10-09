New Pirelli tyre introduced for pivotal Estoril WorldSBK

Pirelli has taken a new development tyre to the Estoril WorldSBK where Toprak Razgatlioglu could be crowned champion.

Giorgio Barbier. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

A new Pirelli development tyre has been taken to the Estoril WorldSBK which takes place this weekend (10–12 October), the fourth dry weather development tyre to be introduced in 2025.

Pirelli has already introduced the E0125 and E0126 development rear tyres during the 2025 World Superbike Championship with SC0 and SCX compounds, respectively, as well as the E0479 SCQ development tyre.

The new tyre brought to Estoril, however, is a new front option. Designated E0672, the new front option is a variant of the SC1 front tyre, the softest compound available. 

Pirelli says the E0672 uses the same compound as the standard SC1 but a new construction. 

“The main new feature of this round is the introduction of a new medium front development tyre, the E0672,” said Pirelli Motorcycle Racing Director, Giorgio Barbier.

“It derives from the standard SC1, sharing the same compound but featuring a different structure, designed to provide better support under braking and during corner entry.”

The E0672 front tyre will be alongside the standard SC1 and standard SC2 tyres in Estoril.

At the rear, there will be two development options and one standard.

Specifically, the E0479 SCQ tyre will be available as well as the E0126 SCX, while the standard SC0 completes the rear allocation.

“As for the rear, two previously known development specs return,” Barbier says.

“If conditions allow its use, we’ll see how the extrasoft E0479 performs – this tyre was well received at its debut [Misano] but still needs to be evaluated on different tracks, and Estoril offers a great opportunity in that sense. 

“For the long races, we’re relying on the supersoft E0126, which has already proven to be extremely versatile, with strong performance and consistency. Both compounds should play a key role in compensating for the naturally low grip of the track, as well as in managing the typical temperature differences between the right and left sides of the tyre. 

“In case of cooler asphalt temperatures, the standard SC0 remains an excellent alternative, as demonstrated by Razgatlioglu’s  win in Race 1 last year using this option.”

The introduction of the development SC1 front tyre comes at a pivotal time for the 2025 World Superbike Championship, as Toprak Razgatlioglu could be crowned champion in Portugal if he leaves Estoril with more than 62 points of advantage over Nicolo Bulega.

New Pirelli tyre introduced for pivotal Estoril WorldSBK
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

