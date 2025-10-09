Final two WorldSBK races create “strange” scenario for Jonathan Rea

Jonathan Rea has “mixed emotions” as he approaches the penultimate WorldSBK weekend of his full-time racing career.

Only two WorldSBK rounds now remain for Jonathan Rea in his full-time racing career, and they will come in quick succession with Estoril this weekend (10–12 October) and Jerez coming up only seven days later.

Rea has admitted it has been a strange feeling heading into his final two World Superbike races, especially with them coming in consecutive weekends, but he also feels optimistic after strong performances in France and Aragon at the past two rounds.

“Honestly, mixed emotions, really,” Jonathan Rea told WorldSBK.com ahead of the Estoril Round.

“It was probably the toughest bag-pack I’ve had, because I’m going to stay out between Estoril and Jerez. 

“Very strange, to be honest, but looking forward to it, especially on the back of a strong Sunday in Aragon, a strong Sunday in Magny-Cours as well. 

“I feel if we can build this momentum into the weekend then we can feel comfortable with the bike and ride it to its full potential, and do some good results.”

Rea was also able to be in the fight for the top six positions last year, ultimately taking top-five finishes in both long races.

But the Pata Yamaha rider remains keen to avoid expectations in the closing stages of his full-time World Superbike career.

“I don’t want to tie myself up with expectations, but I think last year was a solid one, I think we’ve really improved the bike as well,” he said.

“But, like everything, everyone’s improved, the benchmark’s higher this year.”

An extra element to this weekend is the addition of a new Pirelli front tyre, while there are also two development options available on the rear.

“We need to try to get through Friday well,” Rea said. “Pirelli have brought some new front tyres to try, the SCX tyre is back, the SCQ [as well]. 

“It’ll be a bit of an evaluation tomorrow to see what’s what. 

“But I think if we can put it together and maximise our qualifying then there’s no reason why we can’t at least aim to fight inside that top-five.”

